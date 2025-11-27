Instead of Blasting the Heating All Day, I Found This Heated Pad for My Desk Chair That’s Giving Unexpected Scandi Chic in a Way an Electric Blanket Never Could

It's cold outside, and I mean, COLD. So cold that it actually started to snow a little here in London. I know, quite the (almost Christmas) miracle if you ask me. And in my household, when the winter freeze starts to kick in, I begin searching for quick solutions to get me warmed up for the days ahead, especially those long (yet much-loved) work days.

My home office can catch quite a breeze, and I blame the windows in my apartment. And of course, blasting the heat all day won't exactly help, and I always try to follow the energy-saving advice 'heat the person, not the home' to keep my bills from rocketing. To ease my cold-weather sorrows, I found the Stoov Big Hug Xl¹ Wireless Seat Heater, available on Amazon, which, of course, I have now added to my wish list (take note, friends and family).

Now, aside from its practical features, this scandi chic seat warmer is quite the stylish find. Designed by Stoov, this isn't your everyday electric blanket. "Stoov was born in 2014 from one simple need: to keep individuals warm," says Stoov founder Teun van Leijsen. "I made the first heated cushion at home for my wife, Mary, who loves spending her evenings outside in the garden, even when the temperatures drop. I put a lot of time into the research and realised that there was a real consumer demand for cordless, sustainable heated products."

Today, Stoov designs cordless infrared-heated products for people and even furry friends. Best of all, these pieces are made from recycled materials and built to last.

Stoov Big Hug Xl¹ Seat Heater Wireless £141.99 at Amazon UK Features:

• Cordless

• Rechargable

• The rechargeable plus battery lasts 2.5 to 5 hours "At the heart of every Stoov product is advanced infrared technology, a gentle, targeted heat that warms your body, not the air around you, which also makes it energy smart," Teun tells me. "Unlike traditional heating solutions, Stoov delivers cordless, radiant warmth directly to you. The sensation is akin to sunlight on your skin: fast, focused, and deeply soothing. Stoov’s warmables are designed to make comfort effortless, with three warmth settings, intuitive controls, and built-in safety features." However, this product does more than warm up your home office. It's a piece that adds style and comfort to the home, with its woolly fabric and structure that is somewhat reminiscent of a sheepskin.

Or Why Not Try?

Now, if you're one for a minimalist home office, then the Stoov is a must-have. Ideal for cold nights and long winters — this great addition will bring you comfort, heat, and appeal in no time.