12 Ways to Make Built-Ins Around a Fireplace Feel Beautiful, Bespoke, and Balanced

Built-ins around the fireplace help to make it a focal point in your home, while also enhancing functionality in your space — what's not to love? Far from being just decorative, these clever additions provide much-needed storage, reduce clutter, and create a sense of architectural balance in the room.

Whether it’s displaying books and art, concealing electronics, adding seating, or integrating an entire entertainment system, built-ins around a fireplace can be easily tailored to suit your lifestyle and aesthetic.

We asked interior designers to share some of the most effective designs. From sleek modern living rooms with open shelving ideas, to cool, compact, and smart solutions, discovers 12 ways to do it, below.

1. Design a Built-In Bookshelf Next to the Fireplace

Add a shimmering, designer touch to the living room with a brass-clad fireplace complemented with floating shelves. (Image credit: Stephan Julliard. Design: Pierre Gonalons)

Create a charming, minimalist home library with elegant floating shelves that frame and complement your fireplace idea. In this refined space by designer Pierre Gonalons, the shelves bring order to paperback chaos, while their understated form allows the brass-clad fireplace to take center stage.

“The concept of this fireplace is a metaphor for the passage of time,” explains Pierre. “Through this creation, I’ve paid tribute to Paul Dupré-Lafon’s aesthetics. From copper to brass to silver, it’s as if the flames have scorched the surface of the mirror.”

This subtle interplay of materials and design lends a quiet drama to the room — proof that a simple shelving system can not only serve a practical purpose but also elevate the overall atmosphere with thoughtful, sculptural intent.

Pierre Gonalons Designer and architect Pierre Gonalons is a designer and interior architect based in Paris, who was brought up in Lyon, France. He founded his own creative studio in 2004 and collaborates with prestigious design brands, all while developing his own furniture collection and decorating private residences.

2. Opt for a Monolithic Structure That Hides all Clutter

Give the living room a streamlined look with a closed built-ins around the fireplace. (Image credit: Read McKendree. Design: Chango)

Built-ins around fireplaces don’t always have to be display units — some clever designs actually help to hide all the chaos of the room. This monolithic structure by Chango gives this modern living room a clean, sleek, and architectural look.

“We wanted to keep this family room mostly tonal, layered with texture, and to inject a pop of fun with this larger red art piece,” explains Susana Simonpietri, creative director at Chango. “The fireplace is framed in this modern quartzite that brings a less formal element to the space. The custom-built-in millwork, which hides the client's entertainment system, board games, and children's toys, is beautifully framed by wood accents and picks up all of the natural light coming through the glass doors.”

Susana Simonpietri Creative Director Susana Simonpietri is the creative force behind Chango, crafting her own blend of easy-going luxury alongside her tight-knit design team. Her interiors are light, airy, polished, and artfully layered, with a commitment to creating homes and spaces that are beautiful, comfortable, and a joy to live in.

3. Use Built-Ins to Conceal the TV

Make a boring, drab fireplace a wonderful architectural element by cladding it in steel. (Image credit: Chris Mottalini. Design: Charlap Hyman & Herrero)

Looking for ways to hide your TV? Why not place it inside your fireplace surround? For built-ins that contribute to the home’s architecture, consider designing them in interesting materials — from wood, brass, and metal spindles to even linen-wrapped shelves, think outside the box for a truly memorable interior.

“This stainless steel fireplace extends through the second story of this lofted apartment we designed in Los Angeles,” explains Adam Charlap Hyman and Andre Herrero, founders of Charlap Hyman & Herrero. “Emerging as a sort of monolithic, sculptural object, it is also very functional — the two panels above the fireplace conceal a TV and open outward to reveal it. On each side of the fireplace are more hidden shelving units, containing things like the WiFi system.”

