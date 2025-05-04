I Got a First Look at The Six, London's Hottest New Wellness Destination — With 5-Figure Design Furniture, Original Artwork, and a Prada-Style Palette

As someone who hasn't had a proper haircut since the COVID-19 era, I should probably be the last person to speak on the benefits of an ingeniously designed beauty salon. Still, had all hairdressers the same researched, textural patina and softly glimmering sheen I have found at Marcos Verissimo's The Six this week, I'd promptly give up on my wild curly hair look — and lay down the nefarious scissors I used to occasionally trim it between 2020 and today — to be pampered by those who know best.

Inaugurated earlier this spring in the buzzy, sophisticated Mayfair, the home to many of the best London hotels, the seasoned Brazilian hairstylist's latest venture brings an integrated approach to wellness to the heart of the capital. "From expert cuts and color to nails, facials, and massage, at The Six our niche lies in delivering an unparalleled, 360-degree beauty, hair, and grooming experience," he says, and all under one roof.

It does so by taking over a Grade II-listed, six-story Georgian townhouse that had been formerly converted into offices and "reinstating it back to its originality," Nicola Fontanella of Argent Design, the leading architectural firm tapped to envision the project, tells me when I meet her at the salon. A hard job, I know, but somebody's gotta do it. Looking at the group's dazzling portfolio of lavish residential properties, hospitality destinations, retail concepts, and private yachts and jets, it seems fair to say this beautifully preserved building couldn't have landed in better hands.

"When you walk down the road, The Six immediately stands out for its perfect proportions." — Nicola Fontanella (Image credit: The Six. Design: Argent Design)

"I didn't only want to open a hair salon, I wanted the hospitality side of it, too. Do you hear me?" Marcos says of the vision behind the space, his voice barely concealing the enthusiasm. Having worked in the industry for many years now, "I think that's what's still missing in it — the respect and attention for the time people put into their beauty treatments, and how they feel in that environment," he explains. "Hairdressers can be very clinical: it's all clunk, clunk, clunk [mimics the cutting noise of scissors with his hand]. It's loud. It's chaotic. Reinventing this townhouse has been a privilege, and protecting its residential past is a must." To do so, "we had to follow the inspiration that came from the building itself," the founder adds. "From its history."

It is a concept you feel from the moment you push The Six's surprisingly heavy, black varnished door open to get inside. "This is Calacatta Verde marble," Argent Design's Nicola tells me, pointing at the mesmerizing, olive and white floor in the hallway — one of its interiors' standouts. "We used this stone throughout the house to craft its identity and commonality between different rooms. We loved the idea of bringing in this 'Mother Nature' green from the start, as the goal for the salon was to have a fluid, water-like and slightly Zen feel to it." Made from liquid bronze, polished plaster, and acrylic, and layered atop premium walnut cabinetry, each hair station's dressing table takes that energy to the forefront through abstract compositions that could be mistaken for aerial landscape views.

Image 1 of 7 The design-elevated answer to traditional barber shops, The Six's men hair salon, tucked on the ground floor of the beauty center, is one of the destination's most cinematic nooks. (Image credit: Courtesy of The Six. Design: Argent Design) Among The Six's standout details are Mariano Vivanco's photographic contributions, inspired by the mythology and early civilizations of his native Peru. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno. Design: Argent Design) Not your usual beauty salon, The Six immerses guests in a home-like, yet strikingly curated, environment, also thanks to its captivating art collection. (Image credit: The Six. Design: Argent Design) The reception area at The Six, featuring a Louis Vuitton hanging chair designed by the Campana Brothers. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno. Design: Argent Design) The Bamboca Sofa GM, part of the Campana Brothers' collection for Louis Vuitton, sits undisturbed in The Six's private suite, which comes complete with a rooftop terrace. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno. Design: Argent Design) With light and dark wood as its real protagonists, every hairdressing station at The Six has been engineered to make you feel — and look — at your best. (Image credit: Courtesy of The Six. Design: Argent Design) With its camel-tinted, meticulously curated treatments rooms, The Six welcomes understated luxury into the beauty industry. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno. Design: Argent Design)

The same type of marble visitors see on the doorstep serves as the signature material of the reception's dramatic counter, which, enriched with brass trimming, has been water jetted and chiseled out to obtain a tactile effect. Despite its actual weight — a non-negligible detail that, Nicola recalls, meant the floors had to be reinforced — "it's very light and organic. We didn't want it to be too shiny and modern," she adds. "As the texture is enough to make it divine."

"When you walk down the road, The Six immediately stands out for its perfect proportions," she says. Still, "everything needs dressing, even an 18th-century building. Whether I'm working on a hotel, a home, or a hair salon, I know what feels good. That's why I picked this stone, which looks as interesting and gorgeous when it's etched as it does when it's polished, and this oversized boucle sofa," she adds, looking at the wavy piece that sits opposite the reception. "It's not just that these elements are aesthetically beautiful, but there is also something deeply sensory about them."

Like for the rest of The Six, which comes dotted in a rotating selection of mythology-inspired, fantastical prints lensed by prolific Peruvian fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco, the secret lies in the details. Throughout the house, the historical paneling and cornices have been restored to their former glory, with occasional beaded detailing incorporated into the scheme for a jewel-like touch. Sinuous and boldly sharp geometrical lines blend seamlessly, united by the neutral, earthy palette of browns and Prada-style green that, together with the diffused backlighting used in much of the property, infuses it with a gently calming atmosphere. Meanwhile, near the entrance and in the bookable, private suite located on the top floor of the salon, two whimsical, electric blue creations imagined by the Campana Brothers for Louis Vuitton — the Cocoon hanging chair and the Bomboca Sofa GM — await as a surprise for die-hard design lovers.

A perfect example of transitional interior design, the salon is where heritage and innovation coexist seamlessly, with each vanity quickly transforming into your WFH station. (Image credit: Gilda Bruno. Design: Argent Design)

Be it in the salon's wellness research or the creatives represented in its transitional style decor, "what sets us apart is our commitment to individuality," Marcos says. "We not only celebrate the uniqueness of every client, but also that of every artist in our nest of talent." Making the salon gender-inclusive without compromising customers' privacy is a men's grooming area whose cinematic, timber coffered ceiling and dark green Takara Belmont bespoke barber chairs add an instantly iconic 1970s vibe to the game. "We're trying to build a space where everyone feels comfortable," the founder explains. The Six, which opened less than two months ago, is still only operating on its basic offering. Yet, "soon we'll have a breakfast and lunch menu guests can enjoy during their treatments directly at the salon, filling their appetite for healthy and more comforting kinds of food," he reveals.

Whether soaking in the artistry of its bathing-in-sunshine mid-floor while waiting for their new hairstyle to take its definitive shape or unwinding in the soothing ambiance of its wellness treatment rooms, situated on the upper floors, beauty enthusiasts coming here can rest assured nothing will be left to chance. The lighting for the whole salon, for example, "was done by a specialized engineer, because the color is fundamental to review the color of customers' hair," Marcos explains. Perhaps even more importantly, "it is key to defining how you feel — and we all know that not feeling good about what we see in the mirror is torture," he laughs.

Book your treatment at The Six, Mayfair.

