How to Hide Storage Boxes in a Room — This is Where Professional Organizers Conceal Containers

Storage boxes are great for lots of things that don’t necessarily fit into the usual chest of drawers or wardrobes, but there’s nothing worse than having all these boxes on display with no real home for them. So where could they live and go unnoticed?

Hiding storage boxes in a room isn't just about tidying up, it's about preserving the visual harmony of a space,' say Jenna Choate and Mariana Ugarte, Co-founders and Directors of Interior Fox. 'By seamlessly integrating storage solutions into the design, we elevate the functionality of a room while maintaining its aesthetic appeal.’

We’re taking a look at the best places to store the storage boxes for how to declutter your home.

1. Under a bed or sofa

(Image credit: Rafael Soldi)

It may feel an obvious option, but the large area under a sofa or a bed means a lot less visible clutter.

‘You can use slimline boxes that fit under beds or sofas to quite literally hide them from view,' encourages Amanda Wiss, Founder of NYC-based home organizing company Urban Clarity. 'These limit what you can store because of their specific narrow dimensions, but can be very useful for extra shoes, sweaters, papers, art, and more.’

Under the sofa or under the bed storage are both good for easy access as well, and make use of otherwise dead space. ‘It's particularly effective for items that are seasonal or infrequently used, like winter clothes or extra bedding. This is a great option for smaller bedrooms where every inch counts – its low-profile nature keeps the room looking neat and uncluttered.’ says Karina Toner, Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning.

2. Open shelving

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan)

If you have open shelving at home housing items that can be condensed down to create space, this is ideal for housing storage baskets and boxes.

‘Not everyone wants clear plastic or acrylic bins holding all of their stuff,’ says Amanda Wiss. Placed on shelves, the boxes or baskets become their own piece of decor and can be styled really well amongst other pieces of interest. There are some really lovely designs of storage boxes and baskets with lids so incorporating them seamlessly into your bookshelves can work really nicely.

Karina suggests, ‘Stack them between books or use them as bookends. Some even use an entire empty shelf just for storage. Remember, if you can’t keep them out of sight, the key is to make storage an integral part of your decor, turning everyday items into design elements that contribute to the overall look and feel of your space.’

3. Built-in furniture

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Studio Zung. Styling by Colin King)

Another option is creating bespoke built-in storage to fit within a certain space or even adding shelves or compartments to existing pieces of furniture to hide away these categorized boxes.

‘If you want to go the custom furniture route, you can build storage into benches and other static furniture,’ Amanda suggests. Not only will bespoke projects like this add practicality to your space, but also allow you to customize the look to match your decor. ‘Get creative with your design choices and embellishments to make your storage furniture uniquely yours!’ encourages Karina.

4. Inside furniture

(Image credit: Horderly)

If you feel you’re running low on space within your usual pieces of furniture, it may be time to have a bit of a clear out but also think about investing in some more multifunctional furniture.

Karina explains ‘Choosing furniture that serves double duty, such as a large trunk or bench, is a smart investment for any room. It works exceptionally well in areas where space is at a premium, like small apartments or bedrooms.’ This approach is particularly effective for items you want quick access to, like blankets or extra throw pillows, for example.

5. In the closet

(Image credit: NIDI Solutions)

A closet is the perfect place to store storage boxes out of sight, out of mind, but you should be sure you’re making the absolute most of the space to maximize how much you can store comfortably. Consider adding shelves to upgrade your closet organization if necessary, putting items that are out of season or you don’t need daily access to, towards the bottom if stacking.

Whether you choose to allow storage boxes to double up as decor or make them completely disappear, take your pick of the best sneaky storage solutions and enjoy a home of tranquility.