What Colors Go With Light Green — 10 Combinations That Can Calm, Temper, and Even Energize a Space

While darker green tones have dominated our Instagram feeds in recent years, the appeal of light green is ever-present considering this hue's soft and serene iterations blend so effortlessly with a range of colors. So, what colors go best with light green? From grounding light green with earthy brown tones to pairing it with energizing reds, the opportunities to create captivating interiors with this shade are endless.

But therein lies the challenge — where do you begin? We’ve gone one step further than exploring colors that go with green and delved deeper into which shades make the most of this soothing and peaceful lighter shade.

We also asked interior designers and color experts to shed some light and share their insights on why these pairings work so well, and what else you should consider when opting for a light green in your interior scheme.

10 Light Green Color Combinations

1. Ember Tones

(Image credit: Roger Wade, Design: Kibler & Kirch)

This enticing charcoal-toned interior designed by Montana-based studio Kibler & Kirch tempers the jovial tones of light green with the surrounding darker ember tones.

“An early Ben Pease painting of indigenous runners was the starting point here — specifically the surprising shock of color from one of the runner’s Nike shoes," says Jeremiah Young, owner and design director of Kibler & Kirch. "While that particular neon color would have been overwhelming on upholstery, we used a lighter value of that green — as if it were washed by white light. It’s amazing how such a zippy color can still feel restful when properly done and grounded with neutrals of brown, gray, and black.”

Take a similar approach to Jeremiah by looking for light green in your artwork, and building a palette that mirrors the tones in your piece.

2. Seafoam

(Image credit: Lance Gerber, Design: Another Human)

This serene and uber-cool interior designed by the Los Angeles-based studio Another Human highlights the important role temperature plays when finding what colors go with light green. The studio's principal Leah Ring explains that all the colors in play, including a striking seafoam green, run on the cool side so they naturally feel more cohesive when seen together.

“For this project, we used the light green wall color almost as a neutral to set the tone for the dreamy, cool colored palette that envelops the space," she says. "By sticking with all cool tones of blues, purples, and greens, and keeping the saturation relatively similar, the colors flow together nicely and nothing is too overwhelming,”

3. Cream

(Image credit: Margaret Rajic Photography, Design: Haywoodmade Interiors)

This picturesque interior takes a charming and maximalist approach to light green as the patterned wallpaper climbs up each wall of the green living room. The cream sofa and neutral flooring anchor this lofty space and balance the expressive tea green paper.

"Creams, aubergine, neutrals, even bringing in a little antique rose keeps it from feeling too much like a holiday scheme, but warms things up nicely," says Kelsey Haywood, founder of Haywoodmade Interiors. This is an easy pairing for those looking to give their light green additions an air of sophistication.

4. Red

(Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Design)

London-based interior design studio Owl Design retains all of the playful attributes of light green but introduces drama into the mix with crimson tones. The result is a bedroom filled with light but doesn’t compromise on its unique sense of character.

“We love incorporating varying shades of red with light greens and blues — it’s become something of a signature for us," share Owl Design founders, Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon. "While red and green are traditionally associated with Christmas, selecting the right tones transforms them into a contemporary and fresh pairing, far from festive clichés.

"And as they are set on opposite sides of the color wheel, red and green are inherently compatible, each helping to offset the other. In this design, we opted for a deep red velvet headboard to complement the light green textured walls.”

5. Coral

(Image credit: Heather Talbert, Design: Centered by Design)

The perfect combination of orange and pink, coral is a color that doesn’t shy away from bringing warmth and energy to rooms. Pairing it with light green plays into this uplifting aura as proven by this inviting interior realized by Centered by Design. The designer behind the scheme emphasizes the tempering side of light green and how it creates a wonderful foundation for richer colors.

"I love using a light green as a neutral base like we did with this textured wallcovering in the living room we designed," reveals Chicago-based interior designer Claire Staszak of Centered by Design. "It mimics nature, allowing us to use pops of color, like coral and blue in the patterned textiles, trimmings, and accessories."

6. Brown

(Image credit: Michael J. Lee, Design: Robin Gannon Interiors)

When it comes to what colors go with light green, perhaps the most organic pairing is that of earthy browns. Ever present in nature, this combination feels the most natural as light meets dark.

