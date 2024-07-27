What to Plant to Make Your Garden Feel Magical — 6 "Fairytale" Plants for an Enchanting Woodland Look

Of the many creative ideas for gardens that have captured our imagination of late, fairytale planting is potentially the most unexpected. It might sound like something for kids, but it's a surprisingly enchanting way to consider designing your flower beds and ground cover that

Take forest-inspired plants and pepper in a couple of whimsical plantings — and you'll have yourself a beautiful outdoor space.

To get into the specifics of curating a fairytale garden, we consulted the experts and they've given us some brilliant recommendations on what to grow. So if you're interested in turning your backyard into a kid-friendly haven that looks like something out of a storybook, this guide is all you need.

1. Fairytale Flowers

We find that no fairytale garden is complete without an array of pretty flowers and plants think the best plants for a forest gardento start you off. Expert Allison Jacob agrees. "Snapdragons are a must-have," she says. "These flowers look like tiny dragons and come in many bright colors."

Allison also considers periwinkle to be a lovely floral addition that perfectly aligns with fairytale garden ideas for children. "They add a touch of magic with their small blue or purple flowers and look great hanging over pots," she says.

Landscape designer Kat Aul Cervoni tells us that she thinks of romantic plantings such as climbing roses and arabis when imagining a fairytale garden.

According to Mary Phillips, gardening expert and head of native plant habitat strategy at the National Wildlife Federation — native perennials are an ideal choice to infuse whimsy and charm. She recommends planting blazing stars and penstemon in your garden for a splash of colorful visual interest.

2. Dense Groundcover

Gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells us that dense groundcovers like moss ajuga and creeping thyme are a must. "They create a lush, enchanted forest floor feel, perfect for a fairytale garden," he says.



Kelly Funk, president & CEO of Jackson & Perkins, also finds groundcover to be an essential element to such spaces and recommends hostas. She adds that the 'Francee' variety is a great choice, with white-margined foliage to add drama.

Similarly, Landscape designer Alex Betz encourages gardeners to include phlox on their garden floor. "Phlox can be used to fill in the negative space within the garden with its small, star-shaped flowers in colors ranging from white to pink, purple, and red," she says. "Their dense, fragrant blooms attract butterflies, adding to the magical atmosphere of a fairytale garden."

And if the stunning flowers aren't reason enough to gift your garden some phlox, it happens to be one of the best groundcover plants to prevent weeds.

3. Whimsical Shrubs

In conversation with Tony, he tells us that shrubs with unique shapes and colors can create focal points and enhance the fairytale aesthetic. As per his recommendation, gardeners should plant dwarf Japanese maple for delicate yet striking leaves, rhododendrons for year-round blooms, and hydrangeas for dreamy flower heads.

Aside from rhododendron's fabulous little flowers, they also have great screening abilities and are one of the best shrubs for privacy.

Moreover, gardening expert Linda Vater tells us that loropetalum is an underrated planting option for live shrubbery. "It offers evergreen foliage that will ensure the fairytale garden has a touch of magic even in winter," she notes.

4. Exotic Blooms

Imagine stepping out into your garden, only to be greeted by a vista of exotic-looking flowers. Not only does it cement the fairytale vibe but it's also just a generally stunning sight to take in.

To create the perfect landscape of blooms, Tony recommends planting foxgloves for their tall spires of bell-shaped flowers and bleeding hearts for their uniquely graceful heart-shaped flowers. He also suggests planting passionflowers, which happen to be one of the best plants for wildlife, and what's a fairytale garden without fauna.

Allison finds ageratum flowers to be a charming floral choice thanks to their pom-pom-looking flowers. And Alex tells us that daylilies are perfectly on theme. "They're known for their bright, trumpet-shaped flowers available in a variety of colors," she says. "And can be planted as border plants to add splashes of vibrant color, creating a lively, cheerful ambiance with the blooms."

5. Flourishing Foliage

Storybook forests are meant to have that overgrown kind of finish and flourishing foliage will offer just that. To fill in your backyard and give it a fuller look, Allison recommends fairy ferns. "They are perfect for shady spots," she says. "And their delicate leaves look like they belong in a fairy forest."

According to Alex, "juniper provides structure and year-round greenery while having the ability to be shaped into whimsical topiaries" she notes. She says it can also be left natural for more of a woodland, fairytale feel.

And Linda tells us that buddleia is her top choice for foliage-full backyards. Commonly known as butterfly bush, this crop has the expert's stamp of approval as one of the best plants to attract butterflies.

6. Ornamental Grasses

When it comes to fairytale yards, Tony tells us that grass alternatives such as, ornamental grass add movement and a delicate, wispy texture to the garden. "I recommend fountain grass for its fluffy plumes and arching leaves that add a touch of elegance", he notes. "And blue fescue for its striking blue hue, creating a cool, magical effect." He also recommends Japanese forest grass and tells us that its graceful, cascading habit, adds texture and softness.

And if you're looking for a splash of color with a soft textured look, Mary tells us that you can't go wrong with pink muhly grass.

The benefits of ornamental grass are aplenty but we find them to be the ultimate finishing touch to a garden space, especially when lining curved pathways.

Designing a tranquil fairy-tale backyard is great if you have kids, but it can also be just as enjoyable for adults. It offers the perfect backdrop for parties and will without a doubt turn into the focal point of your home.

So now that you have all the information you need on what to plant for a professional fairytale garden, you can get to planting for a mystical outdoor space that buzzes with enchantment.