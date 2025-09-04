This Minimalist John Lewis Sofa Bed Might Be the Least-Bulky, Most-Stylish Option Out There for a Small Guest Room
Even if guests need a last-minute spot to crash on, this slimline sofa bed can fit into even the tiniest of spaces, and it's delivered within seven days
Sofa beds often end up being surprisingly bulky, given that they're mostly used in our smaller spare rooms and dens to make them a little more multifunctional.
That's why, when I spotted this new John Lewis sofa that converts into a sleeper couch, I knew it would be a great pick for a small space. The Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed, available at John Lewis is a minimalist's dream with its slimline cane arms, over a more traditional cushioned arm, seemingly drawing inspiration from a classic Pierre Jeanneret chair design.
Chic, quick-to-arrive, and offering a good mattress width to overall size, this might be the sofa bed pick of the season.
Features:
• Ideal for smaller spaces
• Adjustable
• 30 minutes assembly time
• Double bed
• Removable legs
Perfect for those guest bedroom ideas, this space-saving sofa bed brings in functionality with its effortless and stylish design. Its sleek Art Deco vibe makes it ideal for minimalist homes and can be easily moved around according to your comfort.
About the Design
Effortlessly designed by Danish furniture brand Innovation Living, this piece certainly brings those living room ideas to life.
Speaking of the inspiration behind the design, Per Weiss, chief design officer for the brand, tells me: "Cane draws inspiration from the elegance of the Art Deco era (1920s) and the timeless beauty of cane furniture."
Pier adds, "The airy woven panels in the armrests bring lightness and transparency, while the sleek wooden frame and soft cushions strike a perfect balance between structure and comfort."
Per continues, "This sofa is designed with an intuitive fold-out mechanism that transforms it effortlessly into a comfortable bed."
And when you pull out the seat, Per notes that "the legs unfold automatically, ensuring a smooth and stable transition from sofa to sleeping surface."
What's not to love? Its optimized design serves as a sofa by day and can easily transform into a bed by night. Best of all? It's super easy to assemble with a quick and easy guide that comes with the sofa upon purchase.
The Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed from John Lewis is also available to purchase in Avella Pine — adding a touch of color and character to the home.
The Alternatives
Adding a touch of elegance to your scandi-decor, this working two-seat sofa bed from La Redoute comes in a chic natural oak color and is available in a single size measuring around 90x200 cm.
Decorating with olive green is what I've been loving lately, and this sofa bed certainly makes for the perfect touch of class and elegance within a home. Designed with an easy three-step fold mechanism, you can change this piece from a sofa to a double bed in no time.
Are boucle sofas still in style? I'd say so, and this sofa proves exactly why. Aside from its efficiently stylish appearance, this sofa proves to be quite the charmer with its wooden features and sleek, soft fabric elements.
Living room sofa ideas should always strike a balance between style and practicality. When selecting a sofa, consider the surrounding space and the pieces that will complement it. After all, a cohesive home is certainly a beautiful one.
