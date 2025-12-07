7 Feng Shui Christmas Decorating Mistakes to Avoid So Your Home Stays Auspicious Through the Festive Time of Year

Christmas is probably the busiest time of year for your home. Banisters draped in garland, mantels dotted with tapers, trees flooded with ornaments, and so forth. Unfortunately, it's Christmas stylings like this that could be affecting the energy of your home.

Yes, your Christmas decor ideas could be bringing you inauspicious energy by opposing the principles of Feng Shui. So, I spoke to some expert practitioners, and they've laid out seven mistakes that could disrupt the harmonious ambiance of your home.

Now, let's get into it so you can amend any Feng Shui faux pas and return your home to its lucky festive era.

1. Putting Holly in the Wrong Place

DO INSTEAD: Restrict holly to your entryway and mix in with softer leafage. (Image credit: Crocus)

Maxine McKenzie, Feng Shui practitioner and co-founder of Yinteriors, tells me that while holly is beautiful, the sharp leaves bring a spiky, slightly aggressive energy into your home.

"This is great for protection at the front door, but less ideal in intimate or communal spaces," she explains. "In my home, I avoid placing holly in the family area (middle left of the home from the front door) or the love and relationships area (back right), because the prickly vibe can influence dynamics."

She also warns against decorating with holly by the dining table for similar reasons. Instead, she recommends placing holly in the entryway or using a tiny amount mixed with softer foliage from Christmas plants like fir and eucalyptus.

Next Red Poinsettia Christmas Real Plant in Hatbox £22 at Next UK Height: 33 cm Alternative festive foliage like poinsettias is ideal for Feng Shui homes, with the red bracts attracting positive energy.

Maxine McKenzie Social Links Navigation Interior Designers Max McKenzie is a double-qualified Feng Shui practitioner and member of the International Feng Shui Guild. With a 30-year career in brand and marketing, a large part of which was spent with the Royal Institute of British Architects, Max understands how people interact with their environment and how good design can influence behaviour and improve lives. She is also the co-founder of London-based interiors consultancy Yinteriors, dedicated to creating balanced and harmonious residential and commercial spaces. By integrating Feng Shui, color psychology, and design psychology, Yinteriors helps clients optimise their environments to support health, wealth, career, relationships, and overall well-being. The company's name, Yinteriors, is a celebration of the divine feminine (yin) energy, reflecting their philosophy of balancing yin and yang for effortless flow and beauty.

2. Stringing Lights in the North-East and South Zones

DO INSTEAD: Direct your bright Christmas lighting to the luckier spaces in your home. (Image credit: Future)

No Christmas-scape is complete without glowing illuminated strings. But, Feng Shui consultant Zoë Vita James tells me that it's best to avoid placing lots of bright Christmas lighting in the North-East or South of your home.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She says that you can locate these zones by standing in the geometric centre or the heart of your home and finding the North-East and South spaces from this vantage point.

"Both these areas hold precarious temporary energies this December 2025, which are best left unstimulated by bright lights or noise," she notes. "If you do have your Christmas tree in either of these locations, go with metallic spherical baubles, such as in silvers and golds, as a great way to heal this current energy and enjoy Christmas at the same time!"

Lightstyle London Gold Eucalyptus LED Battery String Lights £33 at Anthropologie Color: Gold Decorate your North-West living spaces with these Gold Eucalyptus LED Battery String Lights that are especially ideal for Feng Shui with its curved leaves.

Zoë Vita James Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Consultant Zoë Vita James is an authentic people-centered Feng Shui consultancy that empowers and enlightens ambitious women to perfectly align their space and their lives with their aspirations and dreams. She co-founded and co-hosts the podcast 'Feng Shui: The Real Thing' and is on a mission to create a legacy where the art and science of authentic classical Feng Shui is widely understood and used in the West to transform lives.

3. Over-Relying on Throwaway Decor

DO INSTEAD: Curate a collection of heirloom decor that is well-made and versatile, like these Cream Glass Baubles from Habitat. (Image credit: Habitat)

According to Max, Feng Shui loves authenticity and natural materials. "Too much plastic, glitter, and disposable decor creates environmental waste and low-vibe energy," she explains.

"A more elevated and conscious look leans into natural, recyclable textures such as handmade garlands, dried oranges, paper decorations, natural ribbon, and foraged greenery, which is much better for the Feng Shui of your home."

Trust me, there are plenty of simple steps to take for a more sustainable Christmas that will make your home feel more grounded yet stylish and protect the energy of your space.

