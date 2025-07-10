The 12 Birth Month Trees, and Which to Plant in Your Garden Based on When You Were Born

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love finding design ideas with a personal touch. Whether it's tied to a zodiac or a birth month, these elements make your home so much more meaningful. My latest obsession will lend lushness to your garden through birth month trees.

Behind each month is a verdant tree that features its own significance to that time of year. Stemming from Celtic tree astrology, this concept allows you to plant a tree that best represents you. And bonus? A couple of them happen to be some of the best trees for privacy.

Without further ado, let's explore the birth month trees and what makes them special.

January: Birch

Birch is the first birth month tree of the year and a lovely pick at that. (Image credit: Crocus)

Gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells me that birch, also known as betula, is the chosen birth month tree for January. Aside from being one of the best trees for a wind break, he tells me that they have other advantageous qualities, too.

"The birch is one of the first trees to colonize bare ground, symbolizing new beginnings," he explains. "It has striking white bark and is often associated with purification and protection."

Symbolizing renewal and resilience, if you're born in January and wish to bring this beautiful tree into your garden without too much of a hassle, I recommend this 12-Litre Pot Silver Birch from Crocus.

Tony O'Neill Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert Tony O'Neill is a gardening expert and best-selling author. He is an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 442,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through his award-winning website, Simplify Gardening, he shares his passion for gardening and sustainability. He has authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

February: Rowan

February gardens deserve the beauty of a rowan tree. (Image credit: Crocus)

If you're born in February, your birth month tree is rowan. Also known as sorbus aucuparia, the Japanese rowan is one of the best trees for fall color. Plus, Tony tells me that these trees represent protection and intuition.

"Sometimes referred to as the 'witch tree,' the rowan was traditionally planted to ward off evil," he notes. "It has clusters of red berries loved by birds and delicate, feathery leaves."

Skipping the growing phase, this Sorbus Aucuparia 'Aspleniifolia' Plant from Crocus is the perfect planting option to lend your garden lushness now.

March: Alder

Alder trees are perfect for March-born green gardeners. (Image credit: Crocus)

Symbolizing strength and determination, Tony explains that alder trees, or alnus glutinosa, are the ideal birth month tree variety for those born in March.

What makes it special? "These trees are often found near water," he notes. "And alder trees are known to enrich the soil through nitrogen-fixing roots and supports diverse ecosystems."

You can grow an alder tree in your own backyard by treating your modern garden to this Alnus Glutinosa 'Imperialis' tree from Crocus. And you can take your pick between a nine-litre or twelve-litre pot.

April: Willow

The beautiful willow is a storybook choice that's made for April. (Image credit: Amazon)

According to Tony, willow, or salix spp., is the birth month tree pick for March. You've probably read or have been read a book featuring these wonderful trees before. And that's why I consider them one of the best plants for a fairytale garden.

"With flowing, graceful branches and a deep connection to water, the willow thrives in tough conditions," he notes. "This is a poetic reminder that life faces bends but will not break."

And if you love the look of a classic willow but prefer a flourish of color, you'll love this Flamingo Willow Tree 'Hakuro-Nishiki' by YouGarden from Amazon.

May: Hawthorn

Red-berried hawthorn trees are a winning pick for May. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

Hawthorn trees (crataegus monogyna) are the birth month trees for May, and they bring so much to a garden. Not only are they the best trees for small gardens, but they're also a great choice of plants to attract songbirds.

"Commonly called the May Tree, hawthorn blooms with white or pink flowers around Beltane," says Tony, in reference to the Gaelic May Day festival, marking the beginning of summer.

If you're born in May and looking for a planting idea to border your home, Sarah Raven's Hawthorn Hedging will do just the trick. And if the plant's pretty berry clusters aren't reason enough, this tree is a symbol of love and hope.

June: Oak

Wise and wonderful oak is for June. (Image credit: B&Q)

If you celebrate your birthday in June, you'll be happy to know that your birth month tree is oak. Also known as quercus robur, Tony tells me that this tree is popularly revered for its symbolism around wisdom and endurance.

"A mighty and long-lived tree, the oak is revered in British history and mythology," he shares. "And this famous tree type supports more life forms than almost any other native tree."

Not to mention, they're one of the best fast-growing trees for privacy. Treat your garden to this majestic plant through this Hardy English Oak Tree by Gardeners Dream from B&Q.

July: Holly

Festive holly comes early belonging to July. (Image credit: Crocus)

Despite July only marking the beginning of the second half of the year, this month is honored with a more festively dressed type of foliage — holly. Ilex aquifolium, or holly, symbolizes protection and renewal.

