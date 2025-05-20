Some People Think Formal Dining Rooms Are Dated in 2025, but We're Here to Tell You How (and Why) They're Making a Quiet Resurgence
For many, it calls to mind stuffy spaces used only for 'special' occasions, but contemporary designers are redefining formal dining rooms
The era of open-concept brought an end to most formal dining room ideas. Without walls to set the tone, an inherent casualness took over the way we dined. But then there was Covid, where rooms were required to host more than one endeavor at once, plus a pendulum swing back towards more cozy, personal spaces — leaving designers questioning the role formal dining rooms have today.
While, at one time, we'd have definitely said that formal dining rooms were falling out of fashion, today it feels like they're making a quiet resurgence. "As open-plan living reaches its peak, many homeowners are seeking quieter, more formal zones that offer a sense of intimacy and distinction," explains interior designer Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish. "This evolution allows for a more elevated dining experience — removed from the kitchen's everyday clutter and noise — where meals feel more intentional, glamorous, and immersive."
It marks a return to celebrating the art of dining in spaces specifically designed to promote connection, ambience, and a sense of occasion. A dedicated formal dining room invites more purposeful gathering. So, how are designers reinventing modern dining room ideas today? Let's discuss.
I remember the formal dining room in my childhood home clearly. It was elegant, with a dark wooden table and crystal chandelier. In fact, it was so grand, my family spent most evenings seated around the kitchen counter instead, leaving that dark oak table gathering dust. So, what makes things different this time?
"We’re seeing a renewed appreciation for slowing down and being present — and the dining room is becoming a meaningful part of that," explains interior designer Kathryn Dunagan, vice president of Marc-Michaels Interior Design.
There is a growing emphasis on the way we share meals, whether that's how we set the table, or how we design a dedicated space, where phones are put away, the TV is out of sight, and real conversation takes center stage.
As part of this, many are starting to question whether open-concept floorplans are still in style. "This shift reflects a broader desire for rooms with strong character and visual impact, often brought to life through bold, contemporary design balanced with functionality," adds Caroline Milns.
So, how are formal dining room ideas different today? "The key difference now is that these rooms are no longer just for holidays," explains Kathryn. "They're becoming part of a weekly or even daily ritual, a way to bring intention and connection back into our routines."
Kathryn Dunagan has been at Marc-Michaels since 1997. She graduated Florida State University with a degree in Interior Design and a minor in Studio Art, and today, blends her artistic intuition with over 25 years of hands-on experience. Her rare talent lies in balancing bold creativity with the rhythm of real-world deadlines — bringing ideas to life while elevating the client experience.
In today's formal dining room ideas, formality need not translate to fusty or austere. A formal dining room can feel congruent with a contemporary home, it's just about how you approach designing it.
"The dining room is your moment to dial things up," says Kathryn. "It should still reflect the personality of the homeowner, but with a sense of occasion. Think of it as a celebratory space — warm, luxurious, and layered with intention. Whether that’s through dramatic lighting, rich textures, or unexpected color — the goal is to make it feel special, not stiff."
Perhaps this means seizing the opportunity to express something different, perhaps slightly bolder or more theatrical than the rest of the home? "It’s a place to create memories, and the design should reflect that," says Kathryn.
But theatricalities aside, "It’s essential not to lose sight of the ultimate goal: creating a cozy dining room space that feels elevated yet welcoming," notes Caroline.
Caroline Milns is the head of interior design at Zulufish. With over 25 years in design and interiors, she began her career as a textile designer for Monkwell Fabrics before managing a team of designers for John Lewis. In 2007, she re-trained as an interior designer, working for Helen Green and McVitty Interior Consultants, before launching the interiors arm of Zulufish.
So, how does decor come into modern formal dining room ideas? Just like any well-designed space, it should feel like an experience, where every detail contributes to a sense of occasion and connection.
"I recommend embracing a design concept that confidently layers rich patterns with unexpected color combinations, paired with bespoke furniture that functions as both utility and art," says Caroline.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, when it comes to furnishings, a dining table should form the heart and focus of any formal dining room idea — offering clear spatial definition and a dramatic focal point. (Functionally, it's important to know what dining table size suits your space, too.)
From there, Caroline suggests, "Surrounding it with plush, upholstered chairs that invite comfort and lingering conversation, balancing formality with a relaxed elegance."
To complete the composition, a generously-sized, richly-textured rug underneath a dining table will help anchor the space. "A rug adds both warmth and acoustic softness, reinforcing the room’s sense of depth and cohesion," adds Caroline.
The 'Red Table Trick' is a perfect way to imbue both luxury and contemporary style into your formal dining room ideas.
Giving formal dining room ideas a sense of purpose will ensure the space doesn't feel wasted. For instance, custom cabinetry or display furniture can provide the perfect backdrop for showcasing a curated dinnerware collection, "imbuing the room with a refined, gallery-like ambience," says Caroline.
Instead of traditional millwork and ornate chandeliers, "Try bold wallcoverings, pendant lighting, or a high-gloss ceiling that reflects light in unexpected ways," says Kathryn. "The drama comes not from formality, but from scale, contrast, and a strong design point of view."
For a more contemporary take, Caroline suggests employing architectural elements such as partial walls, glass partitions, picture windows, and steel-framed doors to create subtle separation from the rest of the home. "These features maintain clear sightlines and a natural flow of light, allowing the dining room to feel distinct yet seamlessly integrated," she explains.
And, since formal dining room ideas inherently mean you'll be working within an enclosed space, don't think dining room sets for small spaces can't be just as grand. Rather than making an impact with size, do it with design (like these pieces, below).
This renewed approach to formal dining room ideas reintroduces a sense of occasion and intentionality, offering a more purposeful and elevated dining experience.
"It reflects a growing desire for balance — preserving the versatility of open-plan living while thoughtfully carving out spaces that evoke sophistication and intimacy," says Caroline.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
