This Isn't Your Grandma's Mother of Pearl Decor — Shop 9 *Actually* Stylish Pieces

Once considered dowdy and kitsch, some of the coolest designers are reimagining mother of pearl decor, giving it a whole new ethereal elegance

various home products in mother of pearl finish
Mother-of-pearl decor is a tasteful combination of sea-inspired material and practical elegance.
In case you missed it, mother of pearl decor is cool again. While once it may have made you think of dowdy coastal-themed decor straight from a seaside motel, it's anything but, these days.

And that's in large part due to our collective growing interest in oceanic-inspired aesthetics, as of late. If you were here for seashell-inspired coastal decor, wait until you meet mother of pearl. Also known as nacre, it comes from the inner coating of certain shells, like oysters or mussels. "Mother of Pearl is one of nature's most interesting neutrals," Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf tells me. "With the rise of warmer tones in our homes, such as beiges, taupes and browns, I'm not surprised this material, once considered dated, is making its way back into our home."

While typically ivory or off-white in color, mother of pearl is known for having an iridescent shimmer that makes it stand out. Beautiful, yes. But greatly misused (in my humble opinion). Because of its radiant glow, mother of pearl decor is best in small doses, where it can act as a striking statement or elegant accent. Its strong connection to the sea means it has an innate tranquility to it, adding a soothing touch to any scheme.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of mother of pearl decor, and think it deserves a place in everyone's home. To prove my point, I've found nine stunning pieces to shop right now.

5 mother of pearl caviar spoons
Caviar Spoon Mother of Pearl

Price: $9.99/set of 5

Because metal can alter the taste of caviar, mother of pearl is a preferred material for caviar serving dishes. Although petite, this elegant set of five spoons radiates sophistication. Because these are fragile, it's important to only use them for their intended purpose to avoid any breakage.

three small plates in mother of pearl
Mother of Pearl Dishes

Price: $265/set of 3

These three dishes can be a simple yet elegant introduction of mother of pearl decor in your home. Created to mirror the shape of seashells, these dishes are a tasteful demonstration of ocean-inspired decor without being kitsch. Although small in size, these would be perfect for holding appetizers at a cocktail party.

mother of pearl salad spoons
Salad Servers in Mother of Pearl

Price: $168

Goodbye, boring salad tongs. Hello, mother of pearl servers — this stunning pair brings elegance to the most menial task. And if anyone knows good taste, it's Gohar World. Reflecting the ocean in more than one way — the pearl, nautilus shell handle, and fin-like scooper — they're so pretty I can't imagine ever putting them away.

mother of pearl candle with cap
Mother of Pearl Marble Lavender Candle

Price: $108

This beautiful candle is made with a white marble base and cap with mother-of-pearl detailing. Not only elegant in appearance, this candle releases calming notes of lavender to make your space smell equally as beautiful. My favorite part of this candle has to be that it's refillable — once finished, you can replace the wax or simple use this vessel for jewelry storage.

mother of pearl cabinet knob
Mother of Pearl Dresser Pull Knob

Price: $8.64 each

Colorful cabinet pulls are trending, and I love seeing ways in which these small details can completely transform cabinets or dressers. And since mother-of-pearl has its own unique coloring and shimmery glow, cabinet knobs in this material would be a great way to elevate a cabinet or dresser instantly.

four mother of pearl coasters
Mother of Pearl Coasters

Price: $49.90/set of 4

Everybody needs a set of coasters in their house. This set, made from metal with a mother-of-pearl, coating is just the style you need. These will elegantly hold glasses and cups while simultaneously serving as a small piece of statement decor. I love how each coaster has a slightly different color variation.

mother of pearl napkin ring
Mother of Pearl Napkin Rings

Price: $29.90/set of 4

Sometimes, the best way to include mother of pearl decor into your home is through the smallest details, like napkin rings. This style (which comes in a set of four), won't overwhelm your space. Rather, it brings the elegant shimmer of nacre in a digestible and tasteful manner. I'd style these on napkins for dinner parties any time of year.

wooden tray with mother of pearl inlay
10" Mother of Pearl Tray by Ashland

Price: $33.98

Because of the material's many intricacies in color, mother of pearl decor pairs nicely with other materials such as wood. This tray is an example of that — its natural frame contrasts beautifully against the mother-of-pearl inlays. With handle slots on either side, this tray would be perfect for carrying your morning coffee or breakfast. It would look equally as chic styled on a coffee table with some books.

triangular hourglass-shaped side table in mother of pearl
Pearl Accent Table

Price: $420

I know I said that mother of pearl was best in small doses, but that doesn't mean it can't be tastefully applied to larger objects like this accent table. Not only does this piece of mother of pearl decor produce an eye-catching shine, but it also adds an element of texture to any room. I'd love to see this table styled as a statement piece in a rich brown living room.

I, for one, can't get enough of mother of pearl decor. Mark my words — this sparkly shell is about to become one of the big interior design trends for 2025.

