I was only three minutes into season two and episode one of 'Nobody Wants This' when I spotted this Art Deco-style green Bedside Night Carafe from Amazon on Kristen Bell's makeshift nightstand. Among her Tetris-ed stack of wellness items sits this water decanter that I can't seem to shake.

And neither can she, as she romantically recounts the reputational brownie points of Adam Brody's character accessorizing with said carafe. Curious to know more about the validity of carafes being a bedside essential, I interviewed some experts to explain its benefits in helping you sleep better — and yes, there's more than one.

Turns out, "glass carafes by the bed is king sh*t", as the show rightly proclaims. So here's a look at why, and the many stunning sets you can migrate into your bedroom.

Amazon Bedside Night Carafe £27 at Amazon UK Color: Green After pausing the show mid-way, I managed to find this Bedside Night Carafe on Amazon that looks identical to the one spotted in the show. So if you're a fan of the show or simply looking to improve your wind down routine in Art Deco style, this is the one for you. And if not, there's more to shop below.

Why Are Glass Carafes a Bedside Essential?

"As a physician and researcher who has studied the intricate connection between the autonomic nervous system, hydration, and sleep regulation, I see keeping a glass carafe of water by the bedside as a small but meaningful step in promoting restorative rest," says sleep expert Dr. Eugene Lipov.

"During sleep, the body continues to lose water through respiration and perspiration. Even mild overnight dehydration can elevate cortisol levels and activate the sympathetic nervous system, which may increase morning fatigue and headaches."

He explains that having water easily accessible encourages gentle rehydration, supporting smoother cardiovascular and cognitive function as the body transitions from rest to wakefulness. This simple bedside add-on will help you master sleep hygiene and stay comfortable.

"From a behavioral standpoint, it also fosters sleep continuity. When people wake up thirsty and have to leave the bed or turn on lights to find water, they risk disrupting melatonin production and the stability of the sleep cycle," he says. "A bedside carafe removes that barrier and helps the body remain more relaxed without causing trouble while sleeping."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moreover, sleep science coach Livvi DiCicco tells me that glass carafes are always preferable over other materials. "Specifically, glass will keep water at a comfortable temperature without the possible contamination of microplastics or chemical leeching from plastic water bottles," she says. "Setting up the carafe can also help enforce a bedtime routine, promoting a calming atmosphere and self-care before bed."

Also spotted on Joanne, aka Kristen Bell's nightstand on the show is a sleep mask. And as a certified sleep essential, our guide to the best sleep masks have got you covered.