12 Birth Month Colors By Gemstones — The Hues You Should Paint, Decorate, or Accessorize With for a Personal Touch (Find Yours Now!)

With each passing day, I discover more about birth months and the many aspects of design connected to each individual month of the calendar year. And today, I'm exploring birth month colors.

Typically tied to the gemstones of each month, these colors tend to be bold and bright. However, the best part about decorating with color is that you can use your birth month hue as a guiding point to then nail down the subsequent shade of your multichromatic interior dreams.

So if you're looking for a splash of color that feels personal to your space, here's your birth month color and how to weave it into your home.

January: Garnet Red

Channel your January gemstone with a pop of garnet red. (Image credit: Rachel Ayotte)

Starting off with a punch, January's birth month color is garnet red. And if you're typically afraid of this color, then the unexpected red theory is your way into experimenting with style.

"Grounded, resilient, and quietly powerful, January-born individuals are often seen as determined and dependable, with a strength that doesn’t shout but holds steady," says interior designer Terri Brien. "Garnet red, with its deep, moody richness, reflects this enduring presence."

In interiors, Terri explains that garnet shines in spaces that call for warmth and depth. "Think a moody powder room, a study wrapped in dark-stained millwork, or layered textiles that add a touch of quiet sophistication. It's a red that feels timeless, not trendy."

February: Amethyst Purple

This is your sign to give into your teenage dream of a purple bedroom. (Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

"Creative, intuitive, and slightly mysterious, those born in February are often described as imaginative and introspective. Amethyst purple mirrors this soulful quality with its rich, calming energy," says Terri.

"This tone brings depth to a space without overpowering. Try it in a moody study, velvet upholstery, or in a piece of statement art. A soft lavender variation can feel ethereal and dreamy in bedrooms."

And if you're a February baby, you're in luck. Our color crush of the moment is cosmic purple, and it's everything you need to inspire your space.

March: Aquamarine Blue

From playing mermaid to bringing home aquamarine blue, we've come a long way. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Another Human)

If you're decorating by birth month colors and you're born in May, you might just have the most beautiful shade for the summer in aquamarine blue. And Terri tells me that it ties into this month's personality traits to a tee.

"Gentle, empathetic, and emotionally attuned, those born in March are often seen as compassionate and peace-driven. Aquamarine beautifully mirrors that energy with its soft, watery clarity," she explains.

"In the interior, it brings a sense of calm and openness. Use it in your home to create a spa bathroom, in a meditation space for quiet serenity, or layer it into textiles and upholstery to evoke an easy, coastal elegance."

April: Diamond White

Diamond white is a minimalist's best friend. (Image credit: Victor Vieaux Photography. Design: Block Architecture Studio)

James Mellan-Matulewicz, interior designer and creative director at Bobbi Beck, tells me that diamond white is the birth month color for April. And if this is your chosen color, don't be fooled by the simplicity of this minimalist hue. It won't result in a bland home lacking dimension.

"Symbolizing purity and clarity, layer this tone through textured linens, ceramics, or a white wall finish for a clean and minimal look," he says. "You can add metallic accents and accessories to help bring the look together."

I would jump into this color with dark white walls and pops of chrome decor for a timeless home that won't ever go out of style.

May: Emerald Green

You can make your own luck in an emerald green abode. (Image credit: deVOL)

As what might be one of my favorite birth month colors so far, May is connected to the regal emerald green. And although at first swatch, it might seem like an incompatible color for a visually layered home, there are some beautiful colors that go with emerald green for a gorgeous vignette.

"Emerald green is a bright, opulent hue ideal for creating a more sophisticated space. It works especially well with rich textures like velvet, which makes it a great choice for art deco-inspired interiors," says James.

"This is also a nature-associated color that also lends itself beautifully to leafy or tropical wallpaper used as a statement wall. When decorating with green, pair it with brass accents and natural wood to achieve a fresh look."

June: Pearl White

Pearlescent paints, tiles and plates are the moment. (Image credit: Claire Menary. Design: Fare Inc)

According to Terri, June personalities often embody emotional intelligence and intuition. And she finds that pearl white perfectly captures their gentle glow.

"This soft tone wraps you in warmth and serenity, pairs well with tactile textures like linen, plaster, and limewash," she notes. "It is the perfect tone for bedrooms or serene living spaces where a sense of calm is desired."

