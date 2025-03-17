8 of the Best Private Members' Clubs in London That Pass the Design Vibe Check

In a world where technology-mediated interactions have gotten in the way of face-to-face connection, "people are increasingly looking for places that reflect their values and foster belonging," Soho House Chief Art Director and The Ned Art Curator Kate Bryan told me in a recent interview. For the creative mind behind the collections of two of the best private members' clubs in London, it is no surprise that the popularity of these institutions is at an all-time high, particularly after the government-mandated social life hiatus we have all been subject to throughout the COVID-19 emergency.

With some 60 of said gathering places currently active across the whole of the British capital, ranging from traditional gentlemen's clubs to women-only and profession-specific ones, deciding where to invest your finances — and whether or not it is actually worth it — can be hard. Far be it from us to come across as appearance-obsessed or, worse, shallow, but in this curated list of the best private members' clubs in London, we have relied on one instantly striking criterion to help you discern the yes from the nos. Needless to say, the deciding factor is, you name it, design.

Whether you are interested in the best private members' clubs in London for artistic minds or searching for a stimulating setting within which to take your career to the next level, this roundup will equip you with the knowledge necessary to select the association that best reflects your aesthetic sensibility and purpose. Picked for their rule-breaking interiors, as well as for their evocative sense of place, the below institutions will help you experience the Big Smoke like you've never done before. Often doubling up as some of the best London hotels, these impressively crafted destinations have all the potential to become a second home. And if you are still in doubt on whether they are worth the hassle, their immersive decor will be enough to get you in the fold.

1. The Arts Club. Dover Street, Mayfair

An inspiring haven for culture insiders, The Arts Club has been bringing together a community of "discerning thinkers and thought leaders" since its foundation in 1863 (Image credit: Kate Elliott and The Arts Club. Design: Joyce Wang Studio)

40 Dover St, London W1S 4NP

Founded in 1863 by none other than writers Charles Dickens and Anthony Trollope and painter, sculptor, and draughtsman Frederic Leighton, among others, The Arts Club is London's private members' club par excellence. Since its establishment, this historic institution has continuously served as a fertile ground for creative discussion and experimentation, welcoming arts, literature, and science-inclined professionals and amateurs among its esteemed ranks. Housed within a timeless townhouse in the heart of Mayfair, and therefore, London, the club cultivates its inspired vision across a variety of initiatives, entertaining members with a thought-provoking program of rotating art exhibitions, five different food and beverage locations, live music performances, and panel talks.

Counting the likes of musician Franz Liszt, artists John Everett Millais and Auguste Rodin, and author Thomas Hughes among some of its most notable former members, at The Arts Club, emerging and established creatives will be in good company as their pioneering legacy pervades the space. Curated by Wedel Art, the showcases previously held here have spotlighted works from names such as Yinka Shonibare, Laurie Simmons, and Sir Peter Blake, while the permanent collection includes masterpieces by Tomas Saraceno, John Baldessari, and John Stezaker.

Recently reimagined by Joyce Wang Studio, the interiors retain the vibrancy of The Arts Club's decades-spanning tradition through glamourous, Art Deco-inspired furnishings brought to life by majestic Murano glass chandeliers, mesmerizing wallpapers, mosaiced floors, and lavish textiles. Complete with a spectacular Lanserhof health and wellness center, the club-cum-hotel is as good for the intellect as it is for the body, mind, and soul.

Price: From £1,500 pa ('Young Person' membership for under 33 members, then £3,200 pa).

Membership requirements: Membership assessment fees apply for some of the plans ('Young Person', £500; 'Full Membership', £1,600).

Best for: Art, science, and literature lovers.

See how to join The Arts Club.

2. The Sloane Club. Lower Sloane St., Chelsea

Inspired by the Chelsea Mews and due to be completed by the end of this month, the 66 rooms of The Sloane Club add a whimsical touch to the venue's history (Image credit: The Sloane Club. Design: Russell Sage Studio)

52 Lower Sloane St, London SW1W 8BP

Last week, I visited the prestigious Sloane Club — an establishment originally founded in 1922 by Princess Helena to accommodate ex-servicewomen following World War I — to witness its near-complete historical restoration and report back. The club, which since 1976 has also been open to men, has undergone a thorough revamping under the leadership of Russell Sage Studio. The end result breathes new life into its vision through inventively crafted interiors that, informed by its 20th-century roots, stand out as a celebration of female genius while simultaneously heralding a new chapter in the history of The Sloane Club.

