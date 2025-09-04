This Minimalist John Lewis Sofa Bed Might Be the Least-Bulky, Most-Stylish Option Out There for a Small Guest Room

Even if guests need a last-minute spot to crash on, this slimline sofa bed can fit into even the tiniest of spaces, and it's delivered within seven days

A sofa bed opened up with pillows and a blanket as well as a throw on top. There is also a view of a plant stand with a vase and flower inside of it
(Image credit: Innovation Living)
Faiza Saqib's avatar
By
published
in Features

Sofa beds often end up being surprisingly bulky, given that they're mostly used in our smaller spare rooms and dens to make them a little more multifunctional.

That's why, when I spotted this new John Lewis sofa that converts into a sleeper couch, I knew it would be a great pick for a small space. The Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed, available at John Lewis is a minimalist's dream with its slimline cane arms, over a more traditional cushioned arm, seemingly drawing inspiration from a classic Pierre Jeanneret chair design.

Chic, quick-to-arrive, and offering a good mattress width to overall size, this might be the sofa bed pick of the season.

About the Design

A sofa bed in a black and white color with a coffee table in front of it. On the sofa is a cushion as well as a throw

Sleek and practical, this sofa bed is more than just a style icon.

(Image credit: Innovation Living)

Effortlessly designed by Danish furniture brand Innovation Living, this piece certainly brings those living room ideas to life.

Speaking of the inspiration behind the design, Per Weiss, chief design officer for the brand, tells me: "Cane draws inspiration from the elegance of the Art Deco era (1920s) and the timeless beauty of cane furniture."

Pier adds, "The airy woven panels in the armrests bring lightness and transparency, while the sleek wooden frame and soft cushions strike a perfect balance between structure and comfort."

Per continues, "This sofa is designed with an intuitive fold-out mechanism that transforms it effortlessly into a comfortable bed."

And when you pull out the seat, Per notes that "the legs unfold automatically, ensuring a smooth and stable transition from sofa to sleeping surface."

What's not to love? Its optimized design serves as a sofa by day and can easily transform into a bed by night. Best of all? It's super easy to assemble with a quick and easy guide that comes with the sofa upon purchase.

The Innovation Living Cane Sofa Bed from John Lewis is also available to purchase in Avella Pine — adding a touch of color and character to the home.

PER WEISS Innovative Living
Per Weiss

The Danish designer Per Weiss was born in 1959 in Denmark and is the Chief Design Officer of Innovation Living Design Office International. As an all-round creative person he started his career as a professional musician, while already studying at the School of Architecture in Aarhus. Then giving a higher priority to his design visions, he worked for some of the famous Danish architects, Friis & Moltke and Schmidt, Hammer & Lassen. In 1988 he graduated as an industrial designer. He has been part of Innovation Living since 1989 and is the driving force behind the constant creative development of the collections. Inspired by a Scandinavian design tradition as well as fashion and lifestyle trends, Per creates long-lasting design with a contemporary appeal.

The Alternatives

Living room sofa ideas should always strike a balance between style and practicality. When selecting a sofa, consider the surrounding space and the pieces that will complement it. After all, a cohesive home is certainly a beautiful one.

Faiza Saqib
Faiza Saqib
Renovation Editor

Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.