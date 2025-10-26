I'm doing my best to metamorph into a morning person, but I'd be lying if I said it was easy. However, when our editor, Hugh Metcalf, pointed out that slow mornings are having a moment, I sensed a glimmer of hope for becoming someone who loves the dawn of day.

The gist is in the name, with this trend being less about hustle culture and more about gently transitioning your mind and body from resting to re-energized by imbibing some simple wellness rituals. Think of it less as a morning shift routine and more as a less-structured and more soothing way to start the day.

And since your home is meant to support your rhythm from wake to sleep, here are some self-care moments to design into your home to truly commit to slow mornings and the peace it brings.

1. Curate a Calming Gym Room

You need a space to practice gentle movement as a start to slow mornings. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Just as wind-down routines involve some gentle movement, so do slow mornings. I'm not talking about high-intensity workouts, but rather some calming yoga or tai chi to begin your morning with a clear mind.

"If your gym is unattractive, you're not going to want to spend time there," says interior designer Amy Konarzycki, and I agree. "You need to make it a place you love. Consider accessories like dumbbells in an aesthetic color palette and wood accents to ground you."

She also recommends introducing a mirror to bounce more light around the room. And suggests fashioning an indoor zen garden to add some life to the space. "Plus, a soft feel-good playlist can enhance this ritual," she adds.

So, if you don't have a wellness room yet, this is the first and foremost idea you'll want to bring into your home.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amy Konarzycki Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Amy Konarzycki, founder and principal designer, launched Studio AK in 2019 after gaining experience at top Canadian design firms since 2014. With over a decade of expertise, Amy blends a background in interior design with a focus on creating spaces that promote balance, wellness, and style. Her work has been featured by House & Home magazine, and one of her proudest accomplishments is earning the trust of repeat clients. A member of the Designers Association of Canada, Amy is committed to ongoing education, always exploring the latest innovations to elevate her clients’ spaces and lives.

2. Make Space for Sunrise Meditation

Morning meditation will help you charge through the day with a calm mindset. (Image credit: Félix Michaud. Design: Table Architecture)

"Find the spot in your home where the light hits just right in the morning and designate this as your meditation space," says Amy. "You may want to keep a daily reader nearby, along with a notepad and pen to jot any insights down during your session."

She also recommends decorating this space with a meditation cushion and a couple of blankets for a grounding finishing touch. But, decor aside, there's one key element to emulate if your space is windowless or if you wake before the sun is out, and that's light.

"Morning rituals are all about light," notes interior designer Gala Magriñá. "Natural light balances your circadian rhythm and helps you start the day grounded and energized. If access to natural light is limited, warm-toned lamps can mimic sunrise and create a more nurturing, easeful environment."

Gala Magriñá Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Gala’s creative journey began in 2008 with the launch of M Crown Productions, an award-winning design and production agency, which paved the way for a flourishing career in interior design. In 2016, Gala embraced meditation, which sparked her interest in holistic design and mindfulness practices. This shift led her to transition from events and temporary spaces to permanent interiors, a direction that continues to shape her business mission.

3. Carve Out an Introspective Journaling Nook

Journaling before the world around you sets into full motion is a great way to check in. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Mckimm)

"When it comes to slow mornings, I love designing small pockets of sanctuary embracing cozy minimalism — like a soft chair by the window for journaling," says Gala. "These simple spaces serve as visual reminders to pause and reconnect with yourself before stepping into the hustle and bustle of daily life."

Amy also points out that journaling is a restorative practice in the morning. "If you have a place you know is your designated journaling corner, you're more likely to stick to a routine," she explains.

"Keep your journal and pens there, a soft reading light, and a comfy spot to sit with lots of fluffy pillows and luxe blankets. And, if you're ever having trouble facing the blank page, look up some journaling prompts based on where you are in your life to help this wellness habit along."