Ferm Living Bellure Christmas Ornaments £29.30 at nordicnest.com Color: Silver-Pink These Bellure Christmas Ornaments from Ferm Living are so darling, you'll want to keep them in your collection forever.

4. Blocking Your Entrance and Pathways

DO INSTEAD: Use the floor decluttering method as much as possible and open pathways for free-flowing chi. (Image credit: Nico Wills. Design: Katharine Pooley. Project: Château de la Croix des Gardes)

Max tells me that the simplest Feng Shui rule is also the most transformative — don’t block the flow. "If you're planning outdoor Christmas decor, do your best to keep the pathway clear," she advises.

"Inside, make sure the tree, gifts, and garlands look beautiful without obstructing the hallway or high traffic areas. When people can move easily, the energy can too, and the whole home feels calmer, lighter, and more inviting."

Free-flowing energy aside, keeping clear pathways is essential for easy Christmas hosting. You don't want to be passing hors d'oeuvres and swirling glasses of wine while simultaneously maneuvering around an obstacle course of decor.

Dunelm Artificial Pre-Lit Magnolia Berry Garland £45 at Dunelm Length: 180 cm Garlands like this are a charming way to bring in that festive energy while keeping your home floor traffic-free.

5. Perfuming with Heavy Synthetic Scents

DO INSTEAD: Make an aromatic scent boil to waft a Christmassy scent through your home. (Image credit: Our Place)

"Festive fragrance is gorgeous, but highly synthetic candles and room sprays can feel heavy and overwhelming. Plus, they don’t always create the healthiest atmosphere for your home," says Max.

"I always suggest going natural where you can. Cinnamon, orange, clove, pine, and frankincense instantly lift the mood, and simmering citrus peel with spices on the hob gives you that nostalgic Christmas scent without filling the air with chemicals."

You can also make a Christmas scent boil or decorate with eco-wax scented candles that feature natural fragrance oils in your quest to make your home smell like Christmas.

Zoe's Blooms Fresh Christmas Door Wreath £52 at Not On The High Street UK Size: 50 cm This Fresh Christmas Door Wreath from Zoe's Blooms features dried citrus and fragrant pinecones that will naturally scent your home with a clean aroma.

6. Loud Festive Energy with Zero Elemental Balance

DO INSTEAD: Maintain the chi in your home by using auspicious elements to decorate. (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

"It's no secret that Christmas is full of loud, fiery energy. There are bright reds, twinkling lights, candles, log fires, music, and chatter. It’s joyful, but it can leave a home feeling like it’s permanently turned up to full volume," says Max.

"Balance that intensity with grounding earth tones or cooling water colours. Amber, terracotta, and rust give a softer warmth without losing the festive glow. Black and deep blue cool the mood and add a calm, mystical edge."

She also finds that a palette of frosty whites, ice blues, and soft mints can create a fresh contrast in your home. These Christmas color palettes will make your home feel cozy while avoiding any Feng Shui mistakes.

nkuku Kancha Baubles in Mocha £19.60 at nkuku Quantity: Set of 4 These Kancha Baubles from nkuku are inked in a beautifully moody shade of brown that will calm your space without losing style points.

7. Decorating with Spikey Ornaments

DO INSTEAD: Opt for soft silhouettes and rounded designs to avoid harsh energy. (Image credit: H&M)

Lastly, Zoë tells me that a common Feng Shui Christmas decorating mistake includes fashioning your tree and your surrounding spaces in spikey ornaments.

"I recommend steering away from anything too pointy on your tree or elsewhere, to avoid creating ‘sha chi’, also known as poisoned arrows in Feng Shui," she warns. "Instead, classic round baubles are my favourite, and if you’re a maximalist at heart, then you can use soft bows of velvet ribbons for a really decadent and abundant look!"

Currently, I'm obsessed with Anthropologie's tree topper bow, but with the coquette trend reigning strong, there's a range of holiday bow decor to choose from. And when it comes to tree accessories, supersized baubles are the way to go.

Iittala Glass Christmas Baubles £36 at nordicnest.com Color: Red These Glass Christmas Baubles from Iittala are classically rounded, in beautiful colors, and they're the kind of quality you'll continue to savor for many Christmases to come. A Feng Shui win-win-win!

And there you have it, the seven Feng Shui Christmas decorating mistakes you should amend in your home for a joyful energy this festive season. And if you want to start the new year on a harmonious note, our guide to interior trends that are bad Feng Shui will help you design a living space that feels light and happy.