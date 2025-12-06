"It Embodies the Very Essence of Home" — Designer Roisin Lafferty Shares Why 'Irish Green' Is Set to Be the Material of the Year

At first glance, the landscapes of Connemara could be more convincingly located in Costa Rica than off the west coast of Ireland. Wild, rugged forests jut out into the sea, set against the backdrop of looming mountains. There's a magical, storybook quality to the natural beauty of this region. It makes sense, then, that this is the landscape in which you'll find the equally majestic material, set to become the biggest interior design trend of 2025: Irish Green marble.

So, when Dublin-based designer, Roisin Lafferty, was invited to curate a collection of marbles for Aria Stone, Irish Green seemed a natural choice. "Irish Green has always held a kind of emotional gravity for me. It’s the stone that feels most deeply connected to my own story," she explains. "The moment you see it in person, it is unmistakably Irish; the layered greens, the depth, the quiet power. It reminds me of Connemara, one of my favourite places in the world, where the landscape is wild, poetic, and endlessly shifting."

A visual encapsulation of the spirit and beauty of home, Irish Green is, to Roisin, so much more than just another beautiful stone. It's a marker of history, of heritage, and of pride — a way of paying respect to the landscape of her home country. But this sense of deeper, intrinsic meaning is clear, even to those without a personal connection to the material. It's enchanting, mystifying, and completely striking in its beauty. All qualities that make the stone a top contender to be the standout material of the upcoming year, we reckon.

Roisin Lafferty Interior Designer Róisín Lafferty is an internationally renowned, award-winning Irish design studio, known for creating captivating, detail-driven environments worldwide. From Europe to the Americas, the Middle East, and beyond, the studio transforms spaces into immersive, unforgettable experiences. Led by Founder & Creative Director Róisín Lafferty, the practice blends interior architecture, art, and innovation into interiors that are both highly functional and visually extraordinary. Each project reflects uncompromising attention to detail, resulting in bold, enduring designs.

Why Irish Green?

At its darkest points, Irish Green has a deep, emerald-like quality to it. (Image credit: Aria Stone)

With streaks of deep, emerald hues, juxtaposed by fluffy seafoam greens, in just one square of Irish Green, you'll find as many tones and fragments of color as you would when looking out at the natural landscape of the region in which the stone is found.

"Irish Green has a magnetism that’s hard to ignore. There’s something incredibly compelling about the way its colors move — that layered spectrum of moss, pine, emerald, and sage that feels almost alive," says April Renee Graves, from Aria Stone. Swirling colors, thrashing into one another, create a sense of motion in the material, imbuing it with the sense of life that April refers to.

There's something unique about the finish, too, not quite the same as any other type of marble. "Unlike many green stones that lean flat or uniform, Irish Green has depth, luminosity, and a fluidity in its veining that immediately draws the eye in," says April.

Even without this obvious, natural beauty, the stone would likely still hold a sentimental value to many, "Because it’s quarried only in western Ireland, its palette genuinely reflects the landscape — the rolling hills, dense moss, and the thousand shades of green that define the Irish countryside," explains April. "For Róisín, that connection is deeply personal. As an Irish designer, the stone resonates not just aesthetically but emotionally; it carries the spirit of home."

In all creative endeavours, there's a natural, inescapable sense of the personal that we carry with us, and as Roisin explains, "Selecting it for the collection felt instinctive; it was like bringing a piece of home into the narrative. Among all the stones, this one carries both heritage and heart."

What Makes Irish Green So Special?

Using this stone in front of a window that overlooks a natural landscape creates a lovely visual link between the indoors and outdoors. (Image credit: Roisin Lafferty)

As much as we predict Irish Green to become a particularly popular material trend in the new year, this is not to say that the stone doesn't already have a rich history behind it. Not only is the stone used in some of the most major landmarks across Ireland, including Trinity College, and the floors of Galway Cathedral, but you can also find the vivid green tones decorating Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.

Perhaps the reason it can be found in such significant locations is due to the unique qualities of the material. As Roisin says, "Many green stones are striking, but Irish Green has complexity woven into every inch. Instead of a single dominant colour, it reads like layers of terrain: dark mossy greens, lighter jade passages, then flashes of white and gold that break through like light on a hillside."

