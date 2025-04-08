The 'Red Table Trick' Is the Easiest and Most Expensive-Looking Trend to Hit 2025 So Far

By now, we all know the power that a pop of something red can do to a space. But in 2025, we've all grown a bit braver, and that touch of red has become a whole lot bolder. The 'Red Table Trick', as we like to call it at Livingetc, has become the hallmark of all the most luxurious interiors, and it only involves tweaking one thing.

It was our editor, Hugh Metcalf, who first spotted the interior design trend. "The red table has, all of a sudden, become ubiquitous in all of the most exciting projects that pass my desk," he told me. And as is so often the case as soon as someone points something out to you — I began to see it everywhere.

While the narrative around buying bigger furniture pieces typically says you should opt for something neutral that will last through seasons, this dining table trend dares you to do something different. Opting for color doesn't have to date your space, especially when you do it well, and for that, I spoke with designers for their top tips on the 'Red Table Trick'. Here's what they said.

The high-gloss, red-orange table provides a striking contrast to the otherwise minimalist color palette. (Image credit: Mood Authors. Design: JTGrupa Architects)

While drawing parallels between this trick and the viral 'Unexpected Red Theory' is only natural, Hugh Metcalf points out that it's more likely that "Red tables existed in brand's launch plans, and designers had already been sourcing way before the idea entered the mainstream."

Instead, he attributes it to a movement we're now calling 'Loud Luxury'. "It's the idea that the most discerning decorators among us don't need to rely on the safety of neutrals and pared-back design, because we know we've got the good taste to stop bold choices veering into gawdy territory," he says.

Going for a red table is a big swing, but one that says 'I'm confident enough to know this is going to land'.

As for why we've chosen red, a typically fiery and even anger-inducing shade, Regina Pérez Montemayor, the principal designer at Montemayor Designs, says, "In design and art, red naturally attracts attention because it has the longest wavelength of all colors, making it appear more vibrant and intense to the human eye."

According to color psychology in interior design (and beyond), red is often associated with passion, energy, and excitement, which can stir an emotional response. Historically and culturally, red has symbolized strength, power, and even danger — lending a sense of intrigue and boldness to whatever it highlights.

"These factors combined make red a captivating and dynamic choice in any visual setting," says Regina.

Image 1 of 2 Here the red table is toned down with natural materials and textures. (Image credit: DE ROSEE SA) (Image credit: DE ROSEE SA)

Though introducing the 'Red Table Trick' into your own space may feel like a daunting task, styling this bold accent isn't as difficult as it may seem. In fact, you can approach styling it much like any other table.

Interior designer Claire Sá, director of London-based architecture and interior design studio, DE ROSEE SA, says, "While it packs a bold punch, a red dining table actually pairs quite seamlessly with a range of different aesthetics, especially neutral color schemes and different shades of timber."

In minimalistic spaces, the red table instantly becomes the centerpiece of the dining room. So, you can easily leave the table bare, and pick up on the red through details like the surrounding artwork, lighting, or other decor.

"I love balancing the vibrancy of a red table with natural, earthy elements," adds Regina. "For instance, in a recent dining room design, I paired a bold red table with warm, wooden chairs and anchored the space with a simple jute rug."

In maximalist spaces, mid-century modern homes, or even Space Age-inspired designs, a red table will only continue to build upon the aesthetic.

And if incorporating a full dining table isn't in your design plans, perhaps a good place to start is with a side table or coffee table to spice up your modern living room ideas.

Opting for a red table made of wood, or without the high-gloss shine, helps make the piece feel more subtle and understated. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Stylist: Yedda Morrison. Design: Montemayor Design)

Whenever you need some inspiration to help elevate your space from bland and boring to exciting and chic, looking to the latest color trends is always a wise place to start. Where do you think the red table got its start?

Stepping outside the traditional design box by selecting something like a red table may be just the detail your space needs to feel inspired and stylish.