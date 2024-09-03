Move Over Matte — Our Style Editor Breaks Down the Lacquer Trend Glossing Every Inch Our Homes

The year was 2016: Kylie lip kits were flying off the shelves, and matte finishes were all the rage. In a world of lusterless luxury cars and muted tones, matte felt like the peak of modernity.

But what started as a fresh interior design trend soon became, well, dull — both literally and figuratively. Now, we’re doing a full 180: Think high gloss, high impact — lacquer finishes that bounce light and add dimension to your space, like the magic of perfect showroom lighting. “The shift from matte to gloss reflects a growing desire for more vibrancy and energy in our living spaces,” says Laetitia Laurent, Principal at Laure Nell Interiors. Matte had its moment, offering calm and serenity, but if you’re still craving anything soothing, it’s time to move on.

“As we emerge from a period of vast minimalism, there's a collective yearning for more dynamic and expressive interiors,” Laetitia notes. “Gloss finishes can make spaces feel livelier and more luxurious."

Lacquered finishes might seem expensive, but fortunately for us — they’re not. Virtually anything can be lacquered, and often, it’s as simple as adding a coat of paint. That might be why the trend is so swiftly seeping into every corner of our homes — yes, every inch.

We’re talking lacquered walls, cabinets, counters, floors, and, of course, decor (the glossier, the better). "Lacquered cabinets, high-gloss coffee tables, and polished accent pieces are all perfect for this finish,” says Laetitia. “Deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, and rich burgundy get a serious upgrade with a glossy finish, as do classic neutrals like black, white, and gray.”

But don’t feel like you need to shellac everything in sight to embrace the trend. In fact, a single lacquered piece paired with something completely different (like a shaggy fur rug) can make your shiny selection stand out and look even more modern.

Laetitia agrees: "The key to styling lacquered pieces is balance.” “Since gloss can be visually dominant, it’s essential to pair it with softer, more matte elements to avoid overwhelming the space. For example, a lacquered dining table can be beautifully complemented by upholstered chairs in a matte fabric or a natural woven rug.”

In a recent Paris apartment project, Laetitia paired a white lacquered mid-century Tulip table with matte brown chairs — a match made in heaven. “The matte chairs temper the table's reflective quality while still allowing it to remain the focal point of the space,” she muses. “Mixing textures, like placing a glossy ceramic vase on a raw wood console, can also create an interesting interplay that adds depth and warmth to the room."

In the matte vs gloss debate, we're not saying no more matte finishes — a combination of the two can be particularly striking. "While design trends are always evolving, lacquered finishes have a timeless appeal that suggests they will remain popular for years to come,” says Laetitia. Lacquer is versatile, practical (spills be damned), and who doesn't love shiny things?