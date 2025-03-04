Everyone's Eating Caviar Again — These Are the Serving Dishes Nailing the Modern Take on This Dinner Party Trend

From martini glass tater tots to “Caviar University,” the roe renaissance is here. Indulging in style starts with the perfect servers, and we've curated the best

Caviar severs and accessories by FiammettaV Home Collection, Caviar Kaspia, Houses &amp; Parties, Michael Aram, and Gohar World pictured against a colorful background.
Brands like Gohar World and Houses & Parties are shaking Sturgeon's stuffy reputation.
(Image credit: Artemest; Moda Operandi; Houses & Parties; Saks Fifth Avenue; Net-a-Porter)
You scan the menu at the latest NYC hotspot. Caviar pasta, caviar pizza. Caviar fried chicken. Then it gets progressively unhinged — stacked onto burgers, dolloped onto a dirty vodka martini. Later, you open your phone to find Bethenny Frankel hosting “Caviar University” on your FYP, educating the masses on roe rankings and what’s “worth it.”

Eggs and blinis still exist, but how expected. Rihanna eats hers atop McDonald’s nuggets. Your friends are layering it onto crème fraîche–laden potato chips on a casual Tuesday. Influencers are taking things further: caviar Flaming Hot Cheetos, caviar on gas station potato skins. It’s high-low at its most absurd. Caviar is no longer about old money discretion; it’s about indulgence on your own terms. A little unhinged, a little ironic, and a lot of fun.

“Caviar is becoming increasingly popular at our events,” says Hank Stampfl, founder of NYC’s star-studded events company Revel Rouge, known for orchestrating parties for The Plaza, Bloomingdale’s, and — fittingly — The Real Housewives of New York (the original stomping ground of Bethenny herself, TikTok’s most trusted roe guru). “It's a bold, luxurious treat to serve your guests, and we're noticing that more brands are making it accessible at different price points,” Hank explains. Even his high-end clientele prefers a mix of decadence and irreverence. “One of my favorite party tricks is serving tater tots in a martini glass, topped with caviar and crème fraîche” — a guaranteed formula to impress, he muses.

So you RSVP 'yes' to your next dinner party invite, lured more by the promise of caviar bumps than by the guest list. Next thing you know, you’re hosting your own — but swapping Marky’s for Whole Foods to keep costs down. The realization creeps in: You’re a caviar person now. And what’s a caviar person without the proper accessories?

Michael Aram Ocean Reef Caviar Bowl
Michael Aram Ocean Reef Caviar Bowl

Price: $210

Inspired by the ocean floor’s quiet grandeur, this Michael Aram caviar bowl is held aloft by regal seahorses, complete with a shell-accented spoon. More than just a serving piece, it’s a statement — one that, given the price of accessories in this category, feels like a steal.

Set of Six Mother-Of-Pearl Dessert Spoons
Gohar World Mother-Of-Pearl Spoons

Price: $145/set of 6

You’re hosting, and you need volume — because sharing a single spoon is hardly civilized. This eclectic yet cohesive mother-of-pearl set keeps things classic while ensuring everyone gets their own. Petite, polished, and perfect for hors d’oeuvres — or a round of caviar-topped baked potatoes, à la Kaspia.

Caviar Kaspia by Moda Domus Exclusive Potato Bowl Set
Caviar Kaspia by Moda Domus Exclusive Potato Bowl Set

Price: $390

Speaking of Kaspia, these surrealist ceramic potato bowls — designed in collaboration with Lauren Santo Domingo — are a dream. If we spotted them at a friend’s house, we’d be immediately impressed (and immediately jealous). Each comes with Kaspia’s signature iridescent spoons, making them as ideal for gifting as they are for showing off.

Caviar Holder
FiammettaV Home Collection Caviar Holder

Price: $295

For the Aquarians — or anyone allergic to ordinary — this FiammettaV Home Collection caviar holder is sculpted from one-of-a-kind slabs of Portoro and white Carrara marble, each with its own distinctive veining. Designed with a slot for two spoons (included) and a divot for the roe, it seamlessly transforms into a sleek, display-worthy marble box when not in use.

Indulgence Caviar Dish
Georg Jensen Indulgence Caviar Dish

Price: $219

Minimalists (or Georg Jensen devotees) will appreciate the refined simplicity of this glass serving set. Featuring organic, nested forms, the bowls can be stacked — one for ice, one for roe — or separated as needed, proving that function and elegance aren’t mutually exclusive.

Houses & Parties Twist Caviar Service Glassware
Twist Caviar Service Glassware

Price: $590

For a full-service spread, Tracy Glover’s handblown set, crafted in her Rhode Island studio, has every cocktail party essential covered: the Caviar Service, a Blini Plate, and a Crème Fraîche Dish. Pictured here in Blush but also available in Gold, Chartreuse, Turquoise, and Clear, it’s both playful and sweet. Or, as the description aptly puts it: “a total catch.”

Do I Really Need a Caviar Server?

There are two hard rules: Caviar must be cold. Caviar must not touch metal.

Technically, you could serve it in a bowl over ice, but a proper server does more than hold the chill — it makes the moment. Glass is ideal, keeping things frosty without dulling the glossy, inky allure of the eggs.

And put the flatware away. Metal alters the flavor, leaving an unpleasant tang, which is why institutions like Caviar Kaspia serve their roe-topped baked potatoes with mother-of-pearl — non-reactive, neutral, and far more elegant than digging in with a teaspoon.

Why Are Caviar Servers Suddenly Everywhere?

No one in this story is actually rich — except, maybe, Rihanna. But at a time when buying a home isn’t in the cards, a tin of roe feels like luxury within reach. Trendy New York restaurants like Pearl Box dedicate entire menu sections to it, targeting a 20-something crowd that would otherwise be ordering espresso martinis.

“I believe these trends are driven by the restaurant industry,” Hank explains. “The famed Polo Bar NYC introduced caviar on chips years ago. It takes time for other restaurants to recognize the appeal and draw inspiration, which eventually influences the events industry.”

Aesthetically packaged tinned fish by Fishwife.

Fishwife turned tinned seafood into a culinary craze. Now, caviar is the brand's next frontier.

(Image credit: Gohar World)

Another major influence? Tinned fish — once relegated to beach towns and Russian grandmothers — is now a lifestyle. Fishwife, the indie darling of aesthetically canned seafood, recently partnered with eco-certified farm Tsar Nicoulai to release its first caviar: a $99 California White Sturgeon, complete with a fish-engraved mother-of-pearl spoon. A gateway tin for the young urbanite who’d rather impress friends at home than drop another Benjamin at the bar.

Elsewhere, design-forward brands like Gohar World are leaning in — because if you’re serving caviar, you might as well do so from a sculpted swan. The ritual is just as important as the roe itself.

Also trending in niche luxury tableware: Victorian-era oyster plates — a decorative indulgence you didn't know you needed until now.