Upon stepping inside its entrance on 52 Lower Sloane Street, guests are immediately immersed in a play of reflections that hints at the venue's past. Embracing the reception in its entirety is a series of bespoke mirrored panels that, crafted exclusively for the club, is coated in a sepia patina and colorful dance shoe illustrations that echo its founder's women-empowering mission. Among the spaces already open to the public following their renovation, I found the cinematic Lady In Black Private Dining Room and the Demob Bar to be the most fascinating ones. In the latter, globe-shaped lamps, low armchairs, and choreographic pendant lights recreate, together with a hypnotic tented ceiling and central chandelier, the 1920s atmosphere of the bars where women soldiers used to 'demobilise'.

With plenty more spaces set to be unveiled in the months to come, including the fine dining restaurant Venus Room and glass-covered roof terrace — both of which will complement the offering of the already open, art-filled Helena's — a spacious, futuristic wellness suite equipped with an infrared sauna, spirited workstations, and 66 stunningly crafted rooms and suites, The Sloane Club is only just getting started. Driven by a 'one space for the whole self' ethos, its facilities and interdisciplinary cultural programming will simultaneously revitalize, delight, and inspire.

Price: From £1,350 pa or £118 pm ('Under 35' membership, then from £1,950 pa or £170 pm).

Membership requirements: All memberships are subject to a £750 joining fee.

Best for: Style, culture, and design-versed women looking to link up and feel inspired.

See how to join The Sloane Club.

3. Annabel's. Berkeley Square, Mayfair

A triumph of maximalist interior design, the decor of Annabel's is a living example of how there are no rules that can't be broken if you are brave enough to dare (Image credit: Annabel's. Design: Martin Brudnizki Design Studio)

46 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AT

Martin Brudnizki Design Studio's richly ornate, opulent interiors rarely go unseen, and at Annabel's, one of London's most iconic and talked-about private members' clubs, the Swedish designer's imprint has certainly left a mark. Open since 1963, it has since seen anyone from actress Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana to hit models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, footballer David Beckham, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and The Rolling Stones mingle in its regally adorned rooms.

An exercise in sumptuous decadence, the decor of Annabel's captures the prestige of those who get to experience it, with countless patterned fabrics, sleek materials, and legacy artworks converging into a transportive manifestation of luxury. Totemic, gold-plated animalesque sculptures fill up its numerous corners and hallways, saturated hues enliven its rooms, and every detail appears to have been crafted as an ode to flamboyance. Home to a number of world-class dining experiences and just as many bars, Annabel's is where London's elite retreats in style, whether to sip a drink with friends, access its restoring wellness facilities, or party late into the night.

Price: £2,250 pa ('Under 35', then £3750 pa).

Membership requirements: Only aspiring members backed by an existing Birley club member can access the application process. Different membership assessment fees apply based on the chosen plan ('Under 35', £600; 'Individual', £1,850; 'Joint Under 35', £850; 'Joint', £1,600).

Best for: Opulence-prone people about town with a love of maximalist interiors.

See how to join Annabel's.

4. 180 House. Strand, Temple

"Set in a Brutalist building near Somerset House, the club has a gym with daily fitness classes, an outdoor terrace, a rooftop pool, a restaurant serving our House menu, and two bars featuring 1970s-inspired interiors" — Soho House (Image credit: Soho House)

180 Strand, Temple, London WC2R 1EA

To anyone already interested in joining one of the best private members' clubs in London, 180 House, along with the rest of the Soho House portfolio, will need no real introduction. Strategically sited in a brutalist building overlooking the Strand, minutes away from Temple Station, this quirky, retro-fueled club is my personal favorite among the ten London locations of the group. Sure, I might be biased, as working within the building used to grant me access to its adjacent, 30,000-square-foot 'Soho Works' multifunctional space without the need to pay any additional fees.

Still, the real treat lies on its higher floors, where soulful, desert haze-tinted 1970s interiors absorb the club's clientele in a dimension of its own across leisure and creativity-dedicated as well as hospitality spaces.

Filled with panoramic views of the City of London, the 180 House is every mid-century modern furniture paradise, with statement pieces ranging from plush, oversized sofas and armchairs to chrome and textile bar seating, sculptural lighting, and aesthetic collectibles and curated artworks scattered throughout. Home to a French-inspired restaurant on its eighth floor, the club allows guests to pair the functionality of its spacious workstations and the seasonal delicacies of that eatery with laid-back sophistication, as also attested by its nostalgia-soaked, scenic rooftop pool.

