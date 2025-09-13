This Just-Launched Sofa Bed Has Secret Storage and a Space-Saving Design That Makes It A Saviour for a Small Living Room or Guest Bed

Friends visiting from out of town? Family coming in for the holidays? Curling up for an afternoon nap? Sofa beds are convenient for a plethora of reasons, but finding one with style that matches its multifunctionality? That's a couch of a different color.

UK furniture brand Swyft is making a serious case for it, though. It's just launched two completely new sofa styles just in time for the cozy season, and its Model 12 three-seater chaise sofa bed with storage struck a chord with me — after all, we're heading into hosting season.

What I like about Swyft sofas is that they're a sort-of classic, timeless style that you can project your own style onto, and this sofa bed is no different. So, whether you need to upgrade your guest bedroom before the holidays or your current sleeper is looking a little sad, this option is definitely worth taking a closer look at (and lucky for you, we've done just that).

Swyft Model 12 - 3 Seater Right Chaise Sofa Bed With Storage in Vine £1,999 at Swyft Home Features:

• Medium to firm comfort

• 200 liters storage capacity

• Tool-free assembly

• Double bed This European-style sofa bed merges form and function, making it the solid choice for most living rooms. Its sleek design works in small spaces, and you have a few variations to choose from: the Model 12 comes with the chaise on either the left or right and in 12 different fabric colors.

Image 1 of 3 The green velvet material is perfect for cozy spaces and gives the piece a more refined style. (Image credit: Swyft) Here you can see how the bed looked when laid out as a bed. (Image credit: Swyft) The chaise lounge lifts to provide clever living room or guest room storage. (Image credit: Swyft)

Although simple in appearance, this sofa from Swyft combines elements of different types of sofas into one cohesive design. The best of both worlds, if you will.

The Model 12 sofa bed has a chaise lounge (which can be on either side) that doubles as hidden storage. All those cozy throw blankets you've got on your new September homewares wishlist? Well, they finally have a place to go.

Its slim arms might not make it the best couch for snuggling up on, but it does make a big difference when you're looking for furniture for a small room, which this design is a big winner for.

And when you want it to be a sofa bed, you simply lay the sofa back down and top it with your bedding type of choice. For a truly optimized experience, the arms can be removed, giving a little extra room to stretch out. Pair it with Swyft's small double topper for extra padding, so you’re always guest-ready.

If you're less familiar with Swyft as a brand, then a quick testimonial from Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf: "I currently own two Swyft sofas, and recently did some testing of the larger range for our guide to the best sofas, and I do really rate them," he tells me. "They're very easy to clean, for one, and while they're often slightly more on the firm side of things, I find them comfortable."

The Alternatives

And yes, don't worry, I haven't forgotten the second new style released by Swyft. It's the Model 15, and it features a more slouchy, 'heritage' style. Once again, it's available in a number of different colors and fabrics, many of which are available within two weeks. It doesn't fold out as a sofa bed, though, but with piped cushions and pleated arms, it's a solid option for those with a more country-style aesthetic.

I know choosing a sofa is no easy feat. Whether you need a timeless couch or want to jump on the latest sofa trends, Livingetc is here to help.