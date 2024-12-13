Shaken, Not Stirred — Shop 6 Gorgeous Glassware Stems to Elevate Your Martini Game

This year, we’re keeping it classic. Master the art of the OG martini with these six stunning stems

Holiday hosting season is officially here, and chances are, you’re scrambling for the perfect drink to serve. You could go novel. You could go custom. But today, I’m making a case for keeping it classic: the martini.

Beloved by icons like James Bond, Winston Churchill, Marilyn Monroe, and perhaps its most preeminent fan — Kris Jenner — this cocktail is guaranteed to impress. It’s a drink that signals to your guests that you, the host, have both impeccable taste and a penchant for good times.

Shaken, stirred, wet, dry, dirty, extra dirty, extra-extra dirty, upside-down — there’s plenty of room to personalize this louche luxury to your guests' liking. The perfect martini doesn’t need flashy reinvention or gimmicky presentations; it’s about nailing the cocktail party essentials: a shaker that gets your liquids ice-cold, cocktail picks with satisfying heft, a martini chiller for that extra edge, and, of course, stunning stemware to seal the deal.

Sure, you could attempt a frosted chocolate gingerbread eggnog swirl margarita (if your TikTok FYP looks anything like mine, you’ve seen plenty of creative concoctions this season). But sometimes, if it ain't broke — don’t fix it. Shop the best barware for a magnificent martini below.

Martini Glasses

Piano Cocktail Glasses
Piano Cocktail Glasses

Price: $100

Another hit by Sophie Lou Jacobsen, these Piano Cocktail Glasses take the classic martini silhouette and add a playful twist. Their color blocking — a mix of hushed purples and rich jewel tones — is both whimsical and refined. Mismatched yet complementary, they've got "party" written all over. And those chic stirrers? Included.

Rock Martini Glass
Michael Aram Rock Martini Glass

Price: $90

Drawing on the combined influences of Rock and Roll Glam, Cubism, and Art Deco, this striking glass is open to interpretation. Artist Michael Aram took inspiration from jagged-edged rock formations, translating their raw beauty into a sleek lead crystal design. This stony yet sophisticated vessel is guaranteed to impress even the most discerning design lovers at your next gathering.

Copper Martini Glasses
Copper Martini Glass

Price: $31.99, Was: $39.95

Thought copper was just for Moscow Mules? Think again. These stunning copper martini stems do more than turn heads — they reflect light beautifully, develop a rich patina over time, and keep liquids colder than glass or crystal. A natural fit for your cocktail corner or shelf, they’re especially striking paired with holiday greens and reds. Bonus points if you’ve got copper cookware to match.

Monticello Martini Glasses, Set of 4
Monticello Martini Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $89

Let’s raise a glass — affordably priced at under $23 each, these design-forward martini glasses strike the perfect balance between festive and everyday. Their tasteful moss green finish feels timeless, stately, and just playful enough to keep things interesting, much like the martini itself. Also available in amber, blue, and smoke for a little variety.

Gemma Martini Glasses, Set of 4
Gemma Martini Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $56

Who says a classic martini can’t come with a twist? This Anthropologie holiday gem defies purist conventions with its lustrous lavender glass and cut-glass spherical base (who needs a stem anyway?). Playful yet elegant, it’s a martini glass with a jewelry-like sparkle that’s guaranteed to surprise and delight. 

Lismore Black Martini, Pair
Lismore Black Martini, Set of 2

Price: $272, Was: $340

If your budget allows, few brands rival the timeless craftsmanship of Irish brand Waterford, who’s been perfecting their craft since 1783. This pair of martini glasses reimagines their iconic Lismore pattern in dramatic black and clear crystal, creating a striking contrast that makes every sip feel like a moment. Consider them cherished parts of your new holiday spirit tradition.

Martini Accessories

Kalman Stainless Steel Double Jigger
Kalman Stainless Steel Double Jigger

Price: $9.95

Your guests will likely come with different martini preferences, so measuring is essential. How else will you nail their specific ratio? A jigger is something you will use often in your hosting duties, so get one that doubles as decor. CB2’s is vintage-inspired and affordably priced despite its rich walnut wood juncture.

Arlo Cocktail Shaker
Arlo Cocktail Shaker

Price: $34.80, Was: $58

Most cocktail shakers more or less look the same. But mastering the art of entertaining is all about the little details, and this sleek, mid-century-style cocktail shaker from Anthropologie certainly delivers. It looks great in hand and makes for an unexpected addition to a bar cart.

Martini & Olives Cocktail Napkins by Lilly Loves
Martini & Olives Cocktail Napkins by Lilly Loves, Set of 2

Price: $41

On the nose? Maybe. But in honor of our favorite classic cocktail, I think these olive pick embroidered napkins make for a cute touch. Bonus: They’re made of linen, which gets softer and more luxurious with every wash.

