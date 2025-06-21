At an Exclusive London Address, This Duplex Apartment Is Filled With Life and Soul Through Curated Objects and the Right Splash of Color

When you read the phrase 'luxury apartment,' what comes to mind? Perhaps stark, all-white spaces with cold marble floors — a space seemingly devoid of personality. 60 Curzon flips the script on that stereotype. It's a luxury apartment, yes, but a new kind of luxury — one that sings with warmth and rich character.

Designed by acclaimed London and Lisbon-based architecture and design firm De Rosee Sa, the space is warm and welcoming, and equally as charming as it is luxurious. "We didn’t want a sterile, show-home," De Rosee Sa's co-founder Claire Sá tells Livingetc. "We wanted it to feel authentic, like someone had lovingly collected these pieces over the years."

To bring that vision to life, the team tapped mid-century modern design with elevated flair. A soft, neutral palette wraps the apartment with "carefully placed accents," from intriguing color choices to rich textures, says Claire.

The design is cohesive, but not uniform. It's intimate and comfortable, but luxurious at the same time. This apartment is a masterclass in thoughtful, elegant design. Let's take a look around.

Image 1 of 2 Upon entry, guests are welcomed into the great room — a space that feels both luxurious and relaxing. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: De Rosee Sa) To the side of the main living space is a sitting room — another peaceful, comfortable, and stylish spot. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: De Rosee Sa)

As the former location of London's iconic Mirabelle restaurant, 60 Curzon is rich with history — one that the team wanted to preserve "by creating a home that prioritizes experience as much as aesthetics," Claire says.

Upon entry, guests move through the lobby to an open-plan great room — a space that feels welcoming and warm, but also refined. "Guests are greeted by a dramatic double-height room, anchored by a grand piano and sculptural furnishings, with views into the leafy courtyard garden," Claire shares.

A fern-green couch, cream accent chairs, and rust-colored stools surround the monolithic marble coffee table in the center of the room, styled with coffee table decor, including design books and candle holders. To the left, a secondary sitting area, with a fireplace framed by a dark marble mantel, a lacquered red cabinet, and comfortable seating.

"It’s both inviting and impressive, a space for gathering and quiet reflection alike," Claire says. It's a room that effortlessly blends sophistication and comfort.

The lacquered cerulean blue table doesn't feel out of place in this dining room. Rather, it's a statement piece that feels connected to the entire space through decor elements that complement its bold nature. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: De Rosee Sa)

Opposite the living space is the formal dining room, and its wonderfully eye-catching table. "The lacquered dining table, finished in Edward Bulmer’s Cerulean Blue, serves as a joyful punctuation in the space," Claire remarks. "We wanted to introduce color in a way that felt sculptural and confident, while complementing the more neutral backdrop of the Manila Hemp wallpaper."

The dining chairs — curved walnut frames upholstered with Marvic’s Vesta green fabric on the seat and bronze Chemin De Fer corduroy on the back — ground the color of the table and add softness to the space, explains Claire. Despite the bold and daring color choice, other furnishings in the room complement the table, helping to fuse it within the space.

The traditional kitchen features colors that are prominent in 60 Curzon's overall design — including sage green, cerulean blue, and clay red. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: De Rosee Sa)

60 Curzon's kitchen transports you to one in the English countryside with its traditional design. Wide-brimmed pendants hang above a sleek white marble countertop flanked by stunning wooden barstools with upholstered seats.

Behind the kitchen island is a row of green painted upper cabinets finished with glass fronts, as well as blue painted lower cabinets. These colors, along with the red detailing on the barstool cushions, demonstrate how color serves as a connecting feature within 60 Curzon's design. As you move about the apartment, each room incorporates variations of these colors — all tying into the warm, mid-century color scheme.

"The palette is rooted in a soft, architectural neutrality with carefully placed accents that flow across the apartment to create visual coherence without uniformity," Claire explains. Whether it's in the kitchen, dining room, or living space, the color palette is prevalent and creates consistency in the overall design.

Image 1 of 2 The media room incorporates colors that are used throughout the design of 60 Curzon. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: De Rosee Sa) This room invites comfort, but doesn't forgo refined style. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: De Rosee Sa)

Off the kitchen is a media room — a space that makes this luxury apartment truly feel like a welcoming and cozy home. According to Claire, this space "was conceived as a versatile and deeply comfortable retreat."

Central to the room is the U-shaped sofa in a dusty pink color that invites you to sit, relax, and stay a while. Custom shelving against the wall frames the television and creates a spot for decorative bookcase styling.

The color palette that's been carried through each room is evident here as well — further demonstrating the idea of cohesion (but not uniformity) throughout the design of 60 Curzon.

Image 1 of 3 Clay red details are prevalent in the primary bedroom — in the pillows as well as the curtain. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: De Rosee Sa) The second bedroom adapts the apartment's color scheme and invites some playfulness through the wavy blue and white wallpaper. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: De Rosee Sa) The final bedroom feels like a calming retreat with its neutral color palette. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: De Rosee Sa)

60 Curzon has three bedrooms — all designed to connect to each other but stand apart. "We treated each bedroom as a distinct chapter of the home’s story, using wallpaper, color, and material to create character while maintaining an overarching sense of calm and craftsmanship," Claire explains.

"From earthy clay tones in the principal suite to whimsical wallpaper and vivid artwork in the second bedroom, and serene greens in the third — all are tied together through natural textures and tonal echoes that connect them back to the rest of the residence," she says.

De Rosee Sa's work at 60 Curzon is proof that luxury apartments don't have to follow a stereotype. Instead, they can be warm and inviting, while still maintaining an element of sleek and sophisticated refinement.

And the apartment is currently on the market, listed for £18.5 million. "The apartment was envisioned for a culturally curious, design-literate resident — someone who values craftsmanship, storytelling, and individuality," Claire adds. "It’s a home for someone who appreciates detail and soul over trend."