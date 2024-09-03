Move Over Matte — Our Style Editor Breaks Down the Lacquer Trend Glossing Every Inch Our Homes
Lusterless luxury is out and the lacquer decor trend is bringing back the shine. I’ve rounded up the most polished pieces
The year was 2016: Kylie lip kits were flying off the shelves, and matte finishes were all the rage. In a world of lusterless luxury cars and muted tones, matte felt like the peak of modernity.
But what started as a fresh interior design trend soon became, well, dull — both literally and figuratively. Now, we’re doing a full 180: Think high gloss, high impact — lacquer finishes that bounce light and add dimension to your space, like the magic of perfect showroom lighting. “The shift from matte to gloss reflects a growing desire for more vibrancy and energy in our living spaces,” says Laetitia Laurent, Principal at Laure Nell Interiors. Matte had its moment, offering calm and serenity, but if you’re still craving anything soothing, it’s time to move on.
“As we emerge from a period of vast minimalism, there's a collective yearning for more dynamic and expressive interiors,” Laetitia notes. “Gloss finishes can make spaces feel livelier and more luxurious."
Lacquered finishes might seem expensive, but fortunately for us — they’re not. Virtually anything can be lacquered, and often, it’s as simple as adding a coat of paint. That might be why the trend is so swiftly seeping into every corner of our homes — yes, every inch.
We’re talking lacquered walls, cabinets, counters, floors, and, of course, decor (the glossier, the better). "Lacquered cabinets, high-gloss coffee tables, and polished accent pieces are all perfect for this finish,” says Laetitia. “Deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, and rich burgundy get a serious upgrade with a glossy finish, as do classic neutrals like black, white, and gray.”
But don’t feel like you need to shellac everything in sight to embrace the trend. In fact, a single lacquered piece paired with something completely different (like a shaggy fur rug) can make your shiny selection stand out and look even more modern.
Laetitia agrees: "The key to styling lacquered pieces is balance.” “Since gloss can be visually dominant, it’s essential to pair it with softer, more matte elements to avoid overwhelming the space. For example, a lacquered dining table can be beautifully complemented by upholstered chairs in a matte fabric or a natural woven rug.”
In a recent Paris apartment project, Laetitia paired a white lacquered mid-century Tulip table with matte brown chairs — a match made in heaven. “The matte chairs temper the table's reflective quality while still allowing it to remain the focal point of the space,” she muses. “Mixing textures, like placing a glossy ceramic vase on a raw wood console, can also create an interesting interplay that adds depth and warmth to the room."
In the matte vs gloss debate, we're not saying no more matte finishes — a combination of the two can be particularly striking. "While design trends are always evolving, lacquered finishes have a timeless appeal that suggests they will remain popular for years to come,” says Laetitia. Lacquer is versatile, practical (spills be damned), and who doesn't love shiny things?
Price: $38
Lacquered candle balls weren’t on my wishlist, but now I’m craving one in every color. They give off serious Loewe vibes (specifically thinking of the Balloon sandals) and add a chic pop of color and shine to mantles, coffee tables, desks — anywhere, really.
Price: $44
Jonathan Adler does lacquer like no other, and this teal box is a prime example. Jonathan, who’s been dabbling in high-gloss long before it was a trend, likens lacquer to a couture craft detail. He loves to pair it with something more natural, like rattan. “It’s laissez-faire fabulousness, with a hint of pop!” he muses.
Price: $39.99
H&M Home is still a hidden gem, offering budget-friendly finds that are consistently on point. This lacquered tray is a prime example. Perfect for adding a splash of color to ottomans or tables, it’s a steal compared to similar styles that often go for $100 or more. My advice? Scoop one up before people catch on.
Price: $57
The best kind of eye candy is the kind you can use every day. Enter this lacquered salt or pepper dish, a bonafide art piece that dishes out dining essentials in style. With its impossibly shiny, 8-layer finish, it adds a pop of playfulness to your kitchen. I went with the cappuccino shade, but Addison Ross offers plenty more mouthwatering hues.
Price: $111.69, Was: $222
For your glossiest guests: a sleek, classic Wayfair dining chair that’s as sophisticated as it is lightweight. Perfect for small spaces, this petite design keeps your dining area uncluttered. One happy reviewer notes, “This chair makes me happy. It’s elegant and flashy all at once. Sturdy, fully assembled, and comfortable.”
Price: $681.51
This showstopper of a side table is destined to be the jewel of any room. Designer Mia Hamborg’s playful stack of lacquered wooden shapes is a nod to vintage toys — nostalgia gone avant-garde. Plus, it’s fully customizable, so you can easily switch up the order of shapes or adjust the height as you please.
Price: $110
This lacquered spiral pattern is downright hypnotic. It’s one of those hero pieces that doesn’t just tie your tablescape together — it completely elevates it, even if you’re working with plain white dinnerware. But if you’re feeling adventurous, pair this deep, glossy black with cobalt, orange, or patterned plates for a truly high-impact look.
Price: $2,400
If you’ve got a bit more budget and a love for all things special, this vintage-inspired jewelry box is a treasure in itself. Three tiers of bubblegum pink, lacquered to perfection, with enough room for all your prized possessions. The horizontal opening reveals a bright red velvet interior that’s as luxurious as it is practical. It’s a piece you’ll admire on your dresser or in your walk-in closet for a lifetime.
Price: $39.99
For just under $40, this cherry-red table lamp is a real find. It’s got that vampy, Lana Del Rey, Diet Coke Americana vibe down pat. The cordless design means no messy wires, and it’s easy to move around — perfect for a nightstand, bookshelf, or even a pop of color outdoors. It was a tough call between this, the dark green, and the lemon yellow, but at this price, why not snag a couple?
Price: $135
Looking for something a little different? This squiggly-handled vase by Ferm Living is just the ticket. Sure, it would be stunning in all black, but the decorative brown splash adds an irresistible organic contrast. It’s so sculptural, so striking, that I wouldn’t even bother with flowers — just treat it like the art piece it is.
Price: $149.95, Was: $190
Inspired by the ’50s, this classic Smeg kettle proves that the lacquer trend isn’t just a flash in the pan — it’s a timeless staple. Smeg’s glossy finish has never gone out of style, and this black kettle takes it to the next level, reflecting light like a dream. Of course, it boils water beautifully, but it’s the kind of design that brightens your morning just by looking at it.
Price: $60
Remember Gustaf Westman’s chunky plates from all those viral TikToks? This candle holder has that same playful appeal — the bulbous, inflated look with a super shiny finish. It’s a delightful contrast to the sleek taper candles you might place inside. For a real statement, go for a spiral taper in a bold color like red.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
