From the 25th to the 30th of December, there's pretty much one place you're bound to find me at — the sofa. A Christmas special on the telly, and about 600 different tabs of Boxing Day sales open on my phone. A dream day, in many ways. And this year, I've turned my beady deal-obsessed eyes onto the king of the home, the sofa. That's right, I've been shopping for the finest seating finds from the best places to buy a sofa, all while lying on my own. Call that sofa-ception.

You see, this time of year really makes you appreciate just how important your home's sofa is. It's the ultimate comfort provider, the place we retreat to, not just during the festive season, but all year round. All this time spent horizontal over the past few days has had me realizing that my sofa could do with a bit of an upgrade. Luckily, there's no better time than now, when all the sales are in full swing.

So whether you're looking for a colossal-sized modular piece, fit for the whole family to sprawl across, or a more conservatively sized settee for your living room, there's a little something for everyone in this list — and all at the lowest prices you'll find year-round, I might add.

Now that you've (hopefully) found your new dream sofa, it's time to design the perfect living room to house it in. I'm trying to enter the new year with a more zen attitude, so I'll be taking tips from these ideas on how to make your living room feel like a retreat.

