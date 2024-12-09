Who Said Decorating With Green Needs to Be Boring? This Bold, Chic, and Gorgeous Hue Is Set to Make a Statement

Green is a verdant color rich in character and charm. The biophilic hue is popular thanks to its endless range and versatility; there are so many shades of green to choose from, but therein lies some of the benefits and some of the struggles. How do you know what the rules are when you’re choosing between sage, mint, chartreuse or emerald?

You might jump to discover what colors go with green once you’ve chosen a favorite but it would be wise to stop and consider what are the secrets to decorating with green in the first place.

We’ve spoken to esteemed interior designers to bring you all the dos and don’ts of decorating with this enticing color. They explore everything from the importance of being brave with your green to factoring in the role texture plays in your shades final impression. Here's what you need to know.

1. REFLECT THE EXTERIOR WITH YOUR GREEN

(Image credit: Dallas & Harris Photography, Design: Aspen Design House)

Green is a color synonymous with nature, and to underplay this relationship when decorating with color would be a mistake. So much of why green appeals to us in rooted in its ability to bring the outside in.

For their River Retreat breakfast nook, Aspen Design House brought the richness of the mountain landscapes closer to their clients with the introduction of green upholstered dining chairs and a leather green bench.

The choice of green is just bright enough to feel energizing but natural enough to connect seamlessly with the view outside the window. "If you are selecting a green fabric to upholster a chair in a high-traffic area such as this breakfast nook, we like to use commercially rated fabrics that are up to the wear and tear of regular use and can withstand coffee spills or clean up from marinara pasta sauce if you have grandchildren visiting," says Denise Taylor, founder and design director of Aspen Design House.

Denise also highlights the importance of keeping your greens consistent. "Keeping the fabric selections in the same color tone but with different textures is a lovely way to layer design into a space."

2. CELEBRATE GREEN IN THE SUPPORTING ROLE

(Image credit: Gibeon Photography, Design: Kibler & Kirch)

Whilst it might always feel like a bold color can only ever be the star of the show, green is as confident in being the supporting star as it is in taking on the leading role.

This vibrant and colorful breakfast room is the perfect example, the greens are present, but they seek to celebrate the other hues in the room just as much as they give the room a sense of freshness. So if you're wondering what color go with light green, just embrace the hues welcomed in the design above.

"We’re a fan of complicated color stories in our homes and this one uses black, white, green and yellow gold as neutrals, but there’s enough green in the mix to create a cast of green in the room to play against the trees outside. We were fairly strict with our color choices in order to let the accent pinks and reds of the painting shine," explains Jeremiah Young, owner and design director of Montana based studio, Kibler & Kirch.

3. MARRY YOUR GREENS WITH COMPLEMENTARY TONES

(Image credit: Far Studio)

Choosing colors that really bring out the essence of your green is another way to ensure you get the most out of your interior. This moody office space, designed by Philadelphia-based Far Studio, takes the edge of a muted color and dials it up with the addition of charcoal black tones. The result is a room that feels rich and engaging but also effortless in its sense of cohesion and clarity.

"This space was intended to feel warm and inviting and we came up with the idea to do the walls in a custom green roman clay plaster finish. The vibe was supposed to be masculine but not cold and adding the green textured walls allowed us to really envelope the space in that vibe," says Brittany Wurzak Hakimfar, lead designer of Far Studio.

4. TAKE INSPIRATION FROM THE PAST

(Image credit: Lance Gerber, Design: Another Human)

"In the retro inspired kitchen, we were inspired by mid-century Scandinavian kitchens but wanted to play with the palette for these particularly adventurous clients. The split pea soup green was an unexpected choice, but the white cabinet boxes and white walls balance it out," reveals Leah Ring, principal of Another Human Studio.

Take a page out of Ring’s book and explore how green has evolved throughout the decades or even centuries to consider how you might bring it into your interior. This memorable and joy-filled modern kitchen is a poignant reminder that there are no wrong shades of green; rather, beauty really is in the eyes of the beholder.

5. USE RICH GREEN TONES TO CELEBRATE SMALLER SPACES

(Image credit: Far Studio)

Far Studio’s jewel-toned butler’s pantry highlights the depth and drama that green can bring to spaces, even the smaller ones. Green’s earthy undertones make it a strong neutral, but its vibrance also enables it to captivate the imagination. In a smaller space, this can provide exactly the right balance.

"In this space we used the veins of the stone to guide us on the green tone. The marble we selected had beautiful emerald green veins running through is which led us Farrow and Balls Studio Green. We used antique brass hardware and a copper sink and faucet to complete the look, and it gave the perfect moody vibes without feeling dark," explains Brittany Wurzak Hakimfar, lead designer of Far Studio.

6. DON'T FORGET TO HAVE FUN WITH GREEN

(Image credit: Lance Gerber, Design: Another Human)

In true brat green fashion, this bold bathroom designed by LA-based studio, Another Human makes the case for more adventurous applications of green. The key here is to experiment with different greens, the neutral and muted sages — similar to this Muted Sage from Behr — and olives have a role to play but so do the effervescent limes and seafoam tones.

"For the kids' bathroom, we wanted to create a sort of retro-inspired underwater world, so we opted for all fairly saturated tones of greens and blues. The aqua blue and lime green tile colors in this bathroom are two of my favorite hues and luckily this client was on board to go with these bold color choices," shares Leah Ring, principal of Another Human.

7. MARRY TEXTURE WITH GREEN FOR MAXIMUM IMPACT

(Image credit: Daley Home)

This impressive dining room created by Daley Home highlights the importance that texture plays in your application of green. Whilst the shade itself is important, interiors are by their very nature a tactile experience. In this example, combining a strong olive green (like this Olympic Olive Green from Lowes) with a grass-cloth paper ensures this room presents a sense of movement as well as depth.

"We love using deep greens! In this space we opted for a beautiful green sisal wallpaper from Thibaut. How you’re bringing in your color makes a huge difference. Paint is a great way to add color to a space but a grass cloth wallpaper will really bring a texture to the walls. It’s important to start with your base and build up from there," explains Shelby Van Daley, founder and principal designer at Daley Home.