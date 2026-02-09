The bathroom has unexpectedly become one of the most powerful value drivers in the modern home. Once treated as a purely functional space, our expectations of it are now higher than ever — we require comfort, luxury, efficiency, perhaps even a sense of our own spa-like sanctuary; and we want all of this without it feeling dated or overdesigned.

For homeowners thinking long-term, the right bathroom upgrades can do more than improve day-to-day living; they can meaningfully influence how buyers perceive the overall quality of a home, the level of care that has been taken with it, and therefore the overall value. But not every trend or high-end finish delivers a return — some features age quickly, while others have become standard expectations in today’s market.

I’ve been in touch with the experts and have broken it down into the seven key bathroom features that consistently add real value to a home; the design choices that buyers actively seek out, and realtors will happily endorse, all to make a bathroom look expensive and cared for.

1. A Separate Handheld and Overhead Shower

The perfect example of including different showering options to create different experiences. (Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Annie Leslau)

Subtle, but an effective boost in value — a dual shower setup where a fixed shower overhead is combined with a separate handheld option, has become less of a luxury upgrade and more of a modern must-have, these days. Why? It undoubtedly offers the flexibility needed (especially when children are involved), plus it gives you that optional extra, should you need it.

Nicola Crow, sales director at Ripples, explains, “An overhead delivers that immersive, spa-like experience, while a handheld makes everyday tasks like quick rinse-offs to cleaning the enclosure, far more practical.” The thoughtful design function translates into being ready for daily life and accommodating whoever, however, whenever.

Nicola Crow Sales Director at Ripples Nicola Crow is sales director at Ripples, the UK’s leading luxury bathroom retailer, where she partners with franchisees and design teams across the country to shape beautiful, high-performing showrooms and exceptional client experiences. With 28 years’ experience in premium retail and interiors, Nicola has a deep understanding of how thoughtful design, strong processes, and clear communication combine to create successful, client‑focused showrooms.

Soho Home Tisbury Side Table, Fantasy Brown Marble £995 at Soho Home Match a side table to your tile finish for a well-designed scheme and a handy spot to rest things on.

2. Timeless Tiling

A light pattern is good, but stay neutral and natural when choosing materials. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

When it comes to it, bathroom tiles are often one of the first details a buyer will notice — it's also one of the quickest ways to date a space if chosen poorly. Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, says, “Professionally installed tiling is one of the clearest indicators of whether a bathroom has been properly invested in or merely refreshed at surface level.”

This can be down to errors in spacing, alignment, or grout work. “Bathrooms that feel solid and carefully finished reassure buyers that moisture has been managed correctly. Full-height tiling that is evenly set, consistently spaced, and neatly finished at edges suggests that waterproof membranes, tanking systems, and substrates have been addressed correctly behind the scenes, reducing concerns around leaks, future repairs, or hidden damage.” For future buyers, that sense of confidence is critical. In removing uncertainty, it reinforces the impression that the room will perform well over time without requiring immediate work.

Channeling a timeless scheme for longevity requires you to prioritize classic materials, neutral palettes, and restrained patterns that will still feel fresh a few years on. Think soft stone finishes, perhaps large-format tiles to cut back on grout lines, and look at the bigger picture to create a clean and cohesive look. The bathroom should express quality, style, and durability, so steer clear of anything too colorful or personal.

Ca'Pietra Oasis Veloute Ceramic Sand Matt £1.20/Tile Sample at Ca'Pietra Neutral, tactile and perfectly timeless for an elevated, spa-worthy space.

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

3. Built-In Niches and Smart Storage

Instead of trying to hide storage, embrace it and do it well, in a design-led manner, and build it into a feature. (Image credit: Ripples)

Modern bathrooms that feel calm and considered almost always share one thing, and that’s smart storage built into the layout, rather than added as an afterthought.

“With more skincare, haircare, and beauty products than ever, generous storage is essential,” says Nicola. “Recessed niches, well-planned vanity drawers, and concealed cabinetry keep surfaces clear and the space feeling calm and clutter-free.

"They’re neater, easier to clean, and create a seamless, design-led finish that feels considered rather than functional.” Bathroom storage will always be an essential feature in this space; just make sure you do it well the first time around.

H&M Marble Wall Shelf - Beige £69.99 at H&M (US) Also available in a lighter beige and cream colorways, this marble wall shelf would add instant elegance to your space.

4. Concealed Pipework

Hide away the exposed pipes and wires to create a calm and confident setting where all the workings out are nicely out of sight. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen, Styling: Rosy Fridman. Design: Homework)

Concealing any gubbins — whether it be piping, wiring, or anything else — is the cleanest outcome, providing a more architectural, designed-with-intention look.

Nicola agrees that hiding the mechanics instantly elevates the overall feel of the room, and, since it’s supposed to be mainly functional anyway, it feels like a treat not to have to look at all the elements that go into making it function.

