7 Bathroom Tile Trends I Think You’ll See in the Most Exciting Projects This Year

Bathroom tile trends are fast becoming the most exciting design tool you’ll use in your home. Because we’re not just decorating our bathrooms for functionality these days. Instead, we want a personality-packed eau zone that reflects our aesthetic and becomes a space to relax, recharge, and energize.

“We are seeing a clear shift towards bathrooms being designed with a sense of theatre, where the room is conceived as a setting rather than a purely functional space,” says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. “Tiles are central to this way of thinking because they establish the visual framework of the room, controlling what is seen first and how

“What I’m seeing across projects is a clear move away from cold, overly polished finishes,” adds luxury interior designer Sarah Ferreira. “Warmer tile tones such as stone, muted green, and clay create bathrooms that feel calm, welcoming, and timeless.”

So if you’re on the hunt for tiles for your project, we’ve got the lowdown on what’s hot in bathroom trends for 2026.

1. Imperfect Surfaces

Reach for clay, terracotta and cement bathroom tiles with uneven surfaces. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Dalrymple Studio.)

In recent years, the bathroom has evolved into a spa sanctuary, a space to relax and disconnect from our busy, digital-fuelled lives.

And with the switch from functionality to wellbeing, bathroom tiles are ditching smooth, uniform textures and celebrating imperfect finishes and uneven surfaces, say the experts. The result is a bathroom that feels calm, grounded, and full of depth.

“For 2026, the most exciting shift in bathroom tiles is a move towards imperfection,” says interior designer Kunal Trehan, founder of Touched Interiors. “Handmade-effect ceramics, soft, uneven zellige bathroom tiles, and tiles with visible glaze variation are replacing anything overly polished or uniform. The appeal lies in their individuality, creating depth, movement, and a more human feel.”

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And this works whether you choose to tile drench every surface for an immersive mood or tile one area of your bathroom, like the shower or floor.

“Surfaces inspired by the earth, from weathered stone to layered clay and mineral textures, reveal their beauty through subtle imperfections and irregular finishes,” says María D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain UK. “These are tiles that invite touch as much as sight – surfaces that don’t just decorate a room, but add a sense of time, craft, and connection to nature.”

Maria Dolores Arráez Director, Tile of Spain Maria is head of Tile of Spain at the Spanish Embassy’s office in London. She is responsible for promoting the Spanish ceramic tile industry in the UK

2. Hand Glazed Tiles

Soft glazed bathroom tiles catch the light. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies @ 82mm Photography. Design: The Vawdrey House)

Matte tiles have ruled our design feeds for a while now, but glazed bathroom tiles are back for 2026. Forget mirror-like shine and high gloss, though. This year’s glazed bathroom tiles are all about hand finishes with subtle variation and surface movement that responds to light and water.

“Matte tiles have dominated bathrooms for several years,” explains Grazzie of Ca’ Pietra, “because they aligned neatly with the rise of spa-like, muted interiors and a desire for calm, uniform surfaces.

“This hasn’t disappeared, but glazed tiles are being reintroduced with renewed confidence because designers are looking for ways to add warmth, depth, and visual interest without relying on busy decoration. Even quiet colors feel engaging, and deeper tones feel grounded rather than heavy.”

That’s not to say this signals the death knell for matte bathroom tiles — far from it. Simply, that hand glazed tiles fit in with the wider bathroom tile trend for imperfect surfaces.

So look out for glazed and matte tiles increasingly being used together to create contrast, warmth, and a gorgeous artisan look for your spa bathroom.

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative, Ca'Pietra Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade, and at leading tile and stone brand, Ca’Pietra, she heads up creative, oversees product collections and the company’s distinctive brand

3. Intentional Stripes

Striped bathroom tiles visually lengthen your space. (Image credit: Otto Tiles / HoK Living)

If stripes and geometric tiles inched their way into our bathrooms in 2025, then 2026 is all about embracing pattern – but intentionally.

“Pattern is no longer a supporting act,” declares Joanne Sangster, senior design consultant at Ripples London. “Checkerboards, stripes, and graphic layouts are being used unapologetically on both walls and floors, injecting personality and movement and turning bathrooms into expressive, design-led spaces rather than purely functional rooms.”

