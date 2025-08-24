The Pipes on My Garden Walls Were an Eyesore — Until I Found These Clever and Stylish Ways to Disguise Them

It's always a shame when something essential to the functionality of your home is, for lack of a better word, ugly. But, while we don't have a solution for every ugly necessity, we have figured out a couple of ways to hide away one of the most offensive: outdoor pipes.

Can anything destroy the aesthetic of your garden faster than a bulky, plastic drainpipe? We get it, without them, our house would be a whole lot less enjoyable, what with no running water and all, but that doesn't mean we don't want to hide this outdoor eyesore. This may all sound rather superficial to you, but I, for one, gain joy from sitting in beautiful spaces, and if all I need to get my garden there is a simple drainpipe trellis cover-up, then sign me up.

So, I asked the experts if they had any advice for me, and they came through. Now, my garden design has finally been perfected, and not only are my pipes concealed, but they've been transformed into things of beauty, design features in their own right.

1. Opt for Ornamental Grass

Some types of ornamental grasses can grow to impressively tall heights, making them a great option for covering your pipes. (Image credit: Ty Cole/OTTO. Design: RKLA Studio)

Just because your pipes are lower down on your wall, it doesn't mean you can't hide them. These types of pipes can often be even easier to conceal.

While taller pipes will require climbing plants or trellises to fully cover them up, these lower pipes can rely solely on some longer grass or thick hedging.

"Box hedges and tall grasses are good options if the pipes are near ground level," suggests Ali Lijee, founder and tree specialist from TreeMend.

These solutions don't just look great, they're also particularly easy to maintain. As Ali says, "They provide year-round concealment and are low maintenance."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Consider some ornamental grasses, like pampas grass or miscanthus, which both add a beautifully textural element to your outdoor area.

2. Incorporate a Trellis

Climbing roses can add a beautiful, fairy tale feel to your garden. (Image credit: Garden Trading)

For taller pipes, a trellis is undoubtedly the favored option. And while a simple trellis will certainly do the trick, if you're trying to take it up a notch, our experts recommend integrating some climbing plants onto your trellis.

"A favorite way to camouflage outdoor pipes is a combination of climbing plants and strategic trellises," explains Tammy Sons, founder of TN Nursery.

While a trellis may provide enough cover to effectively hide away your pipes, bringing some fast-growing climbing plants into the equation takes this from a simple solution to an eye-catching garden feature.

Tammy explains, "I have come to love this solution for the unobtrusive way it combines practicality with aesthetics. First, install a simple wooden or metal trellis in front of the pipes. You can use many plants to train up a trellis. Clematis, honeysuckle, and even ivy will do the job. Once the greenery is established, the pipes disappear into the lush foliage, which also adds texture, color, and interest."

Plus, you don't have to be an expert gardener to achieve this look, as Tammy says, "This easy gardening trick is doable by any level of gardener. Secure the trellis in place, give the plants a healthy head start with good soil at the base, and gently train the vines. An eyesore can become an inviting garden feature in no time."

Tammy Sons Founder and CEO of TN Nursery Tammy Sons is a seasoned plant expert and the CEO of TN Nursery, a family-owned business in Altamont, Tennessee, with roots dating back to 1959. Growing up in a nursery family, she developed a deep passion for plants and the environment. Over the years, Tammy has expanded TN Nursery from a modest operation into a thriving enterprise, now encompassing nearly 400 acres of availability from other growers and her own farm and employing numerous local residents.

Forest Garden Forest Garden Slatted Trellis Panel £24 at Wickes This simple slatted design would look great left as is, or covered in climbing vines. Nisorpa Nisorpa Solid Wood Expanding Fence Free Standing £64 at Amazon UK This expandable wooden trellis is an excellent movable option, if you're nervous of having difficulty accessing your pipes. Wayfair Wood Arched Trellis £155 at Wayfair UK For something slightly out of the ordinary, we love this softly curved, leaf-shaped trellis.

3. Shroud Them in Shrubbery

Another excellent idea for lower-down drains and pipes, adding in shrubbery can help conceal them while also brightening up your landscape design.

"We really like using evergreen shrubs to cover up any outdoor pipes that are not pleasing to the eye," says Dawn DeFeo, head of landscaping and gardening at Landscape Barn.

"They are great for all-year coverage and are usually quite low-maintenance other than trimming. They also fit beautifully into almost any type of garden," she continues.

While most shrubs will work for this purpose, the most important thing to consider is the amount of light your shrub is likely to receive.

"If it's shady, azaleas are my go-to choice. They're always green and full, they have a nice bloom in the spring, and you can find them in just about any size or color. Most types are also low maintenance and smaller in size, making them perfect for smaller spaces," says Dawn.

In sunnier areas, though, Dawn recommends opting for cypresses. As she explains, "It takes up the space right away and usually acts as a tall screen, if that makes sense. Just make sure the plant will not get too big for the area, so check the expected sizing. A lot of evergreens end up much bigger than expected, so do some extra research, ask around."

4. Build Around Them

Even something as simple as a storage box can easily obscure some lower pipes. (Image credit: IKEA)

If extra gardening isn't appealing to you, opting for some hardscaping solutions instead may be more your speed.

"If you can't move the pipe, the best thing to do is hardscape around it," says Ben Ashton, CEO of Rocky Mountain Turf.

As beautiful as ornamental grasses and shrubbery can be, they are solutions that may not work for everyone, as Ben says, "While you can plant shrubs or tall grasses to cover pipes, this tends to invite weeds and makes the pipes hard to access for service."

If you need your pipes to be more easily accessible, and don't want the faff of additional weeding to work through, there are still plenty of options for you to use instead.

"Retaining walls, boulders, or decks can cover up pipes in a way that's more permanent, lower maintenance, and easier to access," Ben says.

These can look as simple or as decorative as you please, depending on the hardscaping materials you use, and can easily blend in with the rest of your garden design.

5. Decorative Coverings

Group together a few taller plant pots for a beautiful and dramatic pipe cover. (Image credit: Dobbies)

We already know that water features can make your garden feel more private, but did you know they also make great covers for your pipes?

Just position your water feature in front of the bothersome pipe so that it obscures it from view, and enjoy the relaxing ripple effects of the running water in your back garden.

If a water feature feels like too much of an investment, this same theory can be applied to various other garden objects. Large plant pots or boulders would work equally as well.

Premier Decorations Ltd Voltage Curtain Shower Water Feature £150 at Next UK With LED lights and a cool, waterfall effect, this fountain adds a sense of tranquility to your garden. Plus, if you need some extra coverage, display some taller plants on the upper level of the fountain. Jonathan Adler UK Dora Maar Planter £688 at Jonathan Adler US Standing at 78cm high, pair this planter with some dramatic plants, and your pipes are certain to be hidden in style. Primerose Polished Stainless Steel Tiered Tubes Water Feature £219 at primrose.co.uk This modern take on a water feature would be the perfect cover for any longer pipes. It adds a touch of sculptural drama to your garden, while maintaining a minimalist feel.

These clever pipe cover-ups are an easy way to give your garden the makeover it deserves. What's next, though? Well, for me, it's going to be some new outdoor heating options, so my garden can stay toasty year-round.