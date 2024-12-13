Shaken, Not Stirred — Shop 6 Gorgeous Glassware Stems to Elevate Your Martini Game

Holiday hosting season is officially here, and chances are, you’re scrambling for the perfect drink to serve. You could go novel. You could go custom. But today, I’m making a case for keeping it classic: the martini.

Beloved by icons like James Bond, Winston Churchill, Marilyn Monroe, and perhaps its most preeminent fan — Kris Jenner — this cocktail is guaranteed to impress. It’s a drink that signals to your guests that you, the host, have both impeccable taste and a penchant for good times.

Shaken, stirred, wet, dry, dirty, extra dirty, extra-extra dirty, upside-down — there’s plenty of room to personalize this louche luxury to your guests' liking. The perfect martini doesn’t need flashy reinvention or gimmicky presentations; it’s about nailing the cocktail party essentials: a shaker that gets your liquids ice-cold, cocktail picks with satisfying heft, a martini chiller for that extra edge, and, of course, stunning stemware to seal the deal.

Sure, you could attempt a frosted chocolate gingerbread eggnog swirl margarita (if your TikTok FYP looks anything like mine, you’ve seen plenty of creative concoctions this season). But sometimes, if it ain't broke — don’t fix it. Shop the best barware for a magnificent martini below.

Martini Glasses

Martini Accessories

Kalman Stainless Steel Double Jigger View at CB2 Price: $9.95 Your guests will likely come with different martini preferences, so measuring is essential. How else will you nail their specific ratio? A jigger is something you will use often in your hosting duties, so get one that doubles as decor. CB2’s is vintage-inspired and affordably priced despite its rich walnut wood juncture. Arlo Cocktail Shaker View at Anthropologie Price: $34.80, Was: $58 Most cocktail shakers more or less look the same. But mastering the art of entertaining is all about the little details, and this sleek, mid-century-style cocktail shaker from Anthropologie certainly delivers. It looks great in hand and makes for an unexpected addition to a bar cart. Martini & Olives Cocktail Napkins by Lilly Loves, Set of 2 View at Wolf & Badger Price: $41 On the nose? Maybe. But in honor of our favorite classic cocktail, I think these olive pick embroidered napkins make for a cute touch. Bonus: They’re made of linen, which gets softer and more luxurious with every wash.