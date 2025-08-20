IKEA Just Added One 'Hidden' Extra to Its Best-Selling Sofa Bed That Makes It So Much More Comfortable

When I moved into my first apartment, the very first bit of furniture I bought was a sofa bed from IKEA — isn't that the same for everyone? Obviously, it was under-researched, and an impulse buy from the store because I needed something to sit on, but I lucked out.

I'd invested in IKEA's FRIHETEN, one of the brand's best-sellers, and for good reason. It's a generous size for a sofa bed, has hidden storage, and is really good value. It lasted me two further apartments, and when I eventually sold my last flat, the new owner wanted to buy it off me, as it was perfect for the space. Even now, some 10 years later, I always recommend this IKEA sofa bed to friends who are looking for something simple and affordable for a spare bedroom.

It has its drawbacks, too, of course — it's not the most lush thing to sit on, and it's super imaginative or luxurious-looking in design, for instance. However, one of IKEA's new launches for this year is an update to FRIHETEN that pushes it into a more cosy, comfortable, and expensive-looking territory, just with one simple change that doesn't affect any of the reasons I always rated this sofa bed.

IKEA Friheten / Klagshamn Corner Sofa-Bed With Storage £674 at IKEA

The FRIHETEN / KLAGSHAMN sofa bed is, by in large, the same sofa it always has been, and comes in the same colors and finishes. The only difference? That extra cushion on the sofa bed's chaise. And it's one hard-working cushion.

Not only does it make your sofa into a more comfortable corner sofa (I used to have to put throw pillows across that side when guests were around for them to sit on the chaise comfortably), but it also has a secret. Inside, it's not just a standard cushion insert, but rather a mattress roll. That means, once it's time to turn your sofa into a bed for the night, you've got extra padding.

As someone who has spent many a night on a FRIHETEN, I didn't find it super uncomfortable, but that was 24-year-old me, and the me of today probably wouldn't sleep on it without a topper. In fact, pretty much every sofa bed I've bought since then, I've always ended up buying a topper for it. The problem with that is, where do you store it when you're not using it? That's why this design makes this one of IKEA's best products, in my eyes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: IKEA) (Image credit: IKEA)

It's a clever idea, but not for everybody. It might be the style, or it might be the size that doesn't work for your living room or small guest bedroom, but either way, there are other ways to achieve the same.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My solution, for my own slightly uncomfortable sofa bed? Single 'portable' mattress topper paired with good storage furniture. Just take a look at the combinations below for how the idea could work.

It's, of course, a balancing act between everything you want and your budget when choosing a sofa bed. At £674, the new FRIHETEN is a little more expensive than the original (but only marginally), but compared to other sofa beds on the market, it's still a steal.

Is it the most comfortable sofa bed for regular use? Not necessarily, but it's a good, cost-effective design that makes total sense to add extra sleeping capability in something like a playroom, snug, teenager's bedroom, or for the occasional guests in a living room.