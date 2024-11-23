How to Make Your Living Room Storage Look More Expensive — 8 Fabulous Tips That Will Do the Trick
The living room is the heart of any home. Often curated to the nines, it's a space that is high in foot traffic, style, and stuff. Most living rooms hold a plethora of items. Be it ornate antiquities, storied book collections, or decorative accessories all around — this area calls for covert storage more than any other living space.
Now living room storage ideas are aplenty but incorporating such solutions into your space without making the room look less opulent can be a tad tricky. After all, storage can sometimes be a clumsy acquaintance that's tough to tame. But a clutter-full hosting space is certainly not the answer and neither is a living room being brought down by its sheer need for storage. So, what then?
Well, living in this era of minimalism and hidden space-savers has its perks. And one such benefit is that with these two trends comes the need for chic storage options that keep your style points from plummeting. So if you're in the market for living room storage that looks fabulously expensive, you're in luck. Read on as our favorite organization experts draw out the best ways to level up your living room's cache and get your home looking better than ever.
1. Transform Boring Shelving With Fresh Paint
Home organization expert Meaghan Kessman tells us that the easiest way to chic up your living room is to treat basic shelves a custom look by painting them to match your walls. She finds that this gives them a seamless, built-in storage feel that's hard to renounce.
"For contrast, go for bolder paint hues like navy or charcoal," she says. "And opt for a satin or semi-gloss finish to add sophistication."
Keeping up with the latest living room color trends and neglecting your shelving is one mistake that's easily avoided. And once the paint is dry, you'll notice just how much of a difference it can make.
2. Opt for Closed Storage to Hide Everyday Clutter
In conversation with Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, she tells us that the quickest way to ruin the expensive vibe is with visible clutter. "When everything has a home, the whole room feels elevated," she notes.
Rather than leave your clutter out for all to see, we recommend hiding them away. And while glass cabinets offer an air of grandeur, they aren't always the single best solution for living room storage.
"Pieces like sleek credenzas or cabinets hide clutter and create a clean, polished aesthetic," says Meaghan. "Since closed storage ensures the room feels intentional and tidy."
3. Elevate Your Cabinetry with Chic Hardware
Personally, curiosity cabinets are one of my favorite pieces to eye when I visit well-styled homes. They tend to display the most beautiful relics and offer a wonderful spot for storage that's neither in the way nor out of sight.
And the perfect finishing touch to such cabinets, hidden behind wood or baring all with glass lies in the fashioning of stylish hardware.
"Swap standard knobs or handles for brass, brushed gold, or marble options," suggests Meaghan. "This will instantly elevate your furniture and give it a designer edge."
4. Display Stylish Books or Artful Objects
According to Di, not everything in your living room storage needs to be tucked away — and we couldn't agree more. We find that some of your souvenirs and many of your collectibles are definitely worth showcasing with pride.
"Leave space to showcase design books, candles, or small sculptures," says Di. "These personal touches are an effortless hack to make it look like you hired a pro decorator."
It's not necessary for your home to look barren of any life. The aim is to have it look colorfully lived in without any signs of aging. And by wearing some of your possessions on your shelf, you can meet your aim and one-up it too.
5. Keep it Interesting with Mixed Textures
Di tells us that layering textures adds depth and a sense of luxury. "Think leather magazine holders, velvet or linen-covered boxes, and woven baskets," she says. "The variety makes your storage feel intentional, almost like a boutique display."
We believe that an organized living room does not have to be void of creative embellishment. And by sparsing in varied textures you can keep things convivial and clean without losing your living room's charm.
"Add woven baskets, ceramic boxes, or textured containers to open shelves," suggests Meaghan. "They conceal small items while adding warmth and style."
6. Style Your Shelves with Satisfying Symmetry
When it comes to making your living room storage look gorgeous, Meaghan's pro-tip simple and satisfying — symmetry. "Arrange books, vases, or art in balanced groupings," she says. "Symmetry creates order and makes shelves look curated and luxurious."
Di also finds this to be a brilliant trick, pointing out that not only is symmetry pleasing to the eye but it feels polished too.
"Arrange storage pieces or decorative bins in pairs or trios," she advises. "For example, two matching baskets under a console table will always look more put together."
7. Investment in Statement Storage Pieces
Generally, when you're combatting your living room's storage issues, it's an easy fix to get yourself some basic tubs and baskets and stow them away. While we aren't against this classic storage solution, they only work best when they're hidden from foreign eyes.
And while hidden storage ideas are a light-bulb solve, they aren't always easy to implement. But keeping your storage buys in plain sight is not a design red flag, so long as they are form-forward.
"Choose storage that doubles as both functional storage and a design focal point," says Meaghan. "Something along the lines of a stunning sideboard or a leather-wrapped trunk."
8. Highlight with Accent Lighting
Now, this may seem like an unconventional hack to beautify your living room storage but just the flip of a switch is proven to transform the space. And while in most cases these easy tricks are too good to be true, when it comes to the trickery of lighting, there isn't a fib in sight.
Incorporating lighting will cast glows and shadows, while cleverly guiding your vision away from sore spots and onto styled sections.
"Lighting enhances the space and draws attention to key pieces," says Meaghan. "So illuminate storage with LED strip lights, backlit cabinets, or a stylish lamp."
Giving your living room's storage a facelift has never been easier and it's all thanks to these nifty expert-approved tricks. From treating your cabinetry to a fresh lick of paint and dressing it up with stunning hardware to investing in statement storage buys and hiding away your clutter, adopting even just a couple of these tips will leave your living room better off.
And just in the nick of time too. Don't wait until the new year to get your living room looking right. Instead, do it now and leave your guests ooh-ing and aah-ing at the impeccably organized heart of your home.
