It's Not Always Easy to Make Decorating With Yellow Feel Sophisticated — But I'm a Color Expert and I Know How It's Done

Decorating with yellow in the home. To some — many, I suspect — it sounds terrifying. But the color has been popping up more and more in interiors of late, often disguised with names such as buttermilk or mimosa. Sunny and cheerful, decorating with yellow has obvious links to mood, and evokes a defined emotion; the hue is pure joy and positivity made visible. Then there’s it’s warmth, the shade connecting clearly to the glow of light itself and infusing a space with radiance.

The last thing I bought for my house was, helpfully, yellow. It’s a canary-coloured stool, and my eyes were drawn to it for its size and stature — it’s just so damn jaunty, and it adds such fun to the space. Wherein lies yellow’s superpower.

So, how do you decorate with yellow indoors (especially if you're nervous about it)? My main tip — rip off the Band-Aid. Take the risk. Think yellow is too bright/not calming enough/too risqué for the home? When it comes to decorating with color, you never get prizes for erring on the side of caution, and while, of course, with yellow there are practical matters worth assessing (I discuss those below), I find that much of the battle here is psychological.

So, let's give yellow the time and consideration it deserves, and you might just find yourself suddenly surrounding by uplifting, radiant rooms.

Amy Moorea Wong Livingetc's Color Expert Amy Moorea Wong has been writing about all things color and decorating for her entire career. She recently wrote a boo, Kaleidoscope: Modern Homes in Every Colour, which is a broad exploration into how to use hues of all kinds in the home. She's also Livingetc's resident color expert.

1. Rejoice in Yellow's Brilliance

A statement yellow-colored staircase anchors this otherwise light and bright living room. (Image credit: Suzanna Scott. Design: Regan Baker Design)

Let's admit it — yellow is, generally, thought of as a bright, eye-catching hue. There are ways to tone it down, but on the whole, when you think about decorating with yellow, it’s something sunny that springs to mind.

Yellow tickles at the edge of white, luminous in the same way, but never switching off or fading into nothingness. Unlike white, which bounces back all light, yellow captures the warmth, emanating energy and, with it, jovial character.

As a primary color, yellow just… is. It’s made up of nothing but itself, one of only three core hues that our brains recognize as fundamental building blocks when it comes to color. The shade is luminous yet completely natural, its vibrancy is part of the fabric of life, and waiting to be decoratively embraced. It conjures memories of summer afternoons, sands along shimmering beaches, the first bursts of dawn, the tang of lemon on the tongue — it’s nostalgic yet also intensely visceral and in the moment.

2. Embrace Yellow's Happiness

In its warmer tones, yellow can make a room feel like sunshine. (Image credit: sdelaemremont)

For me, color and mood are inseparable, and they’re a wonderful way to bring not only beauty into the home, but also ambiance. Yellow is a shade that's resplendent, both visibly and emotionally. It’s the color of elation that elevates without being overwhelming, and for the home, it makes things more lively.

"Yellow is bright, cheery, fun, and fresh," says interior designer Regan Baker, founder of Regan Baker Design. "It carries an overall theme of happiness, a sunshine-inspired hue that offers warmth and can contribute to a more vibrant and active feeling space."

It's a positive color that ignites energy, adds Hannah Yeo, a senior manager of color marketing at Benjamin Moore. "Yellow infuses warmth and optimism into any space," she adds.

In fact, yellow is the visual representation of positivity, capturing the essence of daylight and infusing it into rooms to fill them with life and possibility. Rooted in one of nature’s most fundamental elements — light itself — its presence indoors is far from contrived, the invigoration decorating with yellow creates is truly joyful. It’s a color that invites optimism, effortlessly elevating a room’s atmosphere with its playful electricity.

3. Understand the Undertones of Yellow

Hommeboys Interiors used an almost acidic yellow-colored sofa to give their Sonoma showroom a playful, modern edge. (Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Hommeboys Interiors)

Walking — or rather, dancing — the line between brightness and brilliance, yellow’s magic lies in its casual shift from vibrant to soothing, and back again. It can drench a space in a bold sun-at-the-peak-of-the-day hue that demands attention, and it also knows how to take on a soft, buttery glow to wrap a room in a tender embrace.

From brazen 'citrine' and zingy 'school bus' yellow to subtle 'lemonade' or gilded saffron, the yellow color family covers a broad spectrum. Each has a different role to play in the home, creating its own version of happiness at different tone and pigment levels.

"From citrus to mustard yellows, and from light creams to deep ochres, there’s a wide variety of yellow shades to choose from," says Hannah Yeo. "Warm yellows with peach or earthy undertones (such as Benjamin Moore’s Golden Straw 2152-50) feel inviting and comforting. Muted yellows with earthy brown undertones offer a grounding effect, seamlessly complementing wood tones and other natural elements, while on the other hand, citrus yellows with yellow-green undertones are fresh and carefree, making them perfect for energizing spaces."

Classic, golden yellow — with undertones of amber or ochre — brings a monumental richness and vitality to a space. It’s striking with a regal aura that imbues the room with a welcoming, luxurious shine.

A pale yellow, something with a delicate creamy quality (but with more pigment and — therefore — personality than cream itself) has a soft, inviting quality. This is the subdued side of yellow, a quiet and ethereal pastel that brightens without brashness. It’s early morning sun, delicate and demure.

