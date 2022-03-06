Small apartment ideas – 13 ingenious style and layout tricks for spaces under 1,000 square feet

The best small apartment ideas really get the most out of what your space has to offer. Apartment living has its own specific set of challenges, and these are only amplified when you’ve got a small square footage of space to play with.

Fortunately, today’s interior designers are better versed than ever at creating practical but beautiful designs for small apartments. Whether your main concern is storage, making your studio apartment function as a place to work or entertain, or just managing to live in your space comfortably (without wanting to throttle anyone who you have to share it with), there are design solutions aplenty to assuage your small space living fears.

With that in mind, we’ve found plenty of clever small apartment ideas that each tackle a different aspect of the design of a space, with innovative solutions to some of the main problems that come with decorating an apartment that’s on the smaller side. Whether you're working with a micro 400 square foot space or a slightly more generous 1,000 square feet, these ideas will help you get the most from every last inch.

Small apartment ideas

Before you begin making any big plans for your micro space, it pays to understand some of the limitations that come with renovating a small apartment.

'Renovations in spaces with limited square footage are the most challenging,' explains New York-based interior designer Ahmad AbouZanat of PROJECT AZ. 'It always adds to the timeline as the subcontractors are having to work around each other.'

To make the project easier, clear out all furniture and personal belongings to ensure they're not in the contractors' way if possible. 'Also, ask your contractor at the beginning of the project to protect and shield everything as soon as it’s installed,' says Ahmad. 'This will help to avoid accidents when doing the rest of the works, especially if they don't have lots of room to maneuver.'

1. Consider flooring in a small apartment thoughtfully

(Image credit: NAARO c/o Name Architecture)

If you're starting an apartment renovation from the bottom up, choosing a good foundation for your space with the right flooring is important. ‘In general flooring in an apartment is always a challenge,' says Nathalie Rozencwajg, founder of Name Architecture. 'Especially when spaces are small, we like to avoid too many different materials.'

An apartment design with one type of flooring running throughout isn't uncommon to see, especially for hardwood or tiles. Yet, where practicality demands or there's the chance to zone a different area in your apartment through a different flooring finish, there are ways to make it work.

'The floor joint is a difficult design detail to get right,' explains Nathalie, 'but when necessary, we try to overcome this issue by maintaining a relationship between the various flooring materials. This might be color, size, or proportion for example.’

The transition between hardwood and tile flooring is a key feature of this 400 square foot Parisian apartment. The designers took much time to source a tile that would match the shape and size of the original wood floor for the small kitchen flooring idea, then drew the layout carefully to ensure a transition that would both look random and harmonious.

2. Be smart with lighting choices for compact spaces

(Image credit: Apt London)

It's worth spending time thinking about your lighting in a small apartment design. It may be that when it comes to what's overhead, you're stuck with what you're given. In some apartments, especially in New York, the building doesn't provide ceiling provisions to install light fixtures.

That means you're left to make your lighting scheme work with floor lamps and table lamps, and by incorporating LED lighting where you can into the likes of furniture and kitchen cabinet lighting ideas.

If you do have the ability to install lighting overhead, consider your options. In a small space, pendant lights can be obtrusive, so opting for ambient and task lighting through ceiling downlights, ceiling-mounted spotlights or flush designs can help your space feel more open.

If you're set on a layout and aren't going to change it, a pendant light is more appropriate over a dining table, or a kitchen island if you have room for one.

3. Make use of concealed storage

(Image credit: Ema Peter)

After the absolute essentials you need in your apartment, storage space is likely to be high on the agenda, but thankfully there are increasingly clever ways to add more storage to a space.

'I'd start by creating the basic furniture layout and then start thinking of opportunities to add concealed storage,' says interior designer Ahmad AbouZanat. For a small apartment, investigate furniture that doubles up with a storage function. There are plenty of sofas and beds which offer generous storage underneath, reclaiming a huge amount of storage space from these floor space guzzlers.

Built-in storage is an effective use of space, as it can be fitted bespoke to make sure you can use the full height of your room, packing in as much as possible, but this will make your space look smaller. When choosing freestanding pieces, opt for designs on legs. As a small living room storage idea, for example, this will allow you to see the floor underneath, something that creates the illusion of space.