And if you prefer to bring this color in a subtle yet striking way, elegant mother-of-pearl decor is your best bet.

July: Ruby Red

Where red lips and Louboutins meet design. (Image credit: Garrett Rowland. Design: Ghislaine Viñas)

"Passionate, expressive, and full of heart, those born in July are often described as warm, emotionally rich, and unafraid to lead with feeling. Ruby red captures that boldness with its vibrant, energizing hue," says Terri.

And while red might feel like a lot, it's all in choosing the right shade and bringing it in just enough to stun without overstimulating the space. What better way to do this than through decorating with red in its true ruby hue?

"This is a color that is associated with status and turns heads, much like the iconic red sole on a luxury heel. Try it in lacquered millwork, an accent color in a high-drama wallpaper, or vivid accessories that spark joy and conversation."

August: Peridot Green

A little bratty and a lot of fun, peridot green is a treat. (Image credit: Sean Davidson. Design: Ideas of Order)

Typically known to be confident, optimistic, and naturally magnetic, Terri tells me that peridot green is the birth month color for August. "This month brings a vibrant energy, and peridot green reflects that spark," she says.

"I recommend using this earthy green in your home to add life to a neutral space. Or, you can use it to lean into its playfulness with patterned wallpaper and bright ceramics."

She also loves the idea of bringing peridot green in as an accent color in a beautiful, printed fabric. And she tells me that this color truly sings in bright, sunlit spaces. Not to mention, green interiors can make you happier, too.

September: Sapphire Blue

Royal sapphire blue is a statement-maker. (Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Design: Róisín Lafferty)

"September individuals often carry a quiet strength and are known to be poised, thoughtful, and deeply loyal. Sapphire blue is regal yet grounding, a color of wisdom and integrity," Terri explains.

"Think navy plaster for an organic yet dramatic look, wallpaper, inky velvet drapes, or deep blue stoneware. It’s a shade that anchors a space while adding richness, sophistication, and depth."

And as a September-born interiors enthusiast, I must admit that I'm pleased with this surprisingly versatile color. But if you want to experiment with a slightly warmer tint, then you can't go wrong with cobalt blue.

October: Tourmaline Pink

Soft, blushy and wonderfully feminine tourmaline for the win. (Image credit: Lake & Walls)

If you're born in October and you love the idea of designing with your birth month colors, then it's time to brighten up your home with a touch of tourmaline pink.

"I recommend bringing warmth into your interiors by layering soft pinks and rose tones," says Terri. "These inviting colors can be used in both subtle and bright variations, easily introduced through cushions, throws, and bedding to create a cohesive and comforting look."

I'm currently loving the look of maroon and pink for a berry-inspired space that looks positively delectable. However, there are plenty of colors that go with pink. So all that's left is to take your pick.

November: Citrine Yellow

Pack a citrine punch with a yellow drench of color. (Image credit: Lake & Walls)

If you're born in November, then you're probably known for your passionate, driven, and intuitive personality. And what better way to channel this vibe at home than through citrine yellow decor?

"November-born individuals are often fueled by an inner fire and a strong sense of clarity. Citrine yellow brings that same golden energy into a space. Try decorating with yellow through artwork, cushions, or warm brass fixtures," she suggests.

"We especially love yellow in poolside designs, through striped tile paired with white, a cheerful shade umbrella trimmed in fringe, or vibrant sun loungers and cushions. It also plays beautifully with earthy neutrals and deep blues for a sophisticated, grounded contrast."

December: Turquoise Blue

Turquoise tiling is a dopamine dream. (Image credit: Enric Badrinas. Design: COLAPSO STUDIO)

Terri tells me that December personalities often bring a sense of wonder and generosity. And where birth month colors are concerned, turquoise is the perfect hue to reflect their spirited energy.

"You can color drench a room in this shade, use it in accent pieces, or textiles to create moments of vibrancy. It’s especially fun when used in bathroom tile for an unexpected pop of personality," she adds.

James also tells me that turquoise is a great choice for bathroom tiles, drawing inspiration from the sea. "And if not for bathrooms, you can also use these tones to cool and refresh your bedrooms," he says. Which works out wonderfully since it's one of the best colors for sleep.

On the hunt for more ideas to form personal ties to the rest of your home? Perhaps you can plant a birth month herb or maybe even decorate with your birth month flowers for a lush space that truly feels like home.