This visual reference to the natural world brings a sense of comfort into a space, much like you'd find in biophilic interior design, something that many other colder, harsher materials fail to achieve.

This is also partially down to the vivid sense of motion within the material. "It’s not a static surface; it shifts, it flows, it has rhythm," says Roisin. "There’s a natural sophistication to it that doesn’t rely on being loud. Its beauty comes from its depth and variation, which are qualities that never repeat slab to slab."

Where to Use Irish Green Marble

"In one of her recent projects, Roisin paired Irish Green with Cipollino Verde, another stone from her curated collection with Aria Stone Gallery. The result is striking: Irish Green lines the interior of the sink, while Cipollino Verde forms the countertops and front vanity façade — a layered, tone-on-tone interplay of greens and movement," says April. (Image credit: Roisin Lafferty)

With a stone so rich in meaning, it can feel intimidating to know how to incorporate it into your home design in a way that feels respectful. The trick is in embracing this and allowing the stone to speak for itself.

Because of all the dramatic variation in tones throughout the material, it can be best appreciated when used in excess. Roisin says, "Irish Green thrives in places where its full character can be expressed. I love seeing it used as a monolithic kitchen island, where the veining wraps and becomes sculptural, or in bathrooms, especially vanities or kitchen splashbacks, where the material is close to eye level."

Positioning the stone to be the focal point, not a backup player, allows you to better grasp the beauty of the material. Think wrap-around tiling, or floor-to-ceiling color drenching. But, if this feels a bit too intense for you, Roisin also suggests using it for smaller details, like a fireplace surround, or within your entryway.

"It works beautifully in contemporary interiors but also brings depth to more traditional settings," says Roisin. "Its versatility lies in its ability to feel both dramatic and composed."

Part of the beauty of the stone lies in its surprising versatility, as April describes, "Irish Green (Connemara) Marble is one of those rare stones that feels both bold and timeless, which is why it has been used for centuries across Europe and in landmark buildings around the world. Its rich depth of green and natural movement make it suitable for everything from statement moments to refined architectural details."

How to Style Irish Green

Pairing Irish Green with dark green, textured walls makes for a cozy, cavernous bathroom. (Image credit: Roisin Lafferty)

Styling Irish Green is all about knowing when to exercise restraint and when to embrace a touch of excess.

A good way to establish this balance is by beginning to create a vision board of the materials you'd want to use alongside the stone.

"It pairs beautifully with materials that highlight its natural depth without overwhelming it," says Roisin. For this, she recommends materials with texture and warmth, finishes like brushed brass, and charred timber work beautifully, as do limewashed walls and matte metalwork. In terms of color palette, think warm neutrals, anything that lets the vibrant green tones sing. Because the Irish Green should be the main character, every other element should revolve around building up a sense of soft warmth and tactility, as opposed to trying to compete with the marble.

With a shared understanding of the significance of what you pair with the stone, April says, "Irish Green is a wonderfully expressive stone, and pairing it thoughtfully can elevate its depth and complexity even further."

She continues, saying, "Irish Green pairs beautifully with warm neutrals, soft creams, brushed metals, rich woods, and even contrasting stones with expressive veining. Whether you lean into a harmonious palette or create intentional contrast, it’s a stone that welcomes complementary materials and rewards bold design choices."

Though, as well as it can work for bold designs, Roisin comments, "I tend to style Irish Green with restraint; it deserves to feel intentional." She says, "Think:• a single sculptural vessel• wild or minimal greenery low, warm lighting that grazes the surface• ceramics with earthy or matte glazes. I love when the styling feels almost elemental. Let the stone be the artwork and build just enough around it to enhance its mood."

"Irish Green was actually the very first stone I knew had to be part of the collection," Roisin says. "It was absolutely paramount to me that the last remaining marble quarried in my home country be celebrated. For me, it embodies the very essence of home; those unmistakable greens of the Irish landscape, colours softened by weather, tones shaped by nature, that feeling of familiarity you can’t quite name but instantly recognise. It deserves to be seen and appreciated on a world stage."

Creating meaningful, sentimental links to identity within the home is part of what makes modern interior design so exciting, and by placing materials like this one in the spotlight, Roisin has shown us what the future of design may look like this year, and we have to say, it's looking good.