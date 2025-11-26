13 of the Best Places to Shop for Lighting — From the Luxurious to the Budget, This Is Where Interior Designers Look First

There's nothing quite like good lighting in a home. Lighting can create a soft and calming ambiance in an instant, which is why finding the best places to shop for it is key. Choose the wrong one and your home's going to feel off, but with the right lighting, everything feels easy.

It's not just about finding brands embracing the big lighting trends; it's about the ones prioritizing quality and lighting that changes how your home feels. Knowing and understanding what you need for your home will ultimately bring a more balanced and refined aesthetic. But where can you shop for sophisticated and elegant lighting? You'll be pleased to know that I've compiled quite a stylish list for you.

These brands are known for their elevated take on lighting. From wall lights to floor and table lights, the selection is endless as you'll be spoilt for choice. So, without further ado, here are the 13 best places to shop for lighting and why these brands are worth every penny.

Bert Frank

Lighting, done right. (Image credit: Bert Frank)

Crafted in the UK, Bert Frank is known for its luxury, state-of-the-art lighting designs. Founded in 2013 by Adam Yeats and Robbie Llewellyn, the creative partnership has since grown into a heritage brand, with pendant lights, chandeliers, wall lights, table lamps, and floor lamps available to purchase.

The brand also has three major collections, which include marble, alabaster, and glass — each bringing a unique take on design. The British lighting brand strives to craft high-end pieces that "stand the test of time and fly in the face of throwaway consumerism," as the brand says on its website.

True to its nature, you can clearly see the essence of design through every unique piece created. A favorite of mine? Oh, it has to be the Duran Pendant Light, a refined and elegant take on space-age decor — the piece screams luxury.

Bert Frank Durant Pendant Light £1,500 at bertfrank.co.uk Available in a range of colors and finishes, the Durant Pendant has been elegantly paired with clear glass and refined brasswork, making a quiet, yet luxe statement.

där Lighting

If you want lighting with a punch of character then där Lighting is the place to be. (Image credit: Dar Lighting)

där Lighting is known for its bespoke collections that add a sense of individuality, calm, and excitement to the home.

Bringing those living room lighting ideas to life, the family-based business has grown steadily over the years since 1974 and is now thriving as one of the largest lighting brands loved and used by designers all over the globe. "Our lighting designs offer everyone the possibility of transforming a living space, adding beauty, surprise, individuality, style, and atmosphere, as well as the best functional performance and light output," där Lighting says on its website.

Each piece and product has been carefully created and inspected to ensure the highest quality pieces. From its bespoke collections to rechargeable and portable lamps, this brand certainly has lots to choose from.

A standout for me has to be the Spool Table Lamp in Red, adding a splash of color and character to the home.

där Lighting Spool Table Lamp Red With Shade £91 at darlighting.co.uk Giving a nod to the playfulism decor trend, this stunning red lamp and white scalloped table lamp will add elegance and beauty to a space in no time. Ideal for the bedside, living room, dining room, and even the kitchen, this piece is effortlessly stylish and unique in its own way.

Habitat

You can find this brand at a few selected Sainsbury's stores, too! (Image credit: Habitat)

Celebrating 60 years of design, Habitat UK has grown into a British favorite. Known for its collection of furniture, tableware, textiles, accessories, decor, and even lighting, online and across Argos stores, and at selected Sainsbury's stores, the brand strives to bring iconic designs to the high street.

With a range of styles to choose from, including modern to retro, Habitat is also known for its affordable price tags, making every spend and penny spent worth it. The brand's lighting collection boasts a range of different schemes to choose from, including ceiling lights, floor lamps, wall lights, outdoor lighting, and so much more.

Customers can even shop by the brand's latest collections, such as its Habitat 60 Years of Design, Habitat x Morris & Co., and Habitat x Scion.

Habitat x Morris & Co. Blackthorn Lampshade £20 at Habitat UK Florals in the winter? Oh go on then. The Blackthorn Lampshade from HABITAT has been inspired by the original tapestry weaves found at Wightwick Manor, which is home to the works of William Morris.

Heal's

More than just a lighting brand. (Image credit: Heal's)

Homeware brand Heal's, founded in 1810, has grown into another crowd favorite with affordable price tags on items across its website and store. From soft furnishings to even lighting, there's a lot to see when it comes to this brand.

