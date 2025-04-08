The 'Red Table Trick' Is the Easiest and Most Expensive-Looking Trend to Hit 2025 So Far
A pop of red just got a little bit bolder and a whole lot more stylish
By now, we all know the power that a pop of something red can do to a space. But in 2025, we've all grown a bit braver, and that touch of red has become a whole lot bolder. The 'Red Table Trick', as we like to call it at Livingetc, has become the hallmark of all the most luxurious interiors, and it only involves tweaking one thing.
It was our editor, Hugh Metcalf, who first spotted the interior design trend. "The red table has, all of a sudden, become ubiquitous in all of the most exciting projects that pass my desk," he told me. And as is so often the case as soon as someone points something out to you — I began to see it everywhere.
While the narrative around buying bigger furniture pieces typically says you should opt for something neutral that will last through seasons, this dining table trend dares you to do something different. Opting for color doesn't have to date your space, especially when you do it well, and for that, I spoke with designers for their top tips on the 'Red Table Trick'. Here's what they said.
While drawing parallels between this trick and the viral 'Unexpected Red Theory' is only natural, Hugh Metcalf points out that it's more likely that "Red tables existed in brand's launch plans, and designers had already been sourcing way before the idea entered the mainstream."
Instead, he attributes it to a movement we're now calling 'Loud Luxury'. "It's the idea that the most discerning decorators among us don't need to rely on the safety of neutrals and pared-back design, because we know we've got the good taste to stop bold choices veering into gawdy territory," he says.
Going for a red table is a big swing, but one that says 'I'm confident enough to know this is going to land'.
As for why we've chosen red, a typically fiery and even anger-inducing shade, Regina Pérez Montemayor, the principal designer at Montemayor Designs, says, "In design and art, red naturally attracts attention because it has the longest wavelength of all colors, making it appear more vibrant and intense to the human eye."
According to color psychology in interior design (and beyond), red is often associated with passion, energy, and excitement, which can stir an emotional response. Historically and culturally, red has symbolized strength, power, and even danger — lending a sense of intrigue and boldness to whatever it highlights.
"These factors combined make red a captivating and dynamic choice in any visual setting," says Regina.
Regina Pérez Montemayor is the founder and principal designer at Studio Montemayor, a San Francisco-based interior design firm creating bespoke spaces that bridge high design with approachable comfort. Regina has a degree in Interior Architecture and Design. She is inspired by her travels and experience on large residential and hospitality projects located around the world.
Though introducing the 'Red Table Trick' into your own space may feel like a daunting task, styling this bold accent isn't as difficult as it may seem. In fact, you can approach styling it much like any other table.
Interior designer Claire Sá, director of London-based architecture and interior design studio, DE ROSEE SA, says, "While it packs a bold punch, a red dining table actually pairs quite seamlessly with a range of different aesthetics, especially neutral color schemes and different shades of timber."
In minimalistic spaces, the red table instantly becomes the centerpiece of the dining room. So, you can easily leave the table bare, and pick up on the red through details like the surrounding artwork, lighting, or other decor.
"I love balancing the vibrancy of a red table with natural, earthy elements," adds Regina. "For instance, in a recent dining room design, I paired a bold red table with warm, wooden chairs and anchored the space with a simple jute rug."
In maximalist spaces, mid-century modern homes, or even Space Age-inspired designs, a red table will only continue to build upon the aesthetic.
Claire Sá is the interior designer and director of DE ROSEE SA, an architecture and interior design studio based in London and Lisbon. Max de Roseé and Claire Sá lead the studio with a holistic approach to architecture and interior design that is the foundation of our atmospheric and contextual residential projects.
Shop Red Dining Tables
This style from Habitat is a strong contender for the best red dining table. The design is a real birch wood veneer table and legs, and part of Habitat's 60th anniversary collection. The bold, limited-edition color and under curves reflect retro design, and you can pair it with the matching bistro chairs from Habitat for a complete look.
The only way to make the red table trend even more luxurious feeling, is choosing a design that has a high-end lacquered finish. And for just over £500, this table from La Redoute might be the perfect piece. The shape is totally retro, but with a contemporary twist.
This glossy, red table was designed exclusively for The Conran Shop and shaped by British designer, Daniel Schofield. The Mag Rectangular Table flaunts a statement-making, visually enticing silhouette that I have been dreaming about since discovering the 'Red Table Trick'. Pair it with a slim set of chairs to let the table do the design talking.
Red dining tables are just for the indoors either, this metal outdoor furniture piece from Sazy is the perfect way to get your garden ready for the warmer weather. The hue will bring that extra touch of flair to all your garden party plans, and red is a great contrast to natural shades of green.
For those of you who prefer a round dining table over a rectangular dining table, this stunning piece from B&B Italia will transform your space into a 70s-inspired oasis. Though it comes with a larger price tag, this is a table that is worth the investment if you are willing to make it. Though red tables may be a hot trend, they still have that timeless quality.
A red table does not instantly mean you have to go for a retro look, or choose a grand, statement-making shape — the color speaks for itself. There is a beautiful simplicity to this wooden table from Nordic Nest. It says: I have good taste, but I also value functionality. Sometimes a smaller dining table is simply what fits best in your home.
And if incorporating a full dining table isn't in your design plans, perhaps a good place to start is with a side table or coffee table to spice up your modern living room ideas.
When it comes to a good side table, this red lacquered one from Habitat is oozing with personality and style. I especially love that the shade of red leans more oxblood red than cherry red — the deep undertones provide that extra little bit of drama to elevate a room.
Every house needs a good console table, whether that is in the living room or entryway. Scallop edge decor has been a staple in interior design for years now, and this glossy red table from OKA gives the style a contemporary upgrade. Not to mention, it will make a lasting first impression upon entering your home.
I love any piece of furniture that inspires a bit of fun. A good side table, I think, is an object every living room should have to make it look more expensive. Plus, it is the perfect way to try out that stylish pop of red without committing to a dining table.
Whenever you need some inspiration to help elevate your space from bland and boring to exciting and chic, looking to the latest color trends is always a wise place to start. Where do you think the red table got its start?
Stepping outside the traditional design box by selecting something like a red table may be just the detail your space needs to feel inspired and stylish.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