4. Incorporate Accent Lighting into Your Space

A mirror-front, recessed lighting and sleek floating shelves make this fireplace look elevated and smart. (Image credit: John McDavid. Design: Dara Huang Interior Design)

One of the most important elements in decorating bookshelves is the lighting. Any built-in can look far more beautiful when it’s illuminated well. Consider recessed spots, tiny shelf lamps, integrated LED strips, or puck lights to make these small units noticeable.

You can also highlight key objects or books, and use warm tones to create a cozy, curated glow. Just ensure that the room’s ambient lighting is layered thoughtfully with the bookshelf lighting to avoid an overly lit interior.

“This fireplace was built on site, with closet rails for the MDF and mirror doors,” explains Dara Huang, founder of Dara Huang Interior Design. “We built a frame out, hung a TV directly on the wall and painted the back wall black, and added recessed lights to the shelves.”

5. Consider a Built-In Seating Next to the Fireplace

Nothing says cozy and welcoming better than a window seat built next to the fireplace. (Image credit: Julia Adele Design)

You can arguably never have enough seating in a living space. This built-in idea around the fireplace is particularly clever, as it offers additional seating, and extra hidden storage. Further, it means the fireplace can be left clean, sleek, and free of over-decoration.

“The goal of this project was to add dimension and visual interest to an otherwise flat, uninspired wall," explains Julia Newman, founder of Julia Adele Design. "The main challenge in the room was its lack of personality and depth. We began by building out the space for an electric fireplace, for which I selected a distinctive black textured tile to create a striking focal point. To balance the wall and introduce opportunities for display, we installed floating shelves, styled with decorative pieces featuring unique lines and forms. Additionally, the built-in bench seating offers practical storage underneath, perfect for organizing the clients’ two young children’s toys.”

6. Design Arches for a Gallery-Like Feel

Tall arches and a sculptural fireplace design is all that's needed to give your living room an art gallery look. (Image credit: Elliott Fuerniss. Design: Atelier Davis)

Looking for a fireplace makeover? For a sleek, artsy vibe, take cues from this design by Atelier Davis. The built-ins not only add character, but also lend the living room a gallery-like ambience.

“The arched niches were original to the room, echoing the Palladian windows found in the French Colonial architecture,” explains interior designer Jessica Davis of Atelier Davis. “The fireplace is a contemporary addition, but it feels right at home thanks to its semi-circular knobs, which mirror the arches and introduce a much-needed tactile element to the space.”

Jessica Davis Interior Designer Atelier Davis is a full-service, multi-faceted design studio headed by Jessica Davis with offices in Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. The studio oversees residential and hospitality interiors as well as furniture, product, and landscape design.

7. Utilize the Fireplace Built-In as a Home Bar

Showcase your tipples with ease, inside a chic painted built-in idea. (Image credit: John McDavid. Design: Dara Huang Interior)

Beyond bookshelves and display units, consider transforming your fireplace built-ins into a chic home bar idea — a smart way to save space, make use of overlooked corners, and showcase your finest spirits in style.

Add a touch of glamour with sculptural lighting, elegant bar accessories, and designer glassware. To elevate the look further, line the niches with bold wallpaper or paint the built-in in a statement hue for instant impact.

8. Design an Asymmetrical Built-In

Make the fireplace the focal point with interesting materials and deep, dark paints. (Image credit: Ema Peter. Design: PlaidFox)

The clash of material and tone in this room is nothing short of spectacular. The designer has crafted a striking stone fireplace in elegant marble, while the built-in units above — painted a deep, moody green — envelop the space in rich sophistication. Its off-centre placement only heightens the visual intrigue.

“The original, centered fireplace disrupted the flow of the room, forcing an awkward furniture layout and adding little visual interest,” explains Ben Leavitt, creative director of PlaidFox. “By embracing asymmetry, we introduced movement and showcased the Calacatta Viola marble as an art piece rather than a conventional surround. This design balances modern lines with old-world materiality, creating a dialogue between past and present.”

9. Go for a Glass Cabinet Built-In

Give your accessories and decor a beautiful home with a built-in glass cabinet. (Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Elevate your living room storage with built-ins flanking the fireplace — consider glass-front cabinets for a look that feels both refined and functional. Not only do they lend a sophisticated edge, but they also protect treasured items from dust while putting them on display.

