Pro-Organizers Share 5 Simple Ways To Conceal Clutter in a Living Room — Remove Mess Without the Extra Work!

Living rooms are a high-traffic area of the home. They're a space where you host guests, game nights with family, and, of course, a place where children love to unwind. With so much going on in this area of the home, it's no wonder clutter accumulates before you know it.

Knowing how to declutter your living room is the first step. But if your space leaves you feeling exhausted even after this process, you might need to find new storage solutions to efficiently tuck away what you have. After all, no one likes the look of a messy living room.

To help you cultivate a calmer, clutter-free space, I asked professional organizers for their recommendations on how to conceal clutter in a living room. These storage solutions will allow you to enjoy your stuff without constantly having it in sight.

1. Check to See If You Have the Right Furniture

(Image credit: Ellen Finch Photograph. Design: Brooke Copp-Barton)

The best way to start concealing clutter in your space is to assess your home's current means of living room storage. It's simple: if you don't have what you need, you won't be able to conceal your items.

Have a look around the space. Are there designated places for your living room items to go that aren't in eyesight, or are at least tucked away in a more visually-appealing place like a chic storage basket? Once you have a better idea of your living area, you can begin to evaluate what works well within your space and seek to fill in any gaps.

Cheryl Arzewski and Jordan Marks, co-owners of It's Organized, LLC, say, "It's important to take some time to determine whether you have the right furniture to hold the items in your living room, to begin with, and to check if you feel you've been optimizing your space for concealing items. Don't forget to use the wall space in your living room, too —it's the perfect place for shelving and a great way to deal with items without cluttering up other surfaces like your mantel."

The Daiden 6 tier wood and metal book shelf with drawers from Wayfair would make a great addition to your living room, offering both open and hidden storage ideas. This way, you can conceal the items you don't want on show and keep displaying what you love.

2. Invest in closed storage

(Image credit: Brian W. Ferry. Design: Home Studios)

The easiest way to conceal clutter and make the most out of a small living room is by adding closed storage. Think about it: when you walk into the space and see cluttered shelves and stacks of toys falling out of their basket — it's not a good look and will ruin your home's overall aesthetic. This is exactly where closed storage mechanisms come in to save the day.

Heidi Solomon, professional organizer and interior decorator at POSH Boston, says, "Having furniture with closed storage such as coffee tables with drawers, blanket boxes and large baskets with lids are all great selections for keeping living room clutter at bay."

There is an abundance of options and styles for closed storage pieces, too, from simplistic to elegant additions that will make your living room storage look more expensive.

The Tegance blanket basket with a lid from Amazon is a minimalistic, versatile piece that can be used to store anything from blankets to toys and games. But if you're looking for something more spacious, we recommend trying out the SONGMICS storage basket with lid, also from Amazon, which holds 42.3 gallons.

3. Think Multi-Purpose With Your Furniture

(Image credit: Future)

Small apartment furniture ideas do not need to be so challenging! Think multi-functional. Furniture that can hide the mess and conceal your clutter. But remember, the choices you make about which storage pieces enter your living room play a big role in the space's ability to adequately store (and conceal) what you have.

"The goal should be to incorporate storage type pieces to conceal as much clutter as possible," say Cheryl and Jordan. Investing in multipurpose pieces such as storage benches and storage ottomans that open up is a great way to do this, as you're gaining hidden storage space inside items that would have been in the space anyway."

For example, your regular bench could be switched out for something like the Orviston button tufted rectangle storage bench from Wayfair, offering seating in your space as well as storage. Wayfair's Noelle upholstered ottoman is another great pick to boost your living room's capacity for hidden storage, and it comes in many colors.

Mary Jo Contello, certified professional organizer and owner of Organized By MJ, says: "Having a bench or ottoman in the room is a great place to store blankets, magazines, and items that are used in the living room."

4. Use Opaque Storage Bins

(Image credit: Will Ellis c/o The New Design Project)

Storage bins are a long-loved mechanism for keeping items together, preventing clutter in all kinds of spaces. There are loads of different types out there — not just the transparent variety, which isn't the best for concealing your stuff, resulting in a need to learn how to hide storage boxes. So have a browse, and who knows, perhaps you'll find something fabulous.

Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing, says, "Baskets and bins are great to contain items like toys and games, and there are many kinds out there."

There are some lovely picks on Amazon, including the ANMINY storage bins with lids and the CaTaKu pumpkin fall leaves fabric storage bin.

5. Opt for Built-in Storage

(Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Design: ND Studios)

If you have the budget and don't feel incorporating extra furniture into your living room will work with your floor (and wall) space, built-in storage pieces are an alternative choice for concealing clutter easily.

"If you're trying to conceal clutter in your living room, consider getting built-ins or additional furniture to house items that you want to keep in your living room space," says Jamie. Built-in options include cabinets, sideboards, and more.

FAQs

How can I make my living room less cluttered?

If your living room is less prone to becoming cluttered in the first place, you'll be less likely to require hidden storage solutions.

Cheryl Arzewski and Jordan Marks, co-owners of It's Organized, LLC, say, "Making sure the items that live in your living room actually belong there in the first place is a great way to ensure your living room is less cluttered. Having the right furniture to hold the items you want in the space is important, too."

Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing, adds: "You can make your living room less cluttered by getting rid of anything you don't need or have better versions of. Keeping only the best of the best. Then, bring in systems that are functional for you and your items."