"Evergreen and vibrant in winter, holly was sacred to the Druids and symbolizes strength through adversity," Tony explains. And they're popularly planted as living privacy fences today.

Although there are different types of holly, my current favorite is this Ilex Aquifolium 'Argentea Marginata', or broad-leaved silver holly from Crocus.

August: Hazel

August birthdays should be celebrated with the planting of hazel. (Image credit: Crocus)

As August rolls around, the birth month tree changes from holly to hazel. And in the plant world, corylus avellana stands for knowledge and inspiration. I know them as the best trees that change color with the seasons, but Tony tells me they hold history.

"The hazel tree is steeped in Celtic legend as a source of wisdom," he comments. "Plus, it produces delicious nuts and supports pollinators with early-season catkins."

This Corscrew Hazel or Corylus Avellana 'Contorta' from Crocus comes in a five-litre, nine-litre, and twelve-litre pot, depending on your garden space at the moment.

September: Vine

Make your own wine by planting vine at home. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

If it's transformation and abundance you seek, then I recommend planting September's birth month tree — vine. Also known as vitis vinifera, this is among the best fruits to plant around June.

"While not a tree in the traditional sense, the vine represents both harvest and spiritual growth," he adds. "And this fruit-bearing plant reminds us of cycles and connections."

Perhaps you'd like to bring this tree home and get a glass of wine out of it in the process. Well, then I recommend getting this Grape 'Merlot' Potted Plant from Thompson & Morgan.

October: Ivy

October's ivy is sweepingly eye-catching and leave a lovely trail. (Image credit: Gardening Express)

Ivy, or hedera helix, is the birth month tree for October. And as it happens, they're one of the best plants to grow in October. Ivy represents fidelity and tenacity, which is true to the plant thanks to its hardy nature.

"Like vine, ivy is symbolically included for this month, despite not being a typical tree," he explains. "Its ability to cling and climb reflects persistence, and it's a valuable evergreen for wildlife."

But if you'd like to bring the most tree-like version of this plant home, then don't miss out on this Hedera Helix Arborescens Tree Ivy from Gardening Express.

November: Reed

If you have a pond in your garden, plant some reed. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

Reed, also known as phragmites australis, is the birth month tree for November. And yes, again, this isn't your common garden tree with a thick trunk and swooping branches, but Celtic tree astrology says.

"Reed represents adaptability and truth in the realm of gardening," says Tony. "Another symbolic addition, reeds thrive in wetlands and sway with the wind, teaching us to move with life’s rhythm and flow."

If you like the messy gardening aesthetic, you'll love this plant. And must get your garden this Phragmites Australis Norfolk Reed from Thompson & Morgan.

December: Elder

As per Celtic tree astrology, the elder tree is December's pick. (Image credit: B&Q)

Last, but certainly not least, we have December's birth month tree sambucus nigra. And if you don't recognize its scientific name, you'll definitely find familiarity in its common name — 'Elder'.

"The elder is steeped in lore, from faerie tales to folklore," says Tony. "Every part of the tree has been used medicinally or culinarily, and it signals the end of one cycle and the beginning of another."

Aside from being known as one of the best shrubs for privacy, this plant is also known for its fitting symbolism. Since it stands with December, it's known to represent cycles and endings. And this Sambucus Nigra Black Lace by Carbeth Plants from B&Q is my favorite, especially if you love a goth garden.

Large Pots for Growing Container Trees

Ferm Living Fragma Planter Box £118.90 at nordicnest.com Color: Cashmere I love this Fragma Planter Box for an outdoor container garden. And it's a good size for growing trees. House Doctor Groove Planter 2 Parts £126 at nordicnest.com Color: Brown Designed by House Doctor, this set of Groove Planters is just the thing you need to bring a touch of shine and earthiness to your garden. West Elm Colin King Medium Washed Ficonstone Planter £111.30 at westelm.co.uk Color: Sand West Elm's Colin King Medium Washed Ficonstone Planter is on my wishlist at the moment, and the organic finish is just beautiful.

FAQs

Are There Birth Month Plants?

Yes, there are birth month plants. You can either go floral and explore our guide to the 24 birth month flowers, with a choice of two per calendar month. Or, you can take a scroll through our guide to birth month herbs for a plant that feeds your culinary aspirations.

And if you want to take these uniquely personal design decisions indoors, I recommend decorating with birth month colors for a splash of jeweled hues.