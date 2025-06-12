Now, Interiors Designers Aren't Just Buying Normal Sofas — They're Building Them Into the Architecture

When we think of built-in seating, we more commonly associate it with functional banquette seating in dining areas or a fixed window bench that offers a convenient place to read. However, designers are elevating the concept entirely with bespoke sofa configurations that bring fresh verve and sophistication to homes all over the world.

While these custom-made sofas add grandeur and presence to any space, it's not a sofa trend for trends sake, and they're often selected to meet the alignments of the space itself or to incorporate storage without any compromise on style. However, some designers are purely opting for these fixed installations to transform the home with an unexpected point of interest. "I prioritize designing custom furniture whenever possible in my projects, allowing me to create original pieces that stand out," comments interior designer Timothy Godbold. "My aim is to make each client’s home a unique reflection of their personality, and this is a key strategy I employ to achieve that."

To embrace this idea for yourself, here are six projects that are built-in, bespoke, into their respective homes.

1. Sitting Pretty

Hard meets soft in this design for an all-neutral living room space. (Image credit: David Mitchell. Design: Timothy Godbold.

Placed upon a stone platform, with integrated side tables and display plinths, this living room sofa is transformed from a functional piece of furniture to an artistic statement in the Franklin Street project by interior designer Timothy Godbold.

"In this context, it creates a sense of space and openness, allowing for a more inviting and comfortable environment," he says. "My vision was to integrate side tables and planters to make it more cohesive and, by incorporating stone elements, I aimed to harmonise the various components and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the space."

2. Modernist Magic

Hidden storage in the built-in adds to the utility of this design. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Studio Hagen Hall .)

Located in the Hampstead conservation area of North London, this modernist townhouse radiates a refined, effortless glamour. Originally designed by South African architect Ted Levy, the home has been revived thanks to the expertise of Studio Hagen Hall.

Merging deep green textiles with veneered timber surfaces, the integrated sofa in the modern living room offers a practical use of the space while bringing the different spaces together through the palette and materials used. "It is a deliberate architectural move that defines, forms and works with the space, which is particularly effective in an open-plan interior," says Louis Hagen Hall. "It also creates a hub or zone for specific activities from relaxing to listening to music, watching a film, or spending family time together. It is the heart of the home."

3. Mixed Materials

Steely gray fabric meets steel itself in this striking combination. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Husband Wife.

When incorporating soft furnishings for more practical requirements, it’s important to ensure the area remains elevated in appearance. As shown in this project by New York design studio Husband Wife, juxtaposing materials allows this storage wall to stand out while offering convenient multi-functionality with an integrated daybed in the living room.

"We had a limited architectural footprint to work from, so our design decisions had to maximise the use of the home without sacrificing aesthetic," explains co-founder Brittney Hart. "It has helped to layer comfort into areas of practical storage and utility."

4. Vantage Point

The bespoke nature gives you the opportunity to play with shape. (Image credit: Marco Ricca. Design: Melanie Morris Interiors .)

"This particular bedroom was quite large and, while I don’t believe every corner needs to be filled, this one was calling out for something more intentional," says New York interior designer Melanie Morris of this recent residential project.

With space either side for built-ins around the fireplace within the room, the curved form was a result of the spaces not being symmetrical. "In altering the shape, it results in a sculptural yet inviting seating area that softens the room and adds character," she explains.

5. Meeting Point

Incorporating the sofa into the stair design simplifies the spatial design of the room. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Ferrer.

When redesigning this interior space, New York designer Charlie Ferrer opted for a bespoke sofa to bring conviviality and purpose to the communal area. "It was a pass-through library and gallery space in a former West Village parking lot turned co-op," he explains. "We intervened with this integrated custom seating solution to activate the room, bridging the gap between existing 1990s architecture and our interior aesthetic."

The result is a multi-functional space in which to relax, read and socialize with friends.

6. Elevated Style

The materials of this home reference the environment beyond the windows. (Image credit: Bruce Damonte. Project: New Operations Workshop.

Set in the mountainous landscape two hours west of Denver, this open-plan home needed careful consideration to ensure the space remained connected to the awe-inspiring natural environment it’s set amongst.

"A knee-jerk impulse to demolish and build something completely new was replaced by an interest in the vernacular quality and charm of the house’s traditional architecture," says Gabriel Yuri, founder of design agency New Operations Workshop, who conceived a new vision for the space. "The dramatic visual and lifestyle potentials of the house called for a more carefully calibrated design."

With integrated features such as the sofas and the beds being enveloped into the interior surfaces of the home, it allows the impressive vista to take center stage, while being enjoyed with maximum comfort and charm.



Timothy also alludes to the timeless beauty in creating something uniquely personal and specific for a home, beyond interior design trends. "Despite what is trending, I believe in steering my clients towards designs that won’t quickly fall out of favor," he continues. "I want to ensure they won’t have to return in just a couple of years, needing to replace an expensive sofa simply because it has become outdated. By focusing on enduring aesthetics, it means spaces remain stylish and relevant for years to come."