This Minimalist John Lewis Sofa Bed Might Be the Least-Bulky, Most-Stylish Option Out There for a Small Guest Room

Sofa beds often end up being surprisingly bulky, given that they're mostly used in our smaller spare rooms and dens to make them a little more multifunctional.

That's why, when I spotted this new John Lewis sofa that converts into a sleeper couch, I knew it would be a great pick for a small space. The Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed, available at John Lewis is a minimalist's dream with its slimline cane arms, over a more traditional cushioned arm, seemingly drawing inspiration from a classic Pierre Jeanneret chair design.

Chic, quick-to-arrive, and offering a good mattress width to overall size, this might be the sofa bed pick of the season.

John Lewis & Partners Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed, Mixed Dance Natural 527 £2,099 at John Lewis Features:

• Ideal for smaller spaces

• Adjustable

• 30 minutes assembly time

• Double bed

• Removable legs



Perfect for those guest bedroom ideas, this space-saving sofa bed brings in functionality with its effortless and stylish design. Its sleek Art Deco vibe makes it ideal for minimalist homes and can be easily moved around according to your comfort.

About the Design

Sleek and practical, this sofa bed is more than just a style icon. (Image credit: Innovation Living)

Effortlessly designed by Danish furniture brand Innovation Living, this piece certainly brings those living room ideas to life.

Speaking of the inspiration behind the design, Per Weiss, chief design officer for the brand, tells me: "Cane draws inspiration from the elegance of the Art Deco era (1920s) and the timeless beauty of cane furniture."

Pier adds, "The airy woven panels in the armrests bring lightness and transparency, while the sleek wooden frame and soft cushions strike a perfect balance between structure and comfort."

Per continues, "This sofa is designed with an intuitive fold-out mechanism that transforms it effortlessly into a comfortable bed."

And when you pull out the seat, Per notes that "the legs unfold automatically, ensuring a smooth and stable transition from sofa to sleeping surface."

What's not to love? Its optimized design serves as a sofa by day and can easily transform into a bed by night. Best of all? It's super easy to assemble with a quick and easy guide that comes with the sofa upon purchase.

The Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed from John Lewis is also available to purchase in Avella Pine — adding a touch of color and character to the home.

Per Weiss Social Links Navigation The Danish designer Per Weiss was born in 1959 in Denmark and is the Chief Design Officer of Innovation Living Design Office International. As an all-round creative person he started his career as a professional musician, while already studying at the School of Architecture in Aarhus. Then giving a higher priority to his design visions, he worked for some of the famous Danish architects, Friis & Moltke and Schmidt, Hammer & Lassen. In 1988 he graduated as an industrial designer. He has been part of Innovation Living since 1989 and is the driving force behind the constant creative development of the collections. Inspired by a Scandinavian design tradition as well as fashion and lifestyle trends, Per creates long-lasting design with a contemporary appeal.

The Alternatives

Living room sofa ideas should always strike a balance between style and practicality. When selecting a sofa, consider the surrounding space and the pieces that will complement it. After all, a cohesive home is certainly a beautiful one.