Price: From £125 pm ('Under 27', then £200 pm).

Membership requirements: One-off introduction fees apply based on chosen plan ('Under 27, £330.00; 'Standard', £550.00).

Best for: Stylish, in-the-know socialites.

See how to join Shoreditch House.

5. Pavilion Club. Fulham High St., Fulham

Comprising luxury workspace, private offices, and exclusive private members facilities, the latest addition to Pavilion Club's portfolio offers a vibrant setting to elevate both business and leisure (Image credit: Pavilion Club. Design: Nissen Richards Studio and Lois Hunt)

81-83 Fulham High St, London SW6 3JW

Inaugurated last autumn, Pavilion Club Fulham, the fourth and most recent London location in the members-only hospitality group's portfolio, makes combining business, leisure, and immersion in nature as easy as it has ever been. Situated minutes away from the river near Putney Bridge Station, this animated circle has been crafted with care by Nissen Richards Studio and Lois Hunt to let the liveliness of its surroundings inside. Here, surrealist furniture and a vibrant color palette set the tone for enriching exchanges within the picturesque frame of London's West End.

At Pavilion Club Fulham, members can benefit from the all-day dining experiences available on-site, enjoying a playfully chic atmosphere designed to foster dialogue and connection. Expansive and bright, the club is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, co-working spaces, as well as Zoom booths, while after hours, the bar, terrace, and outdoor area and garden will lend their stage to live music nights, cocktail making, and networking events conceived to solidify the ties between existing members and facilitate new connections.

Price: From £295 pm ('Club', first year only, then £3,540 pa).

Membership requirements: Different joining fees apply based on chosen plan ('Club', £1,000; 'Corporate', £1,500 per company).

Best for: WFH professionals and freelancers in need of an inspiring, comfortable, and sophisticated base.

See how to join Pavilion Club.

6. Ned's Club, The Ned. Poultry, City of London

Ever thought you'd get the chance to dine and party in a bank? Not at all? Well, me neither. But at The Ned's Club, housed within the former Midland Bank headquarters, a real-life James Bond setting awaits (Image credit: The Ned. Design: Soho House and Sydell Group)

27 Poultry, City of London, London EC2R 8AJ

Dark academia decor enthusiasts will find in Ned's Club, The Ned's in-house private members' area, and even more so in its awe-inspiring library, their ultimate hideaway, and who can blame them?

Housed within the former Midland Bank building, a Grade I listed masterpiece designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1924, this truly suggestive location was restored to its original glory by Soho House and Sydell Group. Accentuating — rather than replacing — its heritage, Ned's Club found some of its most iconic features from what is left of its past, like in the case of the bank's 25-tonne original vault door, which now marks the entry to the Vault bar and lounge.

Throughout the club, which features several restaurants and bars, a private meetings and events floor, a gym, and a spa, among others, visitors are absorbed in Art Deco grandeur: polished marble columns, brass accents, and dark wood wall paneling infuse gravitas into the space. Velvet, brocade, and tweed make it as comfortable to experience as inherently lavish, while the rooftop pool terrace and a sweeping lounge break with the club's solemnity to favor relaxation and socializing.

Price: Inquire for more info.

Membership requirements: Joining fees apply; please inquire for more info.

Best for: Nostalgics wanting to immerse themselves in an elevated blend of Roaring Twenties grandeur and British heritage charm.

See how to join Ned's Club.

7. The House of Koko. Crowndale Rd, Camden Town

"The House of Koko is a place where music lovers and culture addicts can gather to form a new community" — KOKO's CEO, Founder, and Creative Director Olly Bengough (Image credit: Lesley Lau. Design: Archer Humphryes Architects and Pirajean Lees)

74 Crowndale Rd, London NW1 1TP

Four years have passed since I first set foot inside The House of Koko, the mazy, dramatically crafted London private members' club linked to the historical Camden Town music venue. Yet, there is a reason why I remember it as vividly as that day. Conceived as a platform for audiophiles keen to connect with others over their shared appreciation of the entertainment world, the space, developed by Archer Humphryes Architects and Pirajean Lees on top of the W.G.R. Sprague-designed Camden Theatre, brings that passion to the forefront.

Once the home of a BBC radio studio, today this four-floor London private members' club will catch your eye for its floating velvet drapes, plush upholstery, and dark wood tones, each of which nods to the destination's theatrical past. A vivid color scheme of deep reds, purples, and golds absorbs visitors in a warm, intimate atmosphere, while vintage-inspired furnishings, bold artwork, and amusing decorative additions (like the intimate, vinyl-laden music booths) all contribute to send them back in time.

