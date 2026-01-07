There is already a principal wellness trend that has made its way into 2026 without missing a beat, and that's tech-low and slow living. Digital fatigue seems to have gotten to us all. Whether you're sick of AI brain rot or exhausted from social media overload, it's time for a change. And that (literally) begins with 'Analogue January'.

To start the year off right, this trend suggests switching to offline alternatives, allowing you to disconnect from doomscrolling and spend some time in the real world. By transforming your online spaces into digital detox zones for the month, you can gradually transition your home into a space for slow, intentional living.

And the best part is that it's more fun than it sounds. It gives you a chance to dust off your record player, pick up that book you've put off for far too long, and feel truly at rest in your home. So, here's how it works.

What Is Analogue January?

Rather than cutting your tech out altogether, this is a great way to soft launch a more offline way of life. (Image credit: Ibrahim Ozbunar. Design: ACARARCH)

Emily Austen, productivity expert and author of Smarter, tells me that Analogue January (or Janalogue) is meant to be a conscious shift away from constant digital stimulation and compulsive micro-checking.

"And the appetite for it is real," she confirms. "Janalogue is not about the 'no phone, no laptop, disappear off-grid' way of life. It’s a reset from reflexive, compulsive phone use, while still using devices intentionally for work, logistics, and real life."

She explains that it's more about fewer unconscious grabs, fewer dopamine pings, and most importantly, more deliberate time online. And if your New Year's resolutions include being more present, then this is the trend to embrace right away.

How to Practice Analogue January at Home

There are a couple of things you can do to make a conscious effort to practice 'janalogue' in your abode. Aside from installing digital restrictions through phone lock apps and settings adjustments, these tips are more tactile methods to help you stay offline as much as you can. Whether you imbibe just a single technique or truly commit to designing digital detox corners, this trend is bound to make your relationship with screens a lot healthier.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Swap Your Bedside Tech for Old-School Alternatives

The first and best place to reduce screen time is your bedroom. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten Design)

Trust me, learning how to design a tech-free bedroom is one of the best things you can do for yourself at any time of the year. However, in honor of 'janalogue', if you haven't yet optimized your bedroom for better sleep, this is a great stepping stone to get started.

Simple measures like leaving your phone outside your bedroom and introducing light sources like the Lumie Halo Lamp to emulate sunlight and ease you out of sleep are game-changing.

Additionally, you can bring home a proper alarm clock to help wake you up in the morning. Modern clocks like the Hatch Restore are both chic and efficient. Plus, you have to admit it's a much calmer alternative to the jolt that phone alarms tend to induce.

2. Skip Streaming Services and Put Your Records On

After all, it's said to be the best way to flood your home with music authentically. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

Another common activity that phones, laptops, and TVs have taken over is that of streaming music. Even with reducing my screen time, the one thing I always struggle with is not being able to put some music on to accompany my slow mornings.

However, there are plenty of ways to combat this problem. Starting with radios. Charming, retro-style accessories, like this Portable Digital Radio from AZATOM, can help you stay off your screens.

Not to mention, turntables and record players. Designing a listening room with an analogue music player will help you tune into the sound and enjoy your favorite tracks without having to pick up your phone.

3. Curate a Collection of Games and Books to Keep Off Screens

There's nothing like a good read or a pretty game to take your mind off scrolling. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

The main reason most of us end up spending time on our screens is because of boredom. When you have a moment to spare, you will find yourself instinctively popping on Instagram or scrolling through Pinterest.

Here's where chic games and interesting books make brilliant substitutes. Stocking your home with things to stop you from doomscrolling is a clever tactic to retrain your habit of relying on electronics.

And while this might sound cliché coming from me, magazines are a beautiful choice, too. I recommend popping over to your local bookstore or scanning the magazine section in your weekly grocery store. Bonus points if it's the latest Livingetc issue, of course.

AveJoys Cafe Terrace At Night Puzzle £17.99 at Amazon UK Format: 1000-Piece I love this dreamy puzzle inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's Cafe Terrace At Night painting. And with 1,000 pieces to align, it'll keep you distracted for a while. JIA JIA Onyx Backgammon Set £575 at NET-A-PORTER Color: Beige This beautiful Onyx Backgammon Set by Jia Jia is a statement design piece, a conversation starter, and a doomscroll repellent all in one. Anthropologie x Papier Playing Cards £23 at Anthropologie Quantity: Set of 2 I strongly believe that every home should have one deck of cards, and if you're fresh out, then this set from Anthropologie and Papier is a cute buy.

And if you're looking for a getaway idea that matches this vibe of intentional offline living, then I must recommend the Unplugged x Damson Madder cabin for a stylish holiday. Plus, there are plenty of other design-worthy digital detox retreats to pick from, too.