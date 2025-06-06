So Long White; Goodbye Royal Blue — These Are The Sofa Colors Going Out of Style in 2025, and What To Replace Them With
Not all sofa colors are timeless — it's time we retire these five say interior design experts
Sofas are more than just a place to sit — they're the focal point of the living room. Of course, their sheer size makes an immediate statement, but it's often the color that has the biggest impact. While some have lasting appeal, it's worth knowing what sofa colors are going out of style in 2025.
You see, when it comes to the sofa — an expensive piece meant to last for years — timelessness is necessary. And sofa color trends play a huge role in that. "The sofa can take up a good amount of visual attention in a living room, so the color should be carefully considered," says interior designer Lucie Ayres.
So, what sofa colors are going out of style in 2025? I asked interior designers for the outdated shades to steer clear of, and which color to pick instead. Here's what they said.
1. Stark White
White is a classic, easy, and neutral color that goes with almost anything. There's no denying that a white sofa is a good idea for your living room; it's like a blank canvas. However, a stark white sofa can look overwhelming and even jarring in the overall design scheme of your space. Not only that, but they can also be very hard to clean, according to interior designer Sarah Brady.
Instead...
There's nothing wrong with choosing a white living room sofa, especially if you're trying to create a stylish all-white living room. However, Sarah has noticed "a growing preference for softer, warmer tones that are more forgiving and inviting" than stark white sofas.
So instead, opt for something with a bit more depth than stark white. An cream, ivory, or eggshell-colored sofa could certainly do the trick. And to enhance the look of your white sofa, consider styles with intriguing textures, like linen, to benefit the soft and light color.
Sarah launched Salt Design Company in 2014. As the founder and principal designer of the New Jersey based design studio, she is dedicated to crafting timeless interiors that reflect the beauty of layered, curated design. As a minimalist at heart, Sarah's spaces invoke intentionality, each element carrying a sense of purpose.
2. Royal Blue
Only a few years ago, royal blue was considered one of the best sofa colors — its vividness brought a level of uniqueness to living room design. However, like all trends that skyrocket in popularity, royal blue sofas have quickly fallen out of style in 2025.
Designer Emily Spanos recognizes that once a bold color becomes available on a large scale, it can start to look tired in interior design, and that's certainly the case with royal blue sofas.
Instead...
Blue, however, is still an ideal color for living room design, and in particular, for sofas. Emily suggests looking beyond royal blue for shades that "have a bit of softness and depth."
One idea is midnight blue — a color that is so dark, it almost appears black, but nonetheless has the softness and appeal of any other shade of blue. A sofa in this color can add depth to your living room and become a statement piece that anchors the space.
Emily Spanos founded Emily June Designs in 2016. Delivering dynamic design solutions to clients across the globe, the Houston-based firm’s philosophy is rooted in originality and a thoughtful consideration of form and function. Emily and her team bring a unique perspective to every home they design, curating bespoke environments that are a vibrant reflection of the families who live within.
This 3-seater sofa is made with an ultra-soft velvet material in the classic midnight blue color. It's a sleek and stylish choice for your modern living room.
3. Cool Gray
Cool gray is a practical choice for living room furniture, and because of its muted and neutral presence, it was thought to be a timeless sofa color, especially in more minimalist spaces, says Sarah Brady.
However, it's become abit basic when it comes to sofas. "Cool gray is now viewed as overused," Sarah says. On top of that, it's a color that tends to lacks personality.
Interior designer Elizabeth Vergara agrees, adding that the shade feels somewhat uninspiring in 2025, especially since interior design trends have taken a turn towards bold color and expressive prints.
Instead...
There's no doubt that cool gray is an easy color to incorporate in living room design, and there are certainly lots of ways to decorate with gray to make the color feel more lively and exciting.
However, for a piece of furniture as big and statement-making as a sofa, Sarah recommends choosing a different type of neutral — warmer shades. Colors like light tan, camel, light brown, or even soft beige can create a more inviting atmosphere, she adds, something that cool gray struggles to do.
4. Overly Bright Emerald
Although decorating with color can create an exciting and playful atmosphere in your home, certain shades like bright emerald green can be too overpowering, Elizabeth Vergara explains.
Emerald green sofas might have once been praised for their different and unique presence, but they are now falling out of style because of their overwhelming nature.
Instead...
Decorating with green can be timeless — depending on the shade you choose. While an emerald green sofa might quickly turn dated, an olive green sofa can act as the perfect alternative.
Olive green is a mature and sophisticated color. It "adds quiet strength and brings a refined, grounded presence" to the living room, says Sarah Brady. In a way, olive green can act as a neutral color that can tie your living room decor together.
5. Jet Black
If you gravitate towards darker colors in interior design, a jet black sofa might seem like an ideal choice for your living room. But often, an extremely dark shade can overwhelm a space — drawing attention and sucking warmth from the space.
Instead...
Rather than going to the extreme end of the color spectrum, choose a dark color that has a rich quality to it, like a dark brown. Lots of designers have been gravitating towards the brown color palette in interior design lately because of its classic nature — it's a neutral that has significant versatility and always seems to look good.
Lucie Ayres thinks that earth hues like deep brown will continue to gain prominence in sofa design. Sarah Brady agrees, pointing to chocolate brown as a "rich, grounding color that adds sophistication and pairs well with other earth tones."
So if you want to go dark, try dark brown instead of jet black.
Aside from choosing an outdated color, there are lots of mistakes to avoid when buying a sofa. Thankfully, we have a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the process.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
