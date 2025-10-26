'Slow Mornings' Are the Wellness Trend You Can (and Should) Adopt Into Your Rituals at Home for Early Moments of Calm

Especially if you're not a morning person and looking to make a change for a happier start to your day

A balcony space with a woven chair and foot rest
Maybe you're a morning person and you just don't know it yet.
(Image credit: Victor Stonem. Design: Estudio Mazara)
Amiya Baratan's avatar
By
published
in Advice

I'm doing my best to metamorph into a morning person, but I'd be lying if I said it was easy. However, when our editor, Hugh Metcalf, pointed out that slow mornings are having a moment, I sensed a glimmer of hope for becoming someone who loves the dawn of day.

The gist is in the name, with this trend being less about hustle culture and more about gently transitioning your mind and body from resting to re-energized by imbibing some simple wellness rituals. Think of it less as a morning shift routine and more as a less-structured and more soothing way to start the day.

And since your home is meant to support your rhythm from wake to sleep, here are some self-care moments to design into your home to truly commit to slow mornings and the peace it brings.

1. Curate a Calming Gym Room

A workout space with a wood reformer machine, a boucle gym ball, and a minimalist bench reflected in the mirror

You need a space to practice gentle movement as a start to slow mornings.

(Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Just as wind-down routines involve some gentle movement, so do slow mornings. I'm not talking about high-intensity workouts, but rather some calming yoga or tai chi to begin your morning with a clear mind.

"If your gym is unattractive, you're not going to want to spend time there," says interior designer Amy Konarzycki, and I agree. "You need to make it a place you love. Consider accessories like dumbbells in an aesthetic color palette and wood accents to ground you."

She also recommends introducing a mirror to bounce more light around the room. And suggests fashioning an indoor zen garden to add some life to the space. "Plus, a soft feel-good playlist can enhance this ritual," she adds.

So, if you don't have a wellness room yet, this is the first and foremost idea you'll want to bring into your home.

A headshot of a lady with ombre brown and blonde hair in a checked sweater and jeans, sitting on a beige sofa chair with a patterned pillow
Amy Konarzycki

Amy Konarzycki, founder and principal designer, launched Studio AK in 2019 after gaining experience at top Canadian design firms since 2014. With over a decade of expertise, Amy blends a background in interior design with a focus on creating spaces that promote balance, wellness, and style. Her work has been featured by House & Home magazine, and one of her proudest accomplishments is earning the trust of repeat clients. A member of the Designers Association of Canada, Amy is committed to ongoing education, always exploring the latest innovations to elevate her clients’ spaces and lives.

2. Make Space for Sunrise Meditation

A minimalist nook with a Togo chair, a white side table and a fuzzy rug by a fireplace with candles

Morning meditation will help you charge through the day with a calm mindset.

(Image credit: Félix Michaud. Design: Table Architecture)

"Find the spot in your home where the light hits just right in the morning and designate this as your meditation space," says Amy. "You may want to keep a daily reader nearby, along with a notepad and pen to jot any insights down during your session."

She also recommends decorating this space with a meditation cushion and a couple of blankets for a grounding finishing touch. But, decor aside, there's one key element to emulate if your space is windowless or if you wake before the sun is out, and that's light.

"Morning rituals are all about light," notes interior designer Gala Magriñá. "Natural light balances your circadian rhythm and helps you start the day grounded and energized. If access to natural light is limited, warm-toned lamps can mimic sunrise and create a more nurturing, easeful environment."

A headshot of Gala Magriñá sitting in a white chair
Gala Magriñá

Gala’s creative journey began in 2008 with the launch of M Crown Productions, an award-winning design and production agency, which paved the way for a flourishing career in interior design. In 2016, Gala embraced meditation, which sparked her interest in holistic design and mindfulness practices. This shift led her to transition from events and temporary spaces to permanent interiors, a direction that continues to shape her business mission.

3. Carve Out an Introspective Journaling Nook

A beige room with sofa chairs, a stone side table, a paper lamp, and a round fuzzy rug

Journaling before the world around you sets into full motion is a great way to check in.

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Mckimm)

"When it comes to slow mornings, I love designing small pockets of sanctuary embracing cozy minimalism — like a soft chair by the window for journaling," says Gala. "These simple spaces serve as visual reminders to pause and reconnect with yourself before stepping into the hustle and bustle of daily life."

Amy also points out that journaling is a restorative practice in the morning. "If you have a place you know is your designated journaling corner, you're more likely to stick to a routine," she explains.

"Keep your journal and pens there, a soft reading light, and a comfy spot to sit with lots of fluffy pillows and luxe blankets. And, if you're ever having trouble facing the blank page, look up some journaling prompts based on where you are in your life to help this wellness habit along."

4. Design a Tranquil Bathroom for Your Morning Routine

A simple bathroom with sliding doors, a bubbled stool, a white sink, and silver fittings

A clean and well-kept minimalist bathroom with soothing scents will change your morning routine for the better.

(Image credit: Oracle. Design: Agence Volta. Styling: Collected Studio)

I think we can all agree that a spa bathroom is a comforting space to be, regardless of the time of day. But if you're adopting slow mornings, designing a soothing space for your AM self-care will serve you well.

"In addition to being highly functional, the bathroom should be a sanctuary. If possible, natural light from a window source or skylight is ideal to get sunlight in the eyes in the morning," Amy advises.

"Consider including refreshingly natural scents to make your bathroom smell like a spa — think lemongrass and eucalyptus. Fresh white towels and luxe body products give that hotel-like feel that is bound to set you up for a wonderful day."

Gala also finds that creating a sanctuary-like bathroom can transform your morning. "Closed storage is a must to minimize visual clutter," she adds. "Since bathrooms are often the first space you enter after waking, the energy here sets the tone for everything that follows."

5. Decorate Your Breakfast Table With Candles

A marble table with white tapered candles and gold candlesticks by a gold mini cup, and a gilded plate

Taper candles aren't limited to just dinners after dark.

(Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko. Design: Yana Molodykh)

According to Amy, lighting candles at breakfast signifies a new day has come to be grateful for. And as she rightly points out, gratitude is a cornerstone of many wellness practices.

"As you light the candle, you could take three deep breaths and name silently or out loud three things you are grateful for, as well as your intention for the day," she advises. "My favorite candles are beeswax because they have a grounding, earthy scent and clean the air indoors."

Just picture yourself tucking into your regular overnight oats, or perhaps a fanciful stack of pancakes, with a couple or romantic tapers flickering away to start your day? Who wouldn't be a morning person if this were the norm, and we paid attention to more than just our romanticized night routines.

FAQs

Are Slow Mornings Healthy?

Rather than jolting awake and jumping right into hustle mode, slow mornings are a healthier way to start your day. "A slow morning begins by engaging the senses to help signal to the body that it’s safe to calm down," says Gala. And while it's slightly difficult to incorporate slow mornings into your everyday, it's definitely a healthier choice for when you have time to spare in the waking hours.

There are so many ways to relax your day-to-day and clue in your interior design to support this pace of being. And another one of my favorite trends to come out of this way of life are forest bathing interiors.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.