4. Use built-in furniture to divide and conquer

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Room divider ideas are useful for separating spaces, even in a small apartment. However, when you're short on square footage, you need to be smart with selecting the right type of partition between rooms.

While you might think a simple glass screen is the most space-efficient option, it actually can eat up valuable useable space where storage furniture, bulkier though it may be, has more to offer to your apartment.

Dividing a small apartment with a bookcase or wardrobe gives you a two-for-one, providing both a privacy screen and storage. Consider designs that can be accessed from both sides to make them even more useful in your space, and if you're using an open shelving idea, be sure to style it so that it looks good from both the main apartment space and the bedroom.

5. Prioritize what's important in the kitchen

(Image credit: Red Deer)

It's only natural to try and create as much storage in the kitchen as you can, but that might not be the best apartment kitchen idea when you're dealing with a small space. 'I believe that providing adequate worktop surface is the key to a successful smaller kitchen design,' says interior design Ahmad AbouZanat of PROJECT AZ. 'While storage is very important, there are ways or other places in the apartment that can be used for storage.'

The most important function of the kitchen is to prepare food, after all, and this is not something you want to have to do at the dining table because space is too tight. Credenzas or decorative cabinets in areas close to the kitchen can be used to hold dinnerware, cooking pots, and more.

'Of course, it’s tempting to have floor to ceiling cabinets and keep everything within proximity,' says Ahmad, 'but for a person who cooks or prepares at least one meal a day in their kitchen having the right amount of countertop space is invaluable.'

6. Plan pocket doors into your space

(Image credit: Studio Swartz)

Creating good flow is as important in a small apartment as any space, but certain areas can cause issues when you're working with a limited footprint. Doors can be a particular problem, requiring clearance to swing open which can make navigating small spaces difficult.

Pocket doors are a brilliant solution for the likes of bathrooms, closets, and narrow hallway ideas, and if you can include them in your apartment renovation, they can be a real space saver. With doors that recess into the walls, they're not the easiest of things to install, especially when retrofitting, but for a new fit-out, they can provide the benefits of private spaces without the awkward nature of traditional hinged doors.

At just under 540 square feet, pocket doors were an essential feature of this basement apartment designed by Australian studio Brad Swartz Architects.

7. Utilize new ideas for flexible living

(Image credit: Alan Tansey)

'Convertible space solutions have also come a long way,' says Ahmad. 'There are all sorts of smart solutions thanks to technology and engineering, bookshelves that separate and reveal a compact office space, murphy beds that come down on top of a full-size sofa, mirror TVs - to name just a few.'

These flexible ideas might seem like a gimmick to some, but their utility means that they're incredibly effective in adding extra features to a small space. They also have the benefit of largely being built-in, bespoke elements, meaning that you specify a custom finish and integrate them seamlessly into your space.

This micro-apartment, created by Michael K Chen Architecture for a residential luxury yacht, is a great example. Two pull-down beds have been incorporated into the layout - one in the central volume and one over the integrated couch in the seating area. When recessed, the space is a comfortable living quarter, with only a hint that, when needed, this cabin can accommodate four people.

8. Make use of the ceiling height

(Image credit: Hey!Cheese c/o of Phoebe Says Wow)

Small, but lofty apartments aren't uncommon, especially in converted industrial buildings. These are great for helping a small apartment feel spacious and open, but there might also be some untapped potential in the vertical space offering.

'Adding a mezzanine into a double-height apartment can add much-needed floor space, perhaps to create a bedroom or office overlooking a larger space,' says Simon Graham, director of Yard Architects.

However, it's important that there's enough ceiling height to install one properly. 'A 14-foot height would allow for a 6.5-foot ceiling in the space above and below, which is really the minimum for a usable room,' says Simon.

Small mezzanines are particularly well suited to creating loft bed ideas, which can help provide extra sleeping space for guests and may not require such head height to be usable.

You should also keep as much of your double-height space open as possible, as this can add to a small apartment's sense of space.