Its flagship store, based on Tottenham Court Road, offers customers a range of options to see in person, so if you're keen to see things before buying them, you'll probably want to make your way to the store first and see what options best suit you and your home. This is especially important if you're learning how to plan your home's lighting scheme, too.

Now the brand offers quite a range when it comes to lighting, including pendant lights, table lamps, wall lights, and even lampshades. But if I had to spotlight one, it would have to be this stunning Raffia Floor Lamp Green, priced at £359.

Heal's Raffia Floor Lamp Green £359 at Heal's What's not to love about this piece? This floor lamp features a natural raffia shade with a green trim and matching base. It adds a modern, yet quirky touch to the home and will seamlessly fit into any corner in the home.

Lights & Lamps

Modern design meets metallics and gold. (Image credit: Lights & Lamps)

Founded by UK-based lighting experts Niki Wright and Scarlett Hampton, Light & Lamps has grown into one of the biggest lighting companies in the UK and even ventured across into the US. Known for its design-led lighting, the brand's pieces scream luxury and ultimate elegance.

Light & Lamps designs all its products in-house, and with years of experience and knowledge, the brand has created new collections and pieces that are set to stand the test of time.

Looking for some inspo? Check out the brand's bestsellers. And of course, if you're looking for the best spa-bathroom lighting ideas, Light & Lamps has got you covered. From the Globa alabaster and bronze ceiling pendant to the Tuba 2 light aged brass and opal wall light, there is a range of beautiful options to choose from, set at affordable prices.

Light & Lamps Imperial Wall Light £99 at lightsandlamps.com Wall lights are a great addition to entryways, bedrooms, and even bathrooms. This Imperial Wall Light stands out for its soft, yet simple design.

Marks & Spencer

For affordable lighting, you simply can't go wrong with M&S. (Image credit: Marks & Spencer's)

Known as Britain's leading retailer and a personal favorite of mine, Marks and Spencer's aims to bring high-quality fashion, food, and homewares — and I'm not just being biased here. The brand has marked its territory for over 100 years now and has grown into a retail giant that many love and adore.

Now, let's talk about its homeware section. The brand holds a range of products, including furniture, kitchenware, tableware, lighting, and so much more. Its lighting collection features a range of elegant finds from table lamps, like this Blue Checkerboard Table Lamp, and regal ceiling lights, such as this Laura Ashley Enid Chandelier.

M&S is also known for some of its collabs with designers and institutions alike. For example, shoppers can now get some of their favorites with the M&S X Kelly Hoppen collection or explore the M&S X The National Gallery collab that has decorative prints of florals, from its bedding to lighting, and even serveware.

M&S X National Gallery Floral Fringed Floor Lamp £90.30 at Marks and Spencer UK Hello florals! This collab is one of my favorites. Bringing in nature's beauty through design, this Floral Fringed Floor Lamp from M&S is set to impress.

Neptune

Tradition and modern design go hand-in-hand with Neptune. (Image credit: Neptune)

Blending tradition with modern engineering, Neptune strives to create beautiful pieces that carry a vintage flair. The brand utilizes the finest materials to craft some of the best pieces in its collections. "Our philosophy is all about the right material for the right purpose," Neptune notes on its website. "For instance, it’s solid oak where we showcase the beauty of natural timber, and hardwood plywood for lending our designs structural stability."

The brand uses natural materials where possible, and states that shoppers will never find MDF or chipboard in their designs — promising only the best for consumers.

In addition to being an online retailer, the brand has 30+ unique stores across the UK that offer services such as kitchen design, interior design, and curtains and blinds.

However, my current obsession with this brand is its graceful and well-cultivated lighting collection. The collection across its wall lights and even table lamps carries an antique element, from brass finishes to scalloped edges; each piece in Neptune's lighting collection holds its own unique design. My current obsession? It's the Marina Table Lamp in Antique Brass.

Neptune Marina Table Lamp, Antique Brass £129 at Neptune Scalloped edges? Yes please! Drawing in feminine shapes with natural textures, this petite and pretty lamp will certainly brighten up those dull corners in your home or even your bedside table.

