"The Level of Care Can Feel Demanding" — Before You Choose That Dreamy-Looking Marble Kitchen Sink, Here's Some Things I Think You Should Know

Marble — a material that designers and homeowners adore. We see it being used on kitchen countertops, floors, and even sinks. But are marble sinks really practical, and can they stand the test of time?

Marble kitchens add a level of elegance, sophistication, and timelessness to the home, but can the material withstand moisture and the constant surge of dishes after a fun hosting season, or is it prone to a few marks and stains when it is used as a kitchen sink?

Well, according to experts, there are some pros and cons to marble kitchen sinks. And if you're diving right into kitchen renovations for the year ahead, then you're going to want to take note of what these designers have to say about it.

Are Marble Kitchen Sinks Practical?

Aside from looking elegant and stylish in the home, are marble kitchen sinks really practical? (Image credit: Leigh Simpson. Design: Inglis Hall)

,If you're in the midst of a kitchen makeover and you're deciding on which materials work best for your space — it's always best to do your research and ask a few experts for their opinions. Now, marble has its perks, but is it really a practical investment to make when used as the main material for a kitchen sink?

"Marble sinks bring a very distinctive quality to a kitchen," explains Grazzie Wilson, head creative at Ca’ Pietra. "The veining has a natural rhythm to it, and when the bowl is carved from a single block, it creates a piece that feels more like sculpture than a simple utility item. In quieter, design-led kitchens, that presence can anchor the whole space, especially when paired with a matching worktop or splashback that carries the stone’s movement across the room."

But Grazzie says the practical side needs to be understood from the outset. She continues, "Marble copes well with heat, but it is porous, and a kitchen exposes it to oils, wine, citrus, spices, and everyday ingredients that can mark the surface if they settle for too long. For some homeowners, the way marble softens and gains character becomes part of its charm." For others, however, particularly in households where cooking is constant, "the level of care can feel demanding. That is why marble sinks often work best in kitchens where the pace is calmer, or as a secondary prep sink on an island rather than the main workhorse."

Tim Flux, director at Inglis Hall, says marble sinks are aesthetically stunning but not always practical. He suggests using them in utility rooms instead: "In a utility room, a surface-mounted marble sink is ideal for washing freshly picked vegetables, potting herbs, or rinsing boots."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Rhiannon Phenis, head of design at Sola Kitchens, marble sinks can be practical when approached with the right mindset. "They offer a refined, statement look, but they do require a little more mindfulness," Rhiannon tells me. "Because marble is a natural stone, it’s more porous and can mark or etch over time, but for many homeowners, that gentle ageing becomes part of the material’s character and beauty. With sealing and sensible care, a marble sink can perform well while bringing an unmistakably luxurious feel to the kitchen."

Grazzie Wilson Social Links Navigation Head creative Grazzie Wilson has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade and at leading tile and stone brand, Ca’Pietra, she heads up creative, oversees product collections and the company’s distinctive brand.

Rhiannon Phenis Social Links Navigation Head of design Rhiannon Phenis is head of design at Sola Kitchens, where she has been shaping homes with Scandinavian elegance for over 12 years. Sola Kitchens is the UK’s leading specialist in Scandinavian luxury bespoke kitchens. Known for their clean, contemporary style and exceptional craftsmanship, Sola Kitchens is the only company in the UK offering truly bespoke Scandinavian-style kitchens and home storage solutions—each one handcrafted by skilled artisans in dedicated workshops.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Marble Kitchen Sinks?

Let's dive into it, shall we? (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra)

Similar to marble kitchen countertops, marble sinks come with a few advantages and disadvantages.

Tim notes that although marble sinks are highly attractive and can often be ordered bespoke, "allowing you to specify dimensions and have it custom-made to any size," this material is still difficult to maintain. He says it "ages naturally and marks easily, which is a personal choice." And it can be quite unforgiving if you drop your mug or crockery by mistake.

"A marble sink immediately elevates the aesthetic, the unique veining creates a bespoke, sculptural focal point," adds Rhiannon. "Marble is excellent at handling heat and, structurally, is incredibly robust, ideal for daily use when properly maintained."

But when it comes to its care needs, Rhiannon says: "Marble requires sealing and regular care, as it can stain or dull with certain liquids and cleaning products. It’s more expensive than most materials, both in initial cost and long-term upkeep, something to consider when balancing beauty with practicality."

Marble Kitchen Accessories

Pottery Barn Decorative Marble Bowl £29 at Pottery Barn UK Add some of your favorite snacks into this chic Decorative Marble Bowl from Pottery Barn. Made of butter scotch marble with a natural finish, this piece is set to impress guests during hosting season. Marblous Krafts Marble Salt and Pepper Cellar £22.85 at Amazon UK Double up with this Marble Salt and Pepper Cellar from Amazon. Made up of 100% genuine marble, these pieces make for the perfect spice storage addition in the kitchen. Dunelm Pack of 4 Brown Marble Coasters £15 at Dunelm The ultimate hosting find, this Pack of 4 Brown Marble Coasters from Dunelm screams quiet luxury. Designed to bring elegance to your tabletop, these natural stone coasters will bring style to your space in no time.

Marble is a much-loved material for many, and with reason. It's stylish, sleek, and elegant in many ways. And as Grazzie says, "Marble continues to appeal because it has a presence that manufactured materials rarely replicate. When chosen with a clear understanding of how the kitchen is used day to day, it becomes a feature that brings warmth and individuality to the room, rather than something that competes with how the space needs to function."

So, if you're looking to elevate your modern kitchen ideas with the latest kitchen trends, be sure to add marble to your list and use it wisely!