9. Create sightlines through rooms

(Image credit: Oriol Tarrida)

To make your small apartment feel spacious, it's going to take every room playing its part. Creating a layout that allows for vistas through the apartment is a great way to really emphasize the space you have. If you're not changing the layout, decorating in a way so as to not block the view into a room with a large piece of furniture like a wardrobe is a good idea.

As an extreme example, this Florida apartment created by Doo Architecture uses an adjustable louver to create a view through to the main bedroom. This is the perfect small apartment living room idea, as the main space also benefits from the natural light the bedroom has to offer from beachfront views, while ensuring it can be kept a private space when needed.

10. Disguise doors in an open living space

(Image credit: DD Reps)

In a small, open-plan apartment, it can quickly start to feel like a corridor if you have several rooms leading off the main space. Doors created visual noise that is far from ideal when you've only got a tiny amount of space to work with. So, why not camouflage them into your decorating scheme?

Painting them the same color as the walls is an easy way to do this, especially for less decorative doors, which will simply fade into the background. However, we also love this idea by architect Kimberly Peck to disguise a bedroom door that opens out into the main apartment living room, by using the same material as the millwork.

'Before this renovation, the door to the guest bedroom was often left open and the view into the guest room felt very prominent from the living room sitting area,' explains Kimberly. 'Our solution to minimize this condition was to create a flush walnut door that when closed appears to be a panel of the living room built-in.'

11. Factor built-in seating into your design

(Image credit: Seth Caplan)

A dining table isn't always a priority for a small apartment, especially where you have more casual dining areas like a breakfast bar. However, it's nice to have sit-down dining as an option, and there are ways to squeeze a dining table into the most miniature of spaces.

One of these bright ideas is to use built-in or banquette seating. As it's wall-mounted, you don't have to worry about leaving space to pull out and push in chairs, meaning that the table can actually sit closer to the wall. It's also a great solution for squeezing a few more people around the table, making it better for creating a flexible entertaining space.

In this Chelsea apartment, designed by PROJECT AZ, banquette seating upholstered in pretty fabric makes for the ideal small dining idea inserted alongside the kitchen.

12. Make built-in furniture part of the background

(Image credit: Mathhias Hillier)

Where you do use built-in furniture, give a thought to the effect it'll have on the rest of the room, especially when building from floor to ceiling. A contrast color may seem like a good idea, but it may make storage more of a feature of your space than you actually intend.

'In a small apartment, built-in components should be visually restrained and not bulky,' says Lea Korzeczek, co-founder of Studio Oink. 'In this design, it was important to us that they didn't pull focus.'

By choosing an off-white wood that matches in with the walls, the extensive built-in cabinetry which gives this small apartment plenty of storage, doesn't dominate the space. Instead, it feels modern and minimal.

13. Go large with furniture choices

(Image credit: Design by Sam Sacks Design, photography by Lauren Millier Photography)

'Sometimes in a smaller space, the tendency is to want to keep everything in the space compact so as to not overwhelm,' says Amanda Thompson, New York-based interior designer and founder of ALine Studio, 'but this can create the opposite effect and make a small apartment feel very cluttered.'

'Instead opt for 1-2 larger pieces, for instance a large sectional couch or even a very large piece of artwork. This will make the space feel larger and more open than it is.'

A sectional is a great choice for a small apartment, creating a more intimate sitting area when entertaining than a linear sofa can.

How do I plan a small apartment design?

When you're dealing with a small apartment, being sure that your furniture and decision choices will both fit and not create awkward spaces will help you to prevent buyer's remorse.

'It's good to be able to show scale on site,' says designer Ahmad AbouZanat. 'That could be taping the floor where the furniture or new walls are going, or stacking some empty boxes to imitate the furniture's volume.'

Before you decide on a layout or any purchases, consider what a day in the life could look like living in the space. This should drive you in the right direction and help you to create a functional space that you'll enjoy for a long time.

'A pretty and non-functional space is like a gorgeous pair of shoes that hurt your feet,' says Ahmad. 'It'll be both painful when you use it and painful that you can’t use it as much as you'd like.'