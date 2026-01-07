Forget Dry January, This Year I'm Doing 'Analogue January' — Here’s How This New Wellness Trend Helps You Put Your Best (Tech-Free) Foot Forward
Take the challenge with me and disconnect from your devices for a peaceful start to the new year
There is already a principal wellness trend that has made its way into 2026 without missing a beat, and that's tech-low and slow living. Digital fatigue seems to have gotten to us all. Whether you're sick of AI brain rot or exhausted from social media overload, it's time for a change. And that (literally) begins with 'Analogue January'.
To start the year off right, this trend suggests switching to offline alternatives, allowing you to disconnect from doomscrolling and spend some time in the real world. By transforming your online spaces into digital detox zones for the month, you can gradually transition your home into a space for slow, intentional living.
And the best part is that it's more fun than it sounds. It gives you a chance to dust off your record player, pick up that book you've put off for far too long, and feel truly at rest in your home. So, here's how it works.
What Is Analogue January?
Emily Austen, productivity expert and author of Smarter, tells me that Analogue January (or Janalogue) is meant to be a conscious shift away from constant digital stimulation and compulsive micro-checking.
"And the appetite for it is real," she confirms. "Janalogue is not about the 'no phone, no laptop, disappear off-grid' way of life. It’s a reset from reflexive, compulsive phone use, while still using devices intentionally for work, logistics, and real life."
She explains that it's more about fewer unconscious grabs, fewer dopamine pings, and most importantly, more deliberate time online. And if your New Year's resolutions include being more present, then this is the trend to embrace right away.
How to Practice Analogue January at Home
There are a couple of things you can do to make a conscious effort to practice 'janalogue' in your abode. Aside from installing digital restrictions through phone lock apps and settings adjustments, these tips are more tactile methods to help you stay offline as much as you can. Whether you imbibe just a single technique or truly commit to designing digital detox corners, this trend is bound to make your relationship with screens a lot healthier.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
1. Swap Your Bedside Tech for Old-School Alternatives
Trust me, learning how to design a tech-free bedroom is one of the best things you can do for yourself at any time of the year. However, in honor of 'janalogue', if you haven't yet optimized your bedroom for better sleep, this is a great stepping stone to get started.
Simple measures like leaving your phone outside your bedroom and introducing light sources like the Lumie Halo Lamp to emulate sunlight and ease you out of sleep are game-changing.
Additionally, you can bring home a proper alarm clock to help wake you up in the morning. Modern clocks like the Hatch Restore are both chic and efficient. Plus, you have to admit it's a much calmer alternative to the jolt that phone alarms tend to induce.
Color: Gray
The Bodyclock Rise 100 from Lumie is another gorgeous choice to help you wake up when it's dark outside.
2. Skip Streaming Services and Put Your Records On
Another common activity that phones, laptops, and TVs have taken over is that of streaming music. Even with reducing my screen time, the one thing I always struggle with is not being able to put some music on to accompany my slow mornings.
However, there are plenty of ways to combat this problem. Starting with radios. Charming, retro-style accessories, like this Portable Digital Radio from AZATOM, can help you stay off your screens.
Not to mention, turntables and record players. Designing a listening room with an analogue music player will help you tune into the sound and enjoy your favorite tracks without having to pick up your phone.
Color: Black
After Lilly Allen and David Harbour's Brooklyn Brownstone went on sale, I found myself hooked on this album, as evidenced by my Spotify Wrapped. Perfect for when you're missing the tea during 'janalogue'.
3. Curate a Collection of Games and Books to Keep Off Screens
The main reason most of us end up spending time on our screens is because of boredom. When you have a moment to spare, you will find yourself instinctively popping on Instagram or scrolling through Pinterest.
Here's where chic games and interesting books make brilliant substitutes. Stocking your home with things to stop you from doomscrolling is a clever tactic to retrain your habit of relying on electronics.
And while this might sound cliché coming from me, magazines are a beautiful choice, too. I recommend popping over to your local bookstore or scanning the magazine section in your weekly grocery store. Bonus points if it's the latest Livingetc issue, of course.
And if you're looking for a getaway idea that matches this vibe of intentional offline living, then I must recommend the Unplugged x Damson Madder cabin for a stylish holiday. Plus, there are plenty of other design-worthy digital detox retreats to pick from, too.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.