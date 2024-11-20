Festive and Bright — We're Sure Holly Plants Will Elevate Your Christmas Decor, Here's How You Can Grow Your Own

If you ask me, holly is the epitome of Christmas foliage. Don't get me wrong, I love the striking red flowers on a poinsettia and the intriguing trails of a Christmas cactus but holly is definitely the most iconic of them all in my book. Whether you know them from all the Christmas-themed paraphernalia or from the corners of festive invites, this pointy-leaved red-berried plant has made an appearance in your life at some point.

And contrary to what you may have heard, they can actually be grown indoors. Adopting holly as a houseplant is the perfect way to introduce a touch of Christmassy foliage to your home in the most natural of ways. By simply popping these winter houseplants up onto empty spots on your table or by your mantel place, you can enliven the seasonal energy in any room.

Now, if you're curious to know more about how to grow holly indoors and follow through with proper care practices, our experts have plenty of valuable information in store for you. And having spoken to them myself, I can tell you firsthand that these cheery plants are worth every bit of effort.

How to Grow Holly Indoors

(Image credit: Alexander Donin/Alamy Stock Photo)

In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us that there are a couple of important factors to consider when growing holly indoors. They are as follows:

Light: "Place holly in bright, indirect light," he advises. "While it can tolerate some shade, it thrives with several hours of indirect sunlight each day."

Temperature & Humidity: He points out that holly prefers cooler indoor temperatures, ideally between 60-70°F (15 - 21°C). "And it also benefits from higher humidity levels," he adds. "So consider misting occasionally or placing a tray of water near the plant."

Soil: He recommends using well-draining soil with a slightly acidic pH (5.0 - 6.0). "A mix of standard potting soil and sand or perlite works well," he shares. This Plantonix Perlite Bliss Premium Horticultural Grade Perlite from Walmart is a brilliant buy that will come in handy when growing holly and other houseplants too.

Water: While he does recommend keeping the soil consistently moist, he warns against letting it get overly soggy. "Allow the top inch of soil to dry out slightly between waterings," he says. "And avoid overwatering, as holly is sensitive to root rot."

So if you've been under the impression that holly is made to be grown outdoors. relegated to their reputation as fall privacy plants, we're here to bust that myth and have you bring them indoors instead.

Tony O’Neill Social Links Navigation Founder of Simplify Gardening I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 426,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Composting Masterclass," "Your First Vegetable Garden," and "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

How to Care for Holly Indoors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether they're grown outdoors as living privacy fences or indoors as beautiful little houseplants, holly needs its own share of regular care. However, the routines in these alternate environments remain to be drastically different.

So if you have grown them in your backyard and are now inclined to bring them to life indoors, these are the tips you should follow.

Fertilizing: "Firstly, feed with a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer every four to six weeks during the growing season, spanning spring and summer," he says. "And avoid fertilizing your holly in fall and winter."

This Espoma Organic Holly-Tone 4-3-4 Plant Food from Amazon caters to holly's nutrient needs, making your job of feeding them so much easier.

Pruning: Tony tells us that it's best to trim holly lightly to maintain its shape and remove any dead or yellowing leaves.

Pests: He also tells us to watch for pests like spider mites or aphids. And on the off-chance that you do encounter them, he recommends treating them promptly with insecticidal soap or neem oil.

We found this Mighty Mint Neem Oil & Peppermint Plant Spray from Walmart that's highly-rated and perfect for pest treatment.

Repotting: "Remember to repot every two to three years or when roots outgrow the container," he adds. "And use fresh soil and a slightly larger pot for healthy growth."

If you're short on Christmas decor and interested in mixing it up, you can't go wrong with a couple of potted holly plants. Aside from being beautifully festive all on their own, you can also pair them with a Christmassy planter to commit to the season.

And with Tony's brilliant tips on how to grow and care for these wintry houseplants, you won't have any problem keeping them in the pink of health. As for when the festive season ends, you can always swap them into a more versatile planter and keep them around for next year's decor.

Trust me, it's the seasonal houseplant that keeps on giving and nothing compares to this combination of rich red berries and pointed waxy leaves.

Dwarf Burford Holly Live Plant View at Amazon Price: $30

Size: 1 Gallon Adding this Dwarf Burford Holly Live Plant from Amazon to your cart is the easiest way to have holly growing indoors without having to sow from scratch. Southern Living Plant Collection Oakland Holly View at Walmart Price: $32

Size: 3 Gallon This Southern Living Plant Collection Oakland Holly from Walmart comes partially pre-grown so you can introduce the beauty of holly to your home right away. Ilex Magical® Amaranth Winterberry View at Jackson & Perkins Price: $36

Size: 2-Quart Pot If you want to take the unexpected red theory and tie it into your houseplant collection, this Ilex Magical® Amaranth Winterberry from Jackson & Perkins is ideal.

FAQs

How Long Does Holly Last Indoors?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the holiday season wraps up, we're quick to cast festive plants aside and refocus our attention on other blatantly evergreen houseplants. However, while some of these houseplants may be tied to the Christmas vibe, they can actually last well beyond the winter season.

"With proper care, holly can last indoors for several months, making it a great addition to your holiday decor," Tony confirms. "If kept in optimal conditions year-round, holly can thrive indoors long-term."

Can You Root Holly Cuttings in Water?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you end up growing holly indoors and adore it so much so that you'd like to extend your living plant into multiple saplings, you may consider rooting them in water.

However, while holly cuttings can survive in water for a short time, Tony finds that they root more successfully in a moist, well-draining soil mix. "Dip the cuttings in rooting hormone and plant them in a potting medium," he advises. "And be sure to keep them warm and misted until roots develop."