SO'HOME Elfin Soft Brushed Tub Chair and Footstool £552.49 at La Redoute UK Color: Cream If, like me, you love to switch between tucking your legs in and propping them up while writing away, this cozy chair will prove perfect. Papier Dappled & Diamond Wellness Journal £26 at Papier Size: A5 Papier's Dappled & Diamond Wellness Journal is well-formatted for introspective reflection every morning. Anthropologie Romy 09 Module Rug £209 at Anthropologie Size: 120 cm x 170 cm You can also ground your space by having something soft beneath, like this Romy 09 Module Rug from Anthropologie.

4. Design a Tranquil Bathroom for Your Morning Routine

A clean and well-kept minimalist bathroom with soothing scents will change your morning routine for the better. (Image credit: Oracle. Design: Agence Volta. Styling: Collected Studio)

I think we can all agree that a spa bathroom is a comforting space to be, regardless of the time of day. But if you're adopting slow mornings, designing a soothing space for your AM self-care will serve you well.

"In addition to being highly functional, the bathroom should be a sanctuary. If possible, natural light from a window source or skylight is ideal to get sunlight in the eyes in the morning," Amy advises.

"Consider including refreshingly natural scents to make your bathroom smell like a spa — think lemongrass and eucalyptus. Fresh white towels and luxe body products give that hotel-like feel that is bound to set you up for a wonderful day."

Gala also finds that creating a sanctuary-like bathroom can transform your morning. "Closed storage is a must to minimize visual clutter," she adds. "Since bathrooms are often the first space you enter after waking, the energy here sets the tone for everything that follows."

Arket Bath Towel £25 at Arket UK Color: Off-white / Black This simple and soft Bath Towel from Arket reminds me of a beach resort bathroom find. H&M Tufted Cotton Bath Mat £19.99 at H&M (US) Color: White A must-have for any spa bathroom is a plush floor covering to step onto, and this Tufted Cotton Bath Mat from H&M has caught my eye. Habitat Habitat x Scion Lohko Reed Diffuser £10.50 at Habitat UK Scent: Paradise Plum & Orchid Infuse your spa bathroom with a fruit and floral fragrance combo with this Habitat x Scion Lohko Reed Diffuser.

5. Decorate Your Breakfast Table With Candles

Taper candles aren't limited to just dinners after dark. (Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko. Design: Yana Molodykh)

According to Amy, lighting candles at breakfast signifies a new day has come to be grateful for. And as she rightly points out, gratitude is a cornerstone of many wellness practices.

"As you light the candle, you could take three deep breaths and name silently or out loud three things you are grateful for, as well as your intention for the day," she advises. "My favorite candles are beeswax because they have a grounding, earthy scent and clean the air indoors."

Just picture yourself tucking into your regular overnight oats, or perhaps a fanciful stack of pancakes, with a couple or romantic tapers flickering away to start your day? Who wouldn't be a morning person if this were the norm, and we paid attention to more than just our romanticized night routines.

Ferm Living Mura Lights £15 at nordicnest.com Quantity: Set of 4 These Mura Lights candles from Ferm Living bring both light and texture to your breakfast tablescape. Skär Organics Beeswax Slim Dinner Candle Bundle £32 at Toast UK Quantity: Set of 12 If you wish to take inspiration from Amy, this Beeswax Slim Dinner Candle Bundle from Skär Organics is an earthy addition. Loewe Cucumber Scented Candle £115 at NET-A-PORTER Burn Time: 10 Hours I associate slow mornings and spa-side wellness with the freshly subtle fragrance of cucumber, which is why this Loewe number is on my mind.

FAQs

Are Slow Mornings Healthy?

Rather than jolting awake and jumping right into hustle mode, slow mornings are a healthier way to start your day. "A slow morning begins by engaging the senses to help signal to the body that it’s safe to calm down," says Gala. And while it's slightly difficult to incorporate slow mornings into your everyday, it's definitely a healthier choice for when you have time to spare in the waking hours.

There are so many ways to relax your day-to-day and clue in your interior design to support this pace of being. And another one of my favorite trends to come out of this way of life are forest bathing interiors.