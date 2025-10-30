Lily Allen's Iconic Brooklyn Brownstone Home Is Up for Sale — Just Wait Until You See Inside
Everyone wants to know who Madeline is, but I'm more interested in getting the name of Lily's interior designer
They 'built a palace on the perfect street', and now it can be yours. If you've got a spare $8 million at hand, that is.
That's right, Lily Allen and David Harbour's gorgeous four-story Brooklyn brownstone has just hit the market, less than a week after the release of Lily's latest (and arguably greatest) album, West End Girl.
Just in case you've somehow missed it, the album chronicles the breakdown of the four-year marriage in a way that is both devastatingly heartbreaking and irresistibly catchy, with Lily's signature radical honesty dialed up to the max. And, besides David and the mysterious 'Madeline', the Brooklyn home and its iconic interior design act as one of the leading characters in the album's narrative.
And if her 14-part tell-all wasn't enough for you, you can now purchase the property where it all went down from The Gambino Group — just don't look inside the bedside drawers... you've been warned.
Purchased in 2021 for $3.35 million (£2.5 million), the 19th-century brownstone is located in Carroll Gardens, one of Brooklyn's most popular neighborhoods, known for its original architecture, leafy streets, and trendy New York restaurants for design lovers.
And while the facade is the stuff of 90s rom-com dreams, the interior is where all the real magic is. A fairy tale-like setting, the home's interiors can be characterized by the pleasing combination of irreverent maximalism and classic British design, making for a space that is both unapologetically loud yet disarmingly charming. Not unlike the west London pop princess herself.
And there's no question as to who the credit should go to. As Lily sings on the opening track, "Billy Cotton got sorted/ All the furniture ordered," a rare interior designer shoutout on a pop hit. Designer Billy Cotton, along with architect Ben Bischoff of MADE, acted as the leading design forces behind the renovation of this historic home, building an aesthetic bridge between Lily's home-grown style and her new Brooklyn setting.
Located on the main level, the extravagant living area, referred to as the 'garden room', immediately sets the tone for what's to come. Intricately detailed wallpaper from Zuber wraps around the room like a Renaissance fresco, enveloping the space with imagery of verdant greenery and abundant florals.
Classical crown molding is cloaked in a vibrant, zesty shade of chartreuse, which is also used to frame the windows, doors, and the dramatic fireplace, bringing a playful brightness to the room.
In the center of the room, dividing it down the middle, is a dramatic, velvet-green sofa, with an intriguing back-to-back, double-sided design that the couple described in their 2023 AD house tour as being ideal for fights. Just one of the many now-uncomfortable moments of foreshadowing in the famed house tour.
And if back-to-back seating isn't enough for you to cool off, the glass doors open up to the private garden that houses a cold plunge, as well as a sauna, the ultimate outdoor wellness room setup.
Can't imagine why she'd need it...
Leading on from the living room is the gorgeous, sprawling bistro kitchen. Intricate crown molding and traditional, Plain English cabinetry lend the room an antique appeal, while floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light.
While prints and patterns dominate across the rest of the property, the kitchen feels like a rare moment of respite, with a more relaxing, laid-back design approach that feels reminiscent of the modern farmhouse kitchens found across the British countryside.
Inspiration was not limited to Lily's home country, though, as the cream Officine Gullo cooker, banquette seating, and copper pan collection clearly show. With elements of French, British, and Italian design intermingling, the resulting space is charming, homely, and welcoming, a slice of European charm in the suburbs of New York.
Upstairs, the primary suite sprawls across an entire level. Much like in the primary living area, prints reign supreme on this floor, with Zuber wallpaper featuring again, this time accompanied by geometric-patterned Pierre Frey carpeting.
The dreamy set-up features a sitting area, a fireplace, and a gorgeous pastel pink-clad bathtub. The same rosy-pink tone is repeated across the ceiling, windows, and doors, bringing a cotton-candy softness to the space.
The two additional levels are home to multiple guest suites, as well as a home office and two further living areas. And if that's not enough, there's also a fully finished basement, where you'll find a home gym, laundry room, and multiple storage areas. I'm starting to think 'palace' may have been an understatement.
While a four-story, 19th-century New York brownstone is an appealing enough piece of real estate in itself, for fans of Lily, the home's appeal lies not in its square footage (or even in its private garden), but in the cultural relevance Lily has bestowed upon it. In many ways, it feels like a natural extension of the new album, another layer to her expert storytelling. I just pray the lucky buyer is a fan of prints.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.