From my guided tour of the space with KOKO's Founder, CEO, and Creative Director Olly Bengough, few things remained more impressed in my mind than the dimly lit, jazz and blues-inspired Ellen's bar, tucked behind a door in the library on the first floor, and the tibetan bells-filled, ethereal dome cocktail spot placed at the very tip of the building (captured above). Interspersed with captivating cafes and restaurants throughout, including the one embraced by the greenery of its lush terrace, The House of Koko is hands-down one of the most imaginative private members' clubs I have had the pleasure to explore.

Price: From £950 pa or £79.17 pm ('Under 27's', then £1,250 pa for 'Under 35's' and £2,150 for 'Over 35's'.

Membership requirements: Except for 'Under 27's' memberships, which require no joining fee, joining fees apply based on chosen plan ('Under 35's', £250; 'Over 35's', £400).

Best for: Music lovers and entertainment insiders.

See how to join The House of Koko.

8. 1 Warwick. Warwick St., Soho

"The design for 1 Warwick is a reimagined version of the typical details that would have originally been seen. The result is a unique interpretation of Maslow's principles, the location and existing building, rather than a pastiche or repetition of previous styles of spaces" — Fettle's co-founder Andy Goodwin (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: Fettle)

1 Warwick St, London W1B 5LR

A fairly new addition to the London scene, 1 Warwick has been dubbed by some as the swankiest private members' club in the British capital. A collaboration between London and LA-based architectural design studio Fettle and hospitality firm Maslow, the circle, which rises within a renovated Neo-Baroque mansion on the corner of Soho's Warwick and Brewer Streets, strikes a perfect balance between historic charm and contemporary innovation. Unveiled in spring 2023, its interiors juxtapose rich, inviting textures and pastel hues with a curated selection of artwork, crafting an ambiance that feels both researched and inherently welcoming.

Reuniting multiple F&B destinations under one roof, including the Middle Eastern-inspired rooftop restaurant and bar Yasmin, the casual-chic Living Room & Den, and a spirited French bistro, Nessa, located on 1 Warwick's ground floor, the club doesn't lack gastronomic attractions. The same, however, can be said of its professional facilities, which allow gatherings and focus while surrounding guests with artistic inspiration, and the ever-updated calendar of events that puts the club's community and its wide-ranging passions at the center.

Price: From £100 pm ('Social') or £300 pm ('Resident'). More info on 'Resident' and 'Study' membership is available upon request.

Membership requirements: N/A.

Best for: Professionals wanting to connect with fellow-minded people in need of an uplifting place to work from.

See how to join 1 Warwick.

Are Private Members' Clubs in London Worth It?

Becoming an active part of a community that shares your same interests, passions, or profession is one of the first reasons that prompts people to join a private members' club in London and beyond. But as this concept gains increasing momentum worlwide, the list of perks that come with a membership is growing, too. The best private members' club in London don't only grant you access to state-of-the-art, beautifully designed workspaces, lounges, and restaurants, but can significantly improve your experience of the city you reside in by letting you onto exclusive rooftop terraces (often complete with pools) and inside some of the best spas in the UK. As most boast an in-house events program, London's members-only clubs are also an opportunity to expand your horizons, whether immersing yourself in contemporary art, attending panel discussions on the state of the creative industry today, or hearing fellow professional leaders' advice on balancing life and career. Such benefits come with a price tag, but it is one worth investing into, particularly if you value surrounding yourself with a stimulating crowd and environment.

How Can You Join a Private Members' Club in London?

The application process to join a private members' club in London varies depending on your chosen institution. The great majority of London's members-only clubs allow you to manifest your interest in becoming part of their community directly on their website, where you will be asked to share more details on your background, interests, and profession. Certain private members' clubs will require you to pay a one-off joining or assessment fee to demonstrate you can provide for the costs of their annual plan, while others can be joined without deposits of any sort. Most institutions encourage younger aspirant members to join by reducing fees for under 25's, under 27's, and under 33's, while others make it easier for certain individuals to join based on referral schemes or proven association with a given professional sector, as is the case of Soho House and The Arts Club about creative industry-adjacent people.

A huge portion of the skyrocketing success of private members' clubs in London, as well as worldwide, lies in these gathering places' ability to platform the next generation of artistic talents or give space to previously underrepresented voices. It is a trend we have explored in-depth in a reported feature that tries to answer the question: are hotels and private members' clubs the new museums? Dive into it to know more.