This Isn't Your Grandma's Mother of Pearl Decor — Shop 9 *Actually* Stylish Pieces

In case you missed it, mother of pearl decor is cool again. While once it may have made you think of dowdy coastal-themed decor straight from a seaside motel, it's anything but, these days.

And that's in large part due to our collective growing interest in oceanic-inspired aesthetics, as of late. If you were here for seashell-inspired coastal decor, wait until you meet mother of pearl. Also known as nacre, it comes from the inner coating of certain shells, like oysters or mussels. "Mother of Pearl is one of nature's most interesting neutrals," Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf tells me. "With the rise of warmer tones in our homes, such as beiges, taupes and browns, I'm not surprised this material, once considered dated, is making its way back into our home."

While typically ivory or off-white in color, mother of pearl is known for having an iridescent shimmer that makes it stand out. Beautiful, yes. But greatly misused (in my humble opinion). Because of its radiant glow, mother of pearl decor is best in small doses, where it can act as a striking statement or elegant accent. Its strong connection to the sea means it has an innate tranquility to it, adding a soothing touch to any scheme.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of mother of pearl decor, and think it deserves a place in everyone's home. To prove my point, I've found nine stunning pieces to shop right now.

I, for one, can't get enough of mother of pearl decor. Mark my words — this sparkly shell is about to become one of the big interior design trends for 2025.