The key is to use bold tile patterns to shape a space rather than simply chucking on a load of motif or geometric tiles and hoping for the best.

“We’re seeing stripes created through directional layouts rather than through tile pattern,” says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director at Otto Tiles. “Linear tiles laid vertically can exaggerate height and make small bathrooms feel more generous, while horizontal layouts help stretch narrow spaces.”

Stacked and linear mosaics used like paneling is another pattern laying trick that adds a subtle graphic look to walls.

4. Small, Theatrical Moments

Statement tiles can be used on a small scale for impact. (Image credit: Prospect Refuge)

Tile drenching is still big news for bathrooms. But there’s another less-is-more trend that designers are all over for 2026, and this one uses bold, characterful bathroom tiles sparingly.

“Jewel-like finishes, handmade textures and zellige-style tiles are being introduced in small, impactful moments within niches, behind basins or framed within shower recesses,” says Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House, “then balanced with more restrained, affordable tiles elsewhere. This approach allows bathrooms to feel luxurious and expressive without being overwhelming or costly.”

Joanne at Ripples agrees: “Many homeowners are choosing calm, neutral bathrooms and then adding one standout feature to create impact. Often, that’s a contrasting marble used to frame an architectural detail, like an arch or niche. It feels more decorative — almost like artwork — and helps turn a practical space into something special.”

5. Tonal Checkerboards

Swap monochrome checkerboard tiles for earthier tones . (Image credit: West One Bathroom)

Checkerboard floors and walls are re-emerging in bathrooms for 2026, but in a much more nuanced way, say the experts.

“Checkerboard tiles are enjoying a softer revival, with gentle tonal contrasts such as gray, cream, and sand replacing stark black and white, making them feel more relaxed and design-conscious,” says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

“There’s also a move toward smaller checks with a more graphic, almost retro feel,” adds Damla at Otto Tiles. “And it’s great to see people experimenting with handmade tiles to create a plaid or check.”

6. Rich, earthy palettes

Dig deep and choose richly colored bathroom tiles. (Image credit: Pablo Viega. Carter Williamson Architects)

Deep green, sunbaked terracotta and rich plum colored tiles are emerging as the new neutrals, say the experts. The result is warm, inviting and quietly sophisticated – bathrooms with soul and style.

“There’s a growing confidence in bolder color palettes, from deep forest greens and inky blues to clay tones and earthy reds,” says Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish.

Designers are using richer hues in two ways: as head-to-toe tile drenching for a relaxed feel. Or as accent colors to highlight alcoves, doorways and arches. And they pair effortlessly with natural materials such as timber and stone.

“It’s about designing with intention and where every tile contributes to a sense of peace,” adds Isabel Fernandez, director of Quorn Stone. “Research continues to show that natural materials and soft palettes can reduce stress and improve mood.”

7. Opulent onyx

Add a little lustre with onyx bathroom tiles. (Image credit: Fired Earth)

We’re not saying goodbye to marble bathroom tiles for sure. But there’s a new stone on the block for 2026, and that’s onyx and onyx-effect porcelain tiles.

“Onyx brings a quietly luxurious edge to interiors, offering a depth and drama that creates a true statement,” says Carly Allison, head of brand and product at Fired Earth. “With its rich veining and natural translucency, we love the way that onyx interacts with light, creating a soft, almost sculptural glow. And rather than replacing classic marbles, onyx-effect tiles expand the palette, introducing ivory, green and amber tones.”

“The look is unapologetically indulgent yet refined, bringing together the ornamental and the modern in perfect balance,” adds Maria of Tile of Spain UK. “This is contemporary opulence for immersive, atmospheric interiors that exude confidence and creativity.”

Tiles are an exciting way to add so much style and personality to your bathroom, and that’s both wall and flooring trends. So if you’re starting your bathroom reno, it’s a great idea to get some samples and see what the tiles look like in your space – rather than from a photo. I’d recommend getting hold of a full-size tile, as often the free samples are just a section of the tile, and you won’t get a complete picture of the tile pattern or scale.

Seek advice too on what type of tiles work best for bathroom walls and floors — sometimes you can use the same tile, sometimes not, depending on the material. Above all else, look at the rest of your home and decide if you want your bathroom to fit in with the overall aesthetic. Or do you fancy going bold and adventurous?