If there's one style of homes I'm always open to taking decluttering advice from, it's minimalist spaces. Almost every room feels pared back and thoughtfully curated with only things that actually contribute to the lifestyle of the home. And there are certain types of clutter you will never find.

Since minimalist interior design is built on intentionality, aspirational clutter, duplicates, and thoughtless decor all work against the ethos of the space — hence, they are banished.

But to understand the difference it makes to the aesthetic and the functioning of a home, let's take a deeper look at each type.

1. 'Just in Case' Items

Holding onto things for the future will keep you from letting go of clutter and living your best present life. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

Di Ter Avest, professional organizer and founder of Di Is Organized, tells me that 'just in case' items are the main type of clutter you'll never find in a minimalist's home.

"Minimalists don’t hold onto things out of fear. Extra cords, mystery parts, or random tools kept for a hypothetical future usually create more stress than security. If something hasn’t been used in years, they trust they can replace it if the need ever actually comes up."

Regardless of the types of minimalism you wish to bring into your home, this is a great rule to keep front of mind when you're making a plan to declutter your space.

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

2. Duplicates

Having multiples of your everyday items is simply not worth the wasted space. (Image credit: Lucy Call. Design: Studio McGee. Architecture: Reagan & Andre Architecture Studio)

It's not uncommon to accidentally repurchase items you already have and forget about them. It's an unfortunate consequence of living in a cluttered space that conceals items in a moment of need.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In minimalist homes, you're not likely to find three tape measures or multiple half-working kitchen tools. They keep one solid, reliable version of an item and make sure it has a clear home," says Di.

She also points out that fewer duplicates mean less searching, less organizing, and ultimately less visual noise. All concepts that thrive in a minimalist kitchen.

3. Ill-Fitting Clothing

In living for your present self, it's important to relieve your closet of aspirational apparel. (Image credit: Lucy Call. Design: Studio McGee. Architecture: Reagan & Andre Architecture Studio)

If you peek into the closet of any minimalist home, you will find it meticulously organized, with apparel that looks perfectly pressed and put away. And at second glance, you'll notice not a moment of excess.

"Minimalists don’t store clothes for a past body, a future body, or a lifestyle they don’t live anymore. Their closets usually reflect who they are right now. This makes getting dressed easier and removes the guilt of seeing unworn items every day," Di notes.

Trust me, learning how to declutter your clothes is a brilliant way to imbibe some of the key principles of minimalism. And once you get rid of apparel that no longer serves you, your space will be all the better for it.

4. Paper Clutter

Ridding your home of paper clutter will get you one step closer to a minimalist home. (Image credit: Ibrahim Ozunbar. Design: ACARARCH)

Any home organization expert will tell you that one of the main sources of under-the-radar clutter is paper. Be it an overflowing mail tray, stacks of glossy magazines, or old paperwork that's sitting stagnant.

"Paper clutter doesn’t live on countertops in minimalist homes," says Di. "Important documents are digitized or filed neatly, and the rest is recycled quickly. Paper clutter is one of the fastest ways a space starts to feel chaotic."

So if your entryway is sullied by the sight of mail or your living room is overcome by old prints, now's the best time to take on some decluttering challenges and take in the calm of a tidy space.

5. Decor Lacking Intention

Choose your decor so it works towards improving the efficiency of your home. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co)

Di tells me that minimalists don’t decorate just to fill space. So decor that's fashioning a room without thought is a type of clutter you will never spot in a minimalist home.

"Every item on display has intention," she says. "Whether it’s sentimental, functional, or something that genuinely brings joy. Empty space is seen as a design choice, not a problem that needs fixing."

Shopping for functional decor and stylish storage ideas is a neat way to make your home look good without compromising it to clutter.

Functional Minimalist Organizers

If you're keen to take on the mess in your home one space at a time, I recommend taking it to your wardrobe. And you can start by surveying for clear signs of closet clutter.