Then there’s what I can’t help but think of as ‘Crayola yellow’ (the shade of my new stool), a dazzling and direct primary that is probably the epitome of scary-to-decorate-with colors. This is where the most distilled spirit of happiness and buzz of energy lies. Unapologetically out there, its luminance can transform a room, even when used in miniscule amounts — which is how to initially approach it.

4. Harness the Hue

Whether modern or traditional, decorating with yellow can benefit any style of interior. (Image credit: J.L. Jordan Photography. Design: Bethany Adams Interiors)

While its inherent vibrance can make decorating with yellow seem tricky, its myriad of benefits outweigh any initial whispers of doubt. Found some yellow living room ideas you like but not sure where to start? Try with a small slither of something zesty — a vase? A pillow? — that’s a toned down, mellow yellow rather than a full blast of intensity. Ease in nice and slowly — how about a few cushions rather than just one? Perhaps a tad brighter than that… and before you know it, you’re surrounded by the sun; an intrepid adventurer of yellow.

"When considering decorating with yellow, being strategic is key as it is going to be the first color your eyes are drawn to in the room," says interior designer Michelle Fahmy, founder of Haus of Meeshie. "If you're looking to color drench a room, a brighter hue can help to make a small space feel larger. For a larger room, sample more muted shade so it doesn't overwhelm the space. It's a color that will always read much brighter, especially in a larger space. If using it for yellow bedroom ideas or a space where you don't want to be overstimulated, using it as an accent or pop of color is a great way to provide a cheerful contrast. A little yellow can go a long way!"

Regan Baker agrees that brighter yellows in smaller accents is best. "Try it in smaller, darker, or windowless spaces such as powder rooms or bathrooms — it’ll create a cheerful pop," she says. "Softer yellows or pastels offer a more taupe-like and less vivid element which can create an 'old world' feeling, which is great for introducing a sense of timelessness to a space."

Even these small doses can have a big visual impact, adds Hannah Yeo. "Soft, creamy yellows (such as Benjamin Moore’s Crisp Linen CSP-305 and Windham Cream HC-6) create a quiet backdrop that’s warm and inviting," she says. "A vibrant splash of lemon adds a jolt of energy, creating an eye-catching focal point — use it to accent a built-in alcove or a gallery wall for a striking touch. For a more subtle look, opt for a creamy yellow for all four walls."

As a general rule, try a golden yellow in north-facing rooms as it counters the natural cool blue-ish light to bring coziness, and go for more muted yellows in spaces which are south-facing to balance the naturally honeyed light.

5. Find the Perfect Pairings

Decorating with yellow can help lift bold or heavy color palettes. (Image credit: Haus of Meeshie)

So, you’re standing in your yellow space and more color is calling. What are the best colors that go with yellow, you ask? It’s delightfully versatile in the home — bold yet grounding, uplifting yet surprisingly easy to live with. Of course, it all depends on the shade you want to use as we can all admit rustic ochres are a world away from pale custards, which are a universe away from art-class Crayola. With such extremes in shade come contrasts in mood, and you’ll find decorating with yellow can swing between soft, zen, and spa-like to wrap-me-in-a-blanket coziness to come-on-down-to-the-disco-bright.

On the color wheel, yellow sits opposite purple making the two, officially, compatible. That means in general yellows partner well with the likes of aubergines, amethysts, and dusky lilacs. It’s also is a natural team player with earthy tones such as clay, chocolate, and olive green — which spark memories of hot, hazy landscapes.

Pale and soft yellows work beautifully with dusty blues and grays for an easy, breezy feel, blush and muted corals for a pared back warmth, or tranquil greens for a hint of the organic.

The golden side of yellow goes well with terracotta for that rich, Mediterranean charm, an espresso brown or charcoal for a mix of edginess and a dash of luxury, bold greens such as emerald or forest to evoke a natural drama and lushness, or deep blues —think peacock, navy, and teal — for dynamic contrast.

And for the yellowy-est of primary brights? Balance them out with muted shades such as mustard or sienna, or pump up the volume with a hot pink, a cobalt blue, or a turquoise. I dare you.

FAQs

What Does Yellow Do to a Room?

Let’s first state the obvious — yellow brightens a room. It energizes and brings the sun in on even the gloomiest of days. Yellows of all kinds are inherently sun-kissed and radiant, and their presence, from the palest of blonde tones to bedazzling beams of primary, creates spaces that feel warm, spacious, and incredibly inviting.

From a small accent piece to dominating surfaces, decorating with yellow has an uplifting effect, breathing life and unabashed joy into any space.

What Shade of Yellow Is Calming?

Think decorating with yellow means put-the-sunglasses-on bold and brazen? Think again. It’s possible to retain a sense of yellowy-ness while also imparting a cool, calm and collected aesthetic.

The most relaxed shades come across as sun-faded or like early morning light — on the pale side it’s buttery creams and gentle vanillas, or bring in heavier muted honeys or ochres for a deep, grounding warmth. These whispered tones diffuse light beautifully, creating a space that’s effortlessly serene while still basking in yellow’s signature glow.

Now you know why designers are all of a sudden decorating with yellow again. Next stop: yellow kitchen ideas. I know you want to...