Heal's Waffle Towel Putty Pink £17 at Heal's Break up (/cover up) the space and soften it with a towel hung in a fitting color like this putty pink.

5. A Bath and Separate Shower

Sometimes, just having the option is enough. When it's this well put together, you could spend all your time in here. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Loud Architects and BC Designs)

“A well-specified bath remains a strong positive for many buyers of family homes,” says Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs. “It supports everyday routines and broader lifestyle expectations. Families with young children typically regard a bath as highly practical for bathing children safely and comfortably.”

Seeing as this is not something a shower alone can replicate, properties without a bath can feel functionally incomplete to that part of the market. Keeley goes on to explain that, in addition, a bath offers a place for relaxation and recuperation: “This resonates with buyers who value wellness in the home environment.

From a value perspective, a property that has both a well-finished bath and a separate shower room can appeal to a broader range of buyers, including families and couples who want flexibility in bathing options.”

However, it seems a generous walk-in shower is also becoming a baseline expectation in modern homes because it combines ease of daily use with accessible design. “A shower that feels roomy allows users of differing heights and mobility to enter and move without feeling constrained, which matters not only for immediate convenience but also for future adaptability as needs evolve,” explains Richard Eaton, Design Manager at Tissino. It’s as simple as that; the more options, the better, in this case.

West Elm Decorative Marble Bowl £29 at Pottery Barn UK Accessorize in neutrals and naturals to show continuity and thought.

Keeley Sutcliffe Design Manager at BC Designs Keeley Sutcliffe is the design manager for award-winning British bathroom designers, BC Designs. Over the last 22 years, the company has expanded their range of freestanding baths to include both compact and spacious designs in luxury materials.

Richard Eaton Design Manager at Tissino. Richard is the senior design manager at Tissino and is responsible for designing many of Tissino's market-leading bathroom products. His speciality areas are showers, baths, and heating, and he enjoys nothing more than developing products that people enjoy using on a daily basis, while making sure they look the part.

6. Hardware, Brassware, Fixtures and Fittings

Run one theme of quality brassware, fixtures and fittings throughout the space to create a planned and cohesive look to last. (Image credit: Project London)

When it comes to fixtures and fittings, Richard suggests buyers associate quality shower fittings with water performance and ease of maintenance: “Well-engineered valves and cartridges resist drips and maintain consistent temperature, which lessens the likelihood of servicing issues after purchase.”

Elegant finishes that resist corrosion and limescale aging are shown through a polished aesthetic over long periods, so the shower continues to feel fresh rather than dated. “In an everyday context, a walk-in shower with a clear glass screen and discreet drainage detailing enhances the perception of space and cleanliness, which appeals in climates where bathrooms are used multiple times a day throughout the year.”

Nicola agrees this is a place for investment, “Investing in premium finishes that resist scratching and tarnishing ensures the bathroom looks better for longer — and keeps the space feeling fresh and timeless.” This kind of thing is immediately appreciated by potential buyers. And certainly, scrimping in this area is one of the key things that will make your bathroom look cheap.

Rowen and Wren have a beautiful selection of fixtures and fittings that suit a multitude of styles.

7. Layered Lighting

Allow for different and dimmable lights to enhance your whole bathroom, like this. (Image credit: Ripples)

Rather than cold white spots or one central bulb, introduce a layered lighting approach to your scheme — I’m talking wall lights, pendants, backlit mirrors, and LED strips of ambient glow — these all create a feeling of warmth and considered design to the space.

“Make it more considered through low-level lighting around the W.C, warm, flattering light around the washbasin, and relaxing, dimmed light around the bath,” suggests Susan Roach, designer at West One Bathrooms.

If your buyers know these options are already wired in, they know they’ve found a home that’s been carefully designed and considered, which is much more appealing.

Dunelm Ripon Bathroom Wall Light £38 at Dunelm This Ripon Bathroom Wall Light is dimmable and features a beautiful glass ribbed design for a luxurious aesthetic.

Susan Roach Designer in West One Bathrooms Clerkenwell Showroom Susan Roach, senior designer at West One Bathrooms' Clerkenwell showroom, has over 14 years of experience creating luxurious, bespoke bathroom designs, blending functionality with elegance to craft truly personal spaces for her clients.

In actuality, the bathroom features that add the most value aren’t anything to do with chasing trends or super-indulgent finishes — they’re about thoughtful design decisions that improve how the space functions daily and is maintained at ease, while also reassuring buyers that the home has been well-planned, built, and looked after.

From clever layouts and hidden detailing to quality materials and well-thought-out lighting, these are the elements that build a genuinely desirable, durable space and can often make a small bathroom look bigger.

If you get this right from the start, the investments will not only look good from the off, but also stand the test of time, including when it matters most. Plus, the photographs on the listing will certainly speak for themselves.