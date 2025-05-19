24 Birth Month Flowers That Will Brighten Up Your Home and Overall Energy — Plus, What They Mean

As a Virgo through and through, I prefer to have structure and guidelines in every part of my life. From planning my daily routine to curating my room, and even down to gathering my flowers for the week.

So when I discovered that birth flowers exist and that there are two to a month, I was pleased at the fact that I now have two flowers linked to an angle of my existence waiting to be picked up and popped in a vase or sown in a bed. Plus, it's a great way to personalize flower trends and make them uniquely your own.

And since I love sharing my floral exploration with you, I have put together a comprehensive guide to the 24 birth flowers, so you can celebrate your month in fun floral fashion.

January: Snowdrop and Carnation

Marking the start of a new year, it only makes sense that January's flowers are so regal. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Marking the start of a year, January's birth flowers are snowdrops and carnations. The former are winter-blooming plants for a vibrant backyard, and as for the latter, the comeback of carnations is a trend I can get behind.

"When it comes to carnations, these ruffled florets represent admiration, love, and distinction," says Adena Einfrank, founder of Florals by Adena. "And as for snowdrops, they are a symbol of hope and rebirth, perfect for winter’s quiet beauty."

February: Violet and Primrose

If you're a February baby, violets and primrose should be in your garden or in your vase. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

"As one of the early bloomers in spring, violets represent modesty, faithfulness, and spiritual wisdom," Adena notes. These small window sill plants are tied to February and a lovely choice for small gardens.

Adena also points out that primrose flowers are often used to represent young love and the promise of new beginnings. So if you have a loved one born in February, let this influence their next gift bouquet.

March: Daffodil and Jonquil

A potted daffodil or jonquil is the perfect gift for March-born plant parents. (Image credit: IKEA)

According to Adena, the daffodil is the primary birth flower for March. "Daffodils can symbolize renewal, a sense of joy, and the beauty in fresh starts," she notes. And it only helps that daffodil vase care is a breeze.

On the other hand, she points out that the jonquil flower carries several symbolic meanings. "Treating someone to a bouquet of jonquil flowers carries meaning for affection returned and desire," she says.

April: Daisies and Sweet Pea

April's daisies and sweet peas are a marker of the start of a new season. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

"Representing purity, innocence, and loyal love, daisies are one of April's chosen birth flowers," says Amy McCord, founder of Flower Moxie. These long-lasting garden blooms look beautiful in an outdoor patch, but they also make for a heartwarming bouquet.

"On the other hand, sweet peas represent blissful pleasure and departure," she adds. Wispy, colorful, and undeniably dopamine-inducing, if you ask me, sweet peas are April's ideal pick.

May: Lily of the Valley and Hawthorn

Elegant lily of the valley and stylish hawthorn are perfect for May. (Image credit: Etsy)

"Often associated with purity, humility, and the return of happiness, lilies of the valley are renowned as May's primary birth flower," says Adena. These darling bell-shaped florets are the best bulbs for a shady backyard, and they can make even the smallest plots look lush.

She also tells me that hawthorns are the hidden gems of May. "And these beautiful little flowers stand for hope and supreme contentment," she adds. So between delicate lily of the valley and happy hawthorns, May has their pick of the pack.

June: Rose and Honeysuckle

Mid-year bouquets call for classic roses and pretty honeysuckle. (Image credit: Terrain)

Amy tells me the most common associations with roses are love, beauty, and passion. However, she goes on to explain that they also hold other meanings based on the color they take on. For instance, white roses represent purity and innocence, yellow stands for the joy of friendship, and pink symbolizes grace.

Although honeysuckle is the lesser-known June birth flower, she explains that it holds just as much charm and symbolism as the rose. "The primary meanings associated with these climbing plants include devotion and everlasting bonds," she says. All in all, June's florals are bound by love.

July: Larkspur and Waterlily

Striking larkspurs and dainty waterlilies come around in July. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

"Larkspur symbolizes lightness of heart and innate positivity," says Adena. Similar to roses, the different shades of larkspur also carry their own meanings: blue for royalty, pink for romance, and purple for young love.

If you're born in July and enjoy decorating with flowers, don't neglect your second pick in humbly pretty waterlilies. "These serene flowers represent enlightenment and peace," she notes. So if you have a water garden, this is one flower you won't regret including.

August: Poppy and Gladiolus

August at-home bouquets are an easy flourish with poppies and gladiolus. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Come August, it's poppies and larkspur all the way. "Firstly, poppies are associated with vibrant imagination, heartfelt remembrance, and peace," says Adena. Additionally, Amy explains that they also symbolize eternal restfulness.

Coming to gladioli, these are one of the few grocery store flowers that are truly worth the buck. Also known as the sword lily, she explains that these stunning blossoms represent strength, integrity, and infatuation.

September: Aster and Morning Glory

Pair aster with morning glory for a September-themed birth flower bouquet. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

September is deeply associated with autumnal foliage, so it only makes sense that the flowers tied to this month are plants that flower in the fall. And firstly, we have asters. Known for their star-like shape, Amy tells me that they represent wisdom, valor, and faith.

Morning glories, with their colorful, trumpet-shaped flowers, are September's second birth flower of the month. "These blooms stand for affection that endures, even through life's trials," says Adena. So if you're looking for a meaningful flower arrangement to gift, let it include this blossom.

October: Marigold and Cosmos

October is lucky in blooms with marigolds and cosmos. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

According to Adena, warmth, creativity, and fierce love are the three primary qualities represented by cheery marigold flowers. Plus, growing marigolds in your garden is a rewarding experience, even if you're not an October-born plant enthusiast.

The second flower for October is cosmos. "These whimsical flowers exude an air of harmony and calm, with a hint of playfulness," she explains. Although not their typical zodiac flowers, let it be known that Libras have a deep connection to cosmos.

November: Chrysanthemum and Peony

Buy your November-born friends peonies or chrysanthemums for a stunning gift. (Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

Despite November not being my birth month, I have to admit that this month has two of the best cut flowers for pretty floral arrangements. Showstopping chrysanthemums and elegant peonies? These flowers will make using the 3-5-8 rule ultra-easy.

Moreover, both flowers hold their own deep meaning. "For one, chrysanthemums represent friendship, joy, longevity," she explains. "And November's peonies are often associated with Romance, prosperity, and bashfulness."

December: Holly and Narcissus

December's festive vibe lends itself to holly, but you can also opt for timelessness with narcissus. (Image credit: Neptune)

In Amy's expertise, holly is often associated with hope, rebirth, and good wishes. From Christmas centerpieces to decorating with foliage, holly is a wonderfully festive option for December, but it works just as well outside of end-of-year celebrations.

Narcissus is the next flower associated with December, and she explains that these delicate blooms represent defense and domestic happiness. "They are also a floral symbol for self-reflection and respect," says Adena. Multi-faceted in their meaning and versatile in style, these blooms are a winning vase addition.

FAQs

Why are There Two Birth Flowers to a Month?

Birth flowers are chosen based on the seasonal varieties naturally sprouting at the time. And while most cultures tend to select one specific flower to tie to a month, the general guide to birth flowers includes two.

Discovering your birth flowers will allow you to create floral arrangements that speak to your personality, taste, and space. Plus, when used with this florist-approved 60-30-10 color rule, you'll have all the makings of an at-home bouquet that looks beyond professional.