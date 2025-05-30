These Four New Made-to-Order Sofas Look Super High-End — You'll Never Guess Where They're From

A good sofa is the cornerstone of every living room, but landing on the perfect style to bring your space together is a feat not so easily won. Luckily, a bespoke option doesn't have to be as boujee as you might think.

Following the success of the brand's 'Made to Order' range in 2024, Habitat just launched four new bespoke styles to its Made-to-Order sofa collection. No matter the shape or style of your space, you can now get a custom piece that fits it perfectly.

"The new range draws from iconic design eras like Scandinavian minimalism and 70s European modular styles, reimagined for modern living and current sofa trends," explains the retailer's head of furniture buying and brand, Georgina Dawson.

Offering over 1,000 customizable options, you can create a sofa, armchair, sectional, or footstool that fits your space seamlessly. And, along with the four new styles of sofa (Aston, Lars, Wynn, and Sacha) you can also choose from 25 fabrics — including four new colors — a range of different feet options, as well as seat styles.

"We focused on creating pieces that feel generous and sculptural, while still fitting comfortably into real homes," says Georgina. So, let's take a look, shall we?

1. Wynn — The "Carefree" Sofa

The retro-style shines in this bold, color-drenched room living room.

Interior design trends are embracing all things retro, and Habitat's new Wynn sofa fits perfectly into this bold, bright 70s-inspired aesthetic.

Designed by the brand's in-house design studio, Wynn redefines the vintage modular sofa style by offering deep proportions, wrap-over arms, and feather-top cushions.

Of course, by being made-to-order, this sofa can come in a variety of colorways and upholstery (sky blue velvet, papaya chenille, and natural flatweave being a few stand-out favorites), but the burnt orange pictured above will make a striking statement in any room. It's indulgent lounging mixed with a comfortable style.

Wynn Velvet 3 Seater Sofa in Burnt Orange with Ash Leg £1,800 at Habitat UK While this is a three-seater style, the Wynn sofa also comes as a cuddle chair, two-seater, and four-seater. Choose between flat weave, textured weave, chenille, velvet, or even an Aquaclean chenille fabric — suitable for family-friendly spaces.

2. Lars — The "Cultured" Sofa

Olive green and golds always bring a refined edge to any living room design, and the rich wood tones make the perfect pairing.

Designed by Will Hudson, the Habitat's new Lars sofa blends Scandinavian design with a relaxed, modular-inspired look. A fixed seat and cushioned backrest create easy comfort, while sizes range from cuddle to reversible corner.

Perfect for living room sectional ideas or for upgrading your loveseat to something more refined and in vogue. Not to mention, the Lars sofa is designed to be modular, so it's a flexible and perfect choice for those with tighter spaces that require something more specialized.

All you need is a few chic throw pillows to give it a stylish and personalized edge.

Lars Right Hand Corner Sofa in Gold £1,800 at Habitat UK Functional, yet stylish, the seat is generously padded and made from a high-density foam core wrapped in a softer foam layer to create the perfect balance of support, durability, and recovery. The seat cushions are fixed, making for easy styling, and once again, it comes in a variety of colors and fabrics.

3. Aston — The "Sophisticated" Sofa

This living room design perfectly highlights the relaxed yet sophisticated nature of the Aston sofa style.

Habitat's Aston sofa is giving mid-century modern furniture a sleek new look for 2025. The range, also designed by the brand's in-house designer, Will Hudson, features clean lines, tapered arms, and a slim profile, all of which contribute to its sophisticated (and slightly retro) style.

Much like a staple blazer in your wardrobe, the Aston sofa can be dressed up or down depending on accessories like throw blankets and pillows, and the design of your room. Plus, a classic piece like this is elevated further through timeless sofa colors that make your living room or seating area feel classy and chic.

Aston Fabric 3 Seater Sofa in Natural £1,100 at Habitat UK Elevated by solid ash or black-stained timber legs this plush single cushion sofa balances comfort and sophistication. What I love about this style is that it ticks the boxes of a classic sofa style, while still feeling fresh and new for 2025.

4. Sacha — The "Alluring" One

Though the bold blue is a statement color, the moody aesthetic of the room feels balanced and alluring.

Curved sofas have taken over the design world for the past couple of years because of how easily they elevate the look of a room. Habitat's Sacha sofa takes inspiration from the iconic designs of Vladimir Kagan, with a sculptural, serpentine silhouette and plush cushions.

Though it can be customized to fit your color and upholstery preference, the luxe blue velvet fabric pictured in the design above is part of what draws on that alluring appeal.

"For 2025, we’re leaning into bold, earthy tones and rich, textural weaves that feel grounded yet elevated," adds Georgina. "These colorways bring out the form of each piece and offer versatility for a wide range of interiors."

Could a living room with a colorful couch be on the cards in 2025?

Sacha Fabric 3 Seater Sofa in Blue £1,500 at Habitat UK You can opt for either a velvety sheen chenille, a modern flat weave, or rich luxe velvet for this sofa style. But whatever you choose, you are sure to hit a high mark on aesthetics. Be sure to check out Habitat's made-to-order guide so that you can ensure you are choosing the sofa style that is right for your home.

Finding a quality sofa is all about knowing where to look, and if you need a little guidance, where to buy the best couch is one of Livingetc's specialties.