Original BTC

Want to bring maximalism into your space? This brand has quite the selection. (Image credit: Original BTC)

Founded in 1990 by Peter Bowles, British lighting company Original BTC creates lighting that feels timeless, classic, and rich. As the brand's ethos states, "we believe that beautiful products deserve to be beautifully made. That’s why we take pride not only in designing our lights but in crafting them to the highest standards in our own factories."

From conceptualization to design and even material selection, Original BTC looks at its creations meticulously at every stage of production, ensuring the best quality for shoppers. To bring only the finest of pieces out to the public, the brand operates a bone china pottery in Stoke-on-Trent and a metal and glass workshop at our headquarters in Oxfordshire, with every piece handcrafted by skilled artisans.

If you're looking for the ultimate bedroom lighting, you can now choose from its new arrivals, categories, which include pendant lights. Its ICONs collection, which highlights some of the brand's unique pieces, including the ALMA lighting range and, of course, collaboration, spaces, and materials. The options are many and show the brand's love for all things lighting.

ORIGINAL BTC Blossom Portable Light Ff Edition | Fabian Freytag £499.17 at originalbtc.com Now this Blossom Portable Light from Original BTC is one I am obsessed with. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this piece combines maximalist aesthetics with alluring contrast and tones through its materials and colors.

Pooky

Looking for a fun and popping design? Pooky is your winner. (Image credit: Pooky)

As well as having some of the best rechargeable lamps, Pooky Lighting is known for its elegant switches, lampshades, and all-around lighting needs. It's a brand we certainly adore here at Livingetc, and of course, with reason.

Built around a tight-knit team, Pooky strives to create beautiful, decorative pieces that will transform a home through layers of gorgeous lighting. The brand is known for its fun, colorful, and quirky designs that never fail to add character to a home.

Shoppers can even browse its collection based on different rooms within the home, such as the bathroom, Kitchen, office, dining room, and even outdoor lights.

Pooky also offers you a chance to see its lighting in person at its freshly refurbished Gloucester showroom. But remember, upon visiting, Pooky does not hold stock on site, so any purchases you make at the showroom will be sent from the brand's warehouse to your home.

Pooky Lighting Trindle Table Lamp in Brass £140 at Pooky Who said table lamps needs to be boring? This Trindle Table Lamp proves otherwise with its brass detailing and popping shade of red and pink wrapped around its lampshade.

Porta Romana

A brand that puts skillful artistry into its designs. (Image credit: Porto Romana)

"Inspired by beauty in the natural world," British lighting brand Porta Romana, which was first founded in 1988 by Andrew and Sarah Hills, has since grown and evolved into an industry favorite.

The brand prides itself on creating pieces that add beauty and elegance to the home. Each product created by Porta Romana has been carefully handcrafted and hand-finished using only the finest craftsmanship and production methods. Aside from its online store, you can now head over to its London design exhibition at Chelsea Harbour's Design Centre.

Now, what exactly does the brand offer? From custom and bespoke pieces to its much-loved collaborations, you'll find a pleasing selection of mirrors, furniture, and, of course, lighting.

In my opinion, Porta Romana's lighting is one to keep on your radar, with its sculptural-like pieces that bring character to the home, such as this Origami Lamp and visionary Lila Wall Light that makes a statement on its own.

Porta Romana Botanica Wall Light £1,644 at portaromana.com Now this is a showstopper. The Botanica Wall Light for Porta Romana is truly breathtaking. This piece echoes Tord Boontje's trademark style, including fairytale themes of flora and fauna.

Pure White Lines

You can see the true love for interiors and lighting through every piece this brand creates. (Image credit: Pure White Lines)

Pure White Lines was founded with a love for all things interior design and the belief that decor and furniture can inspire and spark an unstoppable curiosity. So, how did the brand first come about? "Our journey started when our founder (an avid collector of antiques, vintage items, and statement lighting) noticed a gap between cookie-cutter, mass-produced furniture and truly memorable design pieces," says Matt Drew, CEO at Pure White Lines.

The initial focus on the brand itself was sourcing one-of-a-kind finds from antique markets and salvage yards, then restoring them to seamlessly fit into contemporary homes. Over time, the brand grew into a hub for creating the finest furniture, decor, and lighting. But what exactly does the brand offer in terms of lighting? "Lighting has always been at the heart of what we do," says Matt. "We’re particularly known for: Chandeliers based on mid-century designs at an amazing price."

