A Sofa Expert Shares the 5 Biggest Sofa Bed Buying Mistakes to Avoid (so Yes, Send This to Whoever Is Hosting You This Christmas)

I'll put my hand up and admit that I've personally made a few of the biggest sofa bed buying mistakes in the past. As such, I'm the sorry owner of a design that's extremely hard to pull open and has a lumpy, bumpy mattress (I'm so sorry to all my guests.)

So, to avoid your embarrassment and their horror as you show them to their less-than-ideal sleeping spot for the night, I've asked a sofa expert to help me identify where the biggest problems arise and what to steer clear of when looking for the best sofa bed to buy. In short, it's worth looking at details like mattress quality, how easy the mechanism is to use, and longevity.

Nobody wants to regret such a practical investment (or willingly make their guests want to leave early), so here is a list of five things experts warn to watch out for. And I won't judge you if you want to share this with whoever is hosting you next...

1. Choosing Style Over Comfort

INSTEAD: The goal is to find a sofa bed that does both. (Image credit: MADE.COM)

The design writer in me always tends to value style above all else, but when it comes to the best sofa bed for regular use, prioritizing form over function may be your biggest pitfall.

"There should be no compromise on sitting or sleeping comfort," says Laura Burnett, category lead on made-to-order upholstery at Loaf. "Always test both the seating and sleeping experience."

For that, it's best to look for whether the sofa bed mattress is made to the same high standard as a regular mattress (although it will likely be slimmed down to fit the sofa frame).

But knowing how to choose a mattress isn't the only trick. "The sofa cushions should also be made to the same plush sink-in standard as the sofa, meaning you’d never guess there’s a sofa bed mechanism tucked beneath," says Laura.

"Feathers are one to look out for," she adds, noting that down will add softness and comfort to the sofa, as well as the bed.

Darlings of Chelsea Putney 3 Seater Sofa Bed Starting at £2000 at Darlings of Chelsea This sofa bed from Darlings of Chelsea is an ideal one to invest in if you are all about maximizing form and function. You can choose from a wide variety of fabrics as well as multiple mattress types (including a feather wrapped foam).

2. Ignoring Access and Space Constraints

INSTEAD: Consider the size of your space and what size sofa bed can practically fit. (Image credit: Run for the Hills)

Many homes, particularly in urban areas, are smaller or have narrow hallways and tricky staircases, "so it's crucial to ensure your sofa bed fits through doors, hallways, and staircases before you buy," says Laura.

And nothing is worse than a sofa that swallows a room. With sofa beds, you should also factor in how much space the bed will take up when it's open and in use. Luckily, there are options for space-saving sleeper sofas.

Loaf's footstool bed is an innovative solution that comes straight to mind; it's a sofa bed that unfolds from an ottoman, so it takes up less room in your space. Alternatively, you could opt for something like IKEA's armchair bed, so you don't need to sacrifice the comfort of your whole sofa.

"Twin sofa beds are great for smaller rooms or occasional single guests, but for regular sleeping, a double or queen-size is more comfortable," notes Laura. "Always consider the room size, turning radius, and how many people will be using it."

Jay-Be® Footstool Bed in Luxe Velvet £609.99 at Wayfair UK It's crazy to think this footstool turns into a twin bed. Shock factor aside, the mattress is made of multi-quilted, soft fabric with a breathable e-Fiber core, so comfort shouldn't be an issue, either.

3. Overlooking Mattress Quality

INSTEAD: Choose a sofa bed with the quality of the mattress at the top of your mind. (Image credit: Loaf)

Naturally, the next most common sofa-buying mistake is overlooking the quality of your sofa bed's mattress. It goes without saying that a thin foam mattress can lead to uncomfortable nights (if you have slept on one, you know that 'uncomfortable' is an understatement).

"Thin foam can compress quickly, leading to both a poor night’s sleep and uncomfortable seating when folded away," adds Laura. To ensure a better night's sleep and to avoid unwanted back pain in the morning, check how your sofa bed's mattress is made. "Opt for a proper mattress that's pocket sprung with a mixture of breathable wool and soft cotton," says Laura.

The depth is also very important; 12 centimeters is the goal (Laura says it's the thickest on the market), so you won't feel the frame below. However, anything within a two to five centimeter range of that is ideal.

Loaf Brioche Flat Packed Sofa Bed £3,295 at loaf.com The mattress on this sofa bed from Loaf is made from layers of breathable cotton and super-soft polyester, which helps keep its shape and last for longer. It's wrapped in viscose and edged with cotton ticking, which allows air to circulate. Plus, it comes flat-packed for an easier setup in tight spaces.

4. Underestimating Longevity

INSTEAD: Pick a sofa bed that you can live with for years to come. (Image credit: Swyft)

Just like a sofa, you likely want your sofa bed to last for a fair few years. Underestimating this longevity can be another one of the biggest sofa bed buying mistakes.

"When investing, check materials and construction," says Laura. "You want a sofa bed that will survive regular use without losing shape or progressively getting less comfortable."

Keep in mind some of the previous advice. For instance, mattresses and cushions with layers of breathable cotton and super-soft polyester help keep the mattress's shape. "When it's pocket-sprung, this avoids it becoming progressively less comfortable over time," adds Laura.

"And don't forget to look for guarantees," she adds.

Swyft Model 12 3 Seater Left Chaise Sofa Bed With Storage £1,699 at Swyft Home The Swyft model 12 sofa bed is ideal for performance and longevity. Not only does the sofa have a timeless design, but the chaise lounge doubles as hidden storage, and the back lowers flat to be a bed.

5. Avoid Complex Mechanisms

INSTEAD: A piece that is easy to use will be easier to live with. (Image credit: Loaf)

Last on the list of sofa bed buying mistakes is choosing a complex or difficult-to-lift mechanism. Anyone who has struggled with an old, pull-out sleeper sofa knows exactly the inconveniences this mistake can create.

But with today's sofa trends, there is no need for sofa beds to be hard to pull out. "The heavy lifting should be done for you with a clever mechanism, and simpler often is much better," says Laura.

A general rule of thumb is to look for sofa beds that pull from the center and legs drop down automatically or fold in — anything with no clunky mechanisms or heavy lifting required.

DUSK Soho Sofa Bed in Natural £799 at Dusk.com This sofa bed both extends and folds down for a firm, yet soft bed that works in a multitude of different spaces. The bed has over 1,000 reviews online with a 4.9-star average for comfort and usability.

Sometimes the sofa bed buying mistake is in the buying of the sofa bed itself — especially in small apartments. Meaning, sometimes all you need in a sleeper chair bed to provide that cozy spot for last minute guests.