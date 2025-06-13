I'm Following This Interior Designer's Method for Growing Supermarket Basil Into Giant Plants — They Look Incredible in Her Kitchen

Every time I pass the selection of beautiful potted herbs at my local supermarket, I'm deeply inclined to bring a couple home with me. However, the excitement is quickly followed by my mental track record of dying herbs, only a few weeks after bringing them home. They're not meant to last, I tell myself.

However, I'm determined to foster a thriving garden of kitchen plants offering me a fragrant garnish at any moment. So, when my editor, Hugh Metcalf, mentioned interior designer Leanne Kilroy's tall and bushy basil pots, all once supermarket minis, my faith was restored.

Leanne has shared her best tips for healthy supermarket basil with me and you, so we can have a second (or in my case, fifth) chance at an indoor herb garden.

The Basil Trick

All roads lead back to the way you water. (Image credit: Leanne Kilroy)

Leanne Kilroy, founder of Good Bones London, designs beautiful homes by profession, but she also has a skilful green thumb. And after watching how stunningly tall and lively her basil plants have grown to be, I had to ask her for her secret. And she revealed to me her basil trick.

"The trick to a thriving basil plant is, at its most basic, watering from the bottom only and keeping the saucer full of water," she says. "There are other important factors, but at the heart of it, it's all about supplying the basil with a constant supply of water from below."

She explains that this is easily done by placing your basil's pot in an oversized saucer or bowl and keeping it full. And if you have to top up frequently, she suggests just giving it a bigger dish.

In place of boring plastic saucers, I love this Verve Laleh Terracotta Saucer from B&Q. And you can also use IKEA's BERÄKNA Bowl if you prefer a glass finish.

As one of the best herbs for the kitchen, these plants are meant to be grown indoors, so long as you shower them with love and bottom watering. But there are some other tips worth taking inspiration from, too.

Leanne Kilroy Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Leanne Kilroy is a London-based interior designer, known for her laid-back yet elegant style. Since launching her practice, Good Bones, she has been featured in publications such as The English Home, Wall Street Journal, Homes & Antiques, Livingetc, House & Garden, Domino Magazine, Remodelista, Forbes Home, House Beautiful, and The Sunday Times, among many others.

Tips to Help Your Supermarket Basil Thrive

A few tweaks to your routine will help your basil reach new heights. (Image credit: Leanne Kilroy)

I asked Leanne if she had any special tips for picking the right supermarket herb, and she assured me that almost any plant will do. "We usually have our groceries delivered, so it's really the luck of the draw," she says. "If I could choose, I would choose a plant that has no drooping or browning leaves."

But beyond the selection of your supermarket basil and bottom watering technique, there are some other things you can do to help your plant along and some indoor herb garden mistakes to avoid at all costs, too.

"Firstly, repot your supermarket basil into a bigger pot. This will allow it to grow into a really large plant! You can even split one supermarket basil into two, three, or even four larger pots," she advises.

"Next, remember to wait until your basil plant is actively growing before you use it. This may take a few weeks or even as long as a month, but your patience will pay off."

When you want to use your basil once it's growing, Leanne warns to never, ever pluck the leaves. "Instead, when cutting basil from a plant, use scissors to trim the stem just above a leaf," she suggests. "This will cause the plant to split and grow bushier and healthier."

If you notice flowers growing, she recommends snipping them off immediately. This way, any energy being put towards the plant's flowering will be rerouted to your leaf growth. And if you're looking for a fresh pair of pruners, these Niwaki Sentei Garden Scissors from Heal's are perfect for any pruning and harvesting.

"Basil loves a warm, sunny spot, so wait until late spring or summer to start your basil and keep it in a bright spot," she says. "In many climates, basil can grow outdoors in a summer herb garden, but these tricks are best for indoor plants."

FAQs

Why Does My Store-Bought Basil Keep Dying?

If your store-bought basil keeps dying, Leanne explains that your houseplant care schedule might be to blame. "They're over or underwatered, the leaves have been plucked off, or they're overcrowded in their small pots," she notes. "Basil is also really susceptible to whitefly and other pests."

Which Supermarket Herbs Are Worth Bringing Home?

"I find that parsley works in a really similar way to supermarket basil and is a treat to grow indoors," says Leanne. And I have found that rosemary and mint are also great additions to a herb kitchen.

If you have a couple of plants that are beautifully grown and ripe for picking, take a look at our guide to drying and storing fresh herbs for a true garden-to-table experience.

But if you're just beginning your herb garden and you're looking for ideas on what to grow, might I suggest starting with your birth month herb for a meaningful mark to this rewarding hobby.