From antique and vintage chandeliers to industrial-inspired lighting, shoppers have a range of options to choose from. "Many of our pieces — especially our bespoke lighting and furniture — are designed in-house," Matt continues. "They blend timeless aesthetics with a contemporary twist, so you’ll find styles here that are exclusive to Pure White Lines."

Alongside its own designs, Pure White Lines sources antiques, vintage pieces, and modern accessories from trusted suppliers as they are always on the lookout for "items that tell a story." I mean, what's not to love? A standout for me is the brand's Mosmoan Alabaster Collection, dripping in the finest finish and materials.

To better get to know the brand, you can explore its online store or view products from its lighting range at Mare Street Market in Coal Drop Yard, Kings Cross.

Pure White Lines Jaust Table Lamp £415 at purewhitelines.com A lamp or a piece of decor? Perhaps both in this instance! This stunning Jaust Table Lamp from Pure White Lines is made from a mushroom-style alabaster dome shade and a brass stem. Best of all, according to the brand, the natural grain running through the alabaster is unique to each piece.

Soho Home

From a private members club, to right to your doorstep. Bring exclusivity to your space with Soho Home. (Image credit: Soho Home)

I'm a bit of a sucker for all things Soho Home. A brand that brings luxury design to the home, it's one to certainly have on your radar for this year and for 2026, of course.

The interiors brand was first created in 2016 by Soho House — a private members' club — after its members' growing interest in the decor and furniture pieces within its clubhouses. Mirroring the design within its clubhouses, Soho Home evolved from a small collection to a retail giant that offers furniture, tableware, accessories, lighting, home fragrance, and textiles.

Of course, upon success, the brand has now gone global, with its pieces, including its lighting collection, exuding rich elegance, sophistication, and, dare I say, old money galore.

Its prices vary, but if you are a member, you'll be able to get yourself a nice discount for some of the best pieces, such as this exquisite Sergio Floor Lamp or this beautiful Cara Pendant.

Soho Home Cara Pendant £1,395 at Soho Home Ltd Refined, elegant, and a play on the space-age trend, this Cara Pendant from Soho Home is one to keep on your wish list this Christmas. Its architectural stem has been delicately carved from brass and is finished with curved components holding alabaster globe lamps.

The Soho Lighting Company

A brand that holds pieces which preach to period-style homes. (Image credit: Soho Lighting)

The Soho Lighting Company first began its endeavours in 2017 after the founders struggled to find the right lighting for their own renovation projects. Their passion stemmed from the love of all things interior design, and they took the opportunity to craft and create lighting, switches, and sockets that were inspired by period properties made for modern living.

"Lighting can make or break even the most carefully-designed interior. It is both an art and a science, with the ability to elevate a space and reveal its true potential," says Lee Lovett, co-founder and creative director of the brand.

Since its launch, the brand has flourished with its varied collections and items ideal for every home. A particular standout for me is The Palaces Collection, a collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces — an independent charity that cares for several historic sites in the UK. The collection offers a range of switches inspired by British tradition, heritage, and, of course, royal interiors.

Carrying traditions beautifully, the brand's lantern collection also makes for the perfect staple in period-style homes. Take the London Geotrapeze Metal Glass Lantern Pendant Light, for example — its poised and elegant appearance blends industrial and contemporary design perfectly.

But of course, the brand offers a range of lighting options to choose from, so be sure to check out its website for more.

The Soho Lighting Company Geotrapeze Metal Glass Lantern Pendant Light £195 at soholighting.com A beauty in its own right, this geometric lantern pendant light will shape and transform your home in no time. Finished in blackened brass, this piece brings a classy and timeless touch.

FAQs

How Much Does Lighting Cost?

The cost of lighting can vary, depending on where you purchase it from and the type of lighting you're looking for. For example, for a more affordable purchase, you can head over to HABITAT, M&S or HEAL'S.

However, if you're looking to spend a little extra and make an investment, then I'd recommend brands such as Pooky and Soho Home — to name a few.

The list above has been carefully curated with a range of different pricing options, so be sure to check those brands out and see what fits you and your needs.

I hope this guide has helped you through your lighting needs and wants. If you're keen to find out more about all things lighting, then be sure to have those outdated lighting trends to avoid in 2026 on your radar, as well. After all, we're here to make your home look as stylish as possible.