In this sophisticated and textured brown living room created by Robin Gannon, an elegant taupe hue covers the walls and upholstery. The introduction of patterned chartreuse drapes and cushions adds texture and joy to the room, echoed further by the pale blues and orange accents.

“The greenery provided us with so many shades to choose from, and the browns from the earth and the trees were grounding and earthy," says Robin Gannon, founder of Robin Gannon Interiors. "Brown is very earthy in so many different color variations. Combining the depth of color of brown with the happiness and brightness of light green helps avoid any feelings of drabness. Instead, you get this really lovely blend of depth of color and brightness of color.”

7. Pink

(Image credit: Elms Interior Design)

Instead of countering the levity of light green, play into it with pastel pink shades as demonstrated in this serene bedroom brought to life by Boston-based studio, Elms Interior Design. The darker green tones act as the bridge for the otherwise pastel color palette, allowing them to blend without feeling one-note.

“This de Gournay wallcovering was the ultimate jumping-off point for this primary bedroom," says Dee Elms, founder of Elms Interior Design. "The wallcovering offered so many wonderful colors to choose from. Here we paired this celadon green with a pale pink for the drapery and a soft lilac for the millwork details (Benjamin Moore Violet Pearl #1451). The room is a symphony of color with the most peaceful feel.”

Consider introducing other deep cool tones to present a less serene iteration of this color pairing.

8. White

(Image credit: Michael J. Lee Photography, Design: Atsu Gunther Design)

We often forget about white and how powerful a pairing it can be with a brighter color like light green. All-white rooms can feel a bit clinical, but the introduction of a light and bright green sets this dining experience apart for Boston-based interior designer, Atsu Gunther’s clients. A wonderful touch that doesn’t overwhelm this calming scene.

"When you want a fun and eclectic vibe, throwing a light yellow-green color into the mix can help accomplish this," shares Atsu. "We chose a woven yellow-green trevira fabric from Holland & Sherry for the Tulip chairs to add a pop of color that was both soft, durable, and elegant at the same time. Perfect for the kitchen breakfast table!"

9. Purple

(Image credit: Elms Interior Design)

Set against a foundation of cooling grays, the accents of purple and light green in this room created by Elms Interior Design showcases how the great duo brings vibrancy to more pared-back spaces.

“This room, affectionately called the 'WTF Room', is in the back of the home with very little natural light," says Dee Elms, founder of Elms Interior Design. "We decided early on that we would use natural colors that softened the room and made it comfortable for all the family members to enjoy.”

Depending on your choice of neutral, opting for darker grays or navy blues will give this color pairing more sophistication while brighter tones may present a more retro feel.

10. Dark Green

(Image credit: Thibaut Picard)

"Combining light and darker greens creates a harmonious and delicate palette while playing on contrasts to energize or highlight an element,” explains Parisian interior designer Thibaut Picard.

This is a sentiment brought to life in the designer’s Leclerc project where light green plays a wonderful supporting role in driving the focus to the accent hunter-green wall. When it comes to picking the right shade of green for each room, the key is to choose a light and dark green that is in the same color family, and this is where your paint chart will be particularly helpful.

FAQs

WHAT COLORS DON’T LOOK GOOD WITH LIGHT GREEN?

As we’ve discovered, light green is a versatile hue that offers an endless array of design opportunities. The key is to consider your palette as a whole and how you can play into the undertones of your chosen light green hue.

“In my opinion, no color doesn’t go with another color — it just depends on the tint and shade, as well as the warmth or coolness in the color," explains Robin Gannon, founder of Robin Gannon Interiors. "I wouldn’t do an entire room in light green and butter yellow — they are too close in tonality. But I would use those colors in the same room along with other colors!”

But when considering colors that don't go with green in its lighter shade, there are tones that are easier to pair with light green, such as dark green, and others that require some more nuance like purple and red. “Since it is a natural color, a lot can be paired with light green, however, we think you should stay away from tones of red,” says Dee Elms, founder of Elms Interior Design.

Despite all of this, the importance of choosing what colors go with light green is finding pairings that speak to your individual style sensibilities is what matters most so the sky is the limit.