“One of the most beautifully designed fireplaces is one that feels integrated into the architecture of the home — timeless, but not fussy,” explains Marie Flanigan, founder of Marie Flanigan Interiors. “In this space, the fireplace’s clean, sculptural lines bring a sense of quiet strength and softness, while the hand-finished texture adds warmth and depth. The built-ins flanking the fireplace are intentionally minimal and elevated off the floor, allowing the room to breathe. Glass-front cabinets add a layer of transparency, perfect for displaying meaningful objects without overwhelming the space. It’s all about balance — refined details that serve both form and function, creating a living space that feels grounded, elegant, and enduring.”

10. Fit a Fireplace, TV, and Storage Within a Built-in Unit

One unit to hold them all — from the TV to the fireplace. (Image credit: studio NiCHE. Photo credit: Ramon Portelli)

Your TV wall can do more than just hold a screen — think smart storage, concealed wiring, and even a compact fireplace. Take this cleverly designed space by studioNICHE, for example.

“A wood-burning fireplace is thoughtfully incorporated into the bespoke central unit that forms the heart of the apartment,” says Martina Fenech Adami, founder of studioNICHE. “This sculptural intervention wraps around the building’s internal shaft and stairwell — originally a design challenge — transforming it into a unifying architectural feature. Architectural lighting accentuates its form, while parallel alignments and curated finishes lend the unit both composure and quiet drama, elevating it from utility to design statement.”

11. Create a Built-In Open Shelf for Firewood

Use the open shelf next to the fireplace to keep firewood, adding that lovely rustic touch to your home. (Image credit: Ian Warren. Design Flight Architecture)

If you have a modern farmhouse fireplace and want to keep the surround minimal, consider an open firewood shelf. It adds warmth and texture while keeping the look clean and unfussy. During warmer months, when the fireplace is unused, the niche can be styled with decorative objects or fresh florals for a seasonal update.

“The project was predicated on the idea of an abstracted, contemporary version of a historical agricultural building,” says Laura Marion of Flight Architecture. “The fireplace needed to be a strong, anchoring form in the space, so we designed these geometric boxes clad in steel panels — an inverse reflection of the window voids.”

12. Complement a Brick Fireplace with a Wooden Built-Ins for a Rustic Look

Choose natural, organic materials for your fireplace and built-ins to give your home a naturally warm feel. (Image credit: Taylor Hall O'Brien. Design: Anne McDonald Design)

Living in a period property with an old corner fireplace, perhaps built in brick or stone? Give it a thoughtful design update by adding a built-in cabinet that echoes the same materiality. This not only ties the space together visually but also offers a charming spot to display decor, inviting both you and your guests to linger and explore. A fresh coat of lacquer from time to time will keep the cabinet looking polished and inviting.

“The brick fireplace and built-in cabinets were original to this 1930s home, and we wanted to keep, restore, and modernise as much of those details as possible,” says Anne McDonald, founder of Anne McDonald Design. “We updated the entire area by creating a contrast with Farrow & Ball's Dead Salmon paint, and incorporated paned doors and pretty knobs to the built-ins as a way for the clients to give a peek at some of their cherished objects and antiques.”

FAQs

Should I Do Built-Ins Next to a Fireplace?

Adding built-ins around a fireplace is a great way to maximize space and bring structure to a room. They offer practical storage for everything from books to electronics, while also helping to visually anchor the fireplace as a focal point.

Thoughtfully designed cabinetry can elevate the room’s character and create a sense of balance. Just be sure to consider proportions — oversized units may crowd smaller rooms. Keep the look clean with well-chosen materials, subtle finishes, and integrated lighting.



Built-ins around a fireplace are a great addition as they blend style with function, and contribute more purposeful design to the home.

Whether sleek and modern or rich with character, they enhance the fireplace's presence, offering storage, symmetry, and a personalised architectural touch.