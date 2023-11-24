I've found 12 under $50 Christmas gifts in Black Friday sales that are *perfect* for the design lover in your life

The name of the Black Friday game is stress-free shopping with this guide to Christmas gifts that are under $50 from Livingetc Style Editor Brigid Kennedy

A collage of various homes pieces
(Image credit: Illustrated | H&M, Anthropologie, Schoolhouse, Cb2, Our Place)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

The only thing worse than shopping in person over the holidays is figuring out what you're going to buy everyone on your list. For some gift recipients, the choice is obvious. But for others, it takes hours and hours of brainstorming to land on an idea you think your friend or sibling will be remotely excited about.

Luckily, however, I consider myself an expert gift-giver. All year long, I am polishing a highly curated list of suggestions for every important person in my life so that by the time Christmas rolls around, my shopping is done in a pinch. And I haven't gotten a bad review yet!

I tell you this not to brag (well, maybe a little bit of a brag), but so you'll believe me when I say that the following 12 home decor items — all of which are discounted in the Black Friday home sales — will please, wow, and impress any of the design lovers in your life. Trust me, I'm a style editor.

12 Black Friday deals on gifts for your favorite design lover

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

disco ball bottle opener
Disco Ball Bottle Opener

Price: $16
Was: $20

A disco ball drink opener? The perfect conversation starter for any party. It's shimmery and fun, and chic enough to leave out on your bar cart as a piece of decor.

strawberry shortcake candle
Strawberry Dessert Wax Candle

Price:  $61.60
Was: $88 (30% off applied at checkout)

This kitschy strawberry dessert candle had my jaw on the floor (in a good way). It could not be more maximalist and whimsical, but would also somehow work well as a coffee table piece in a more neutral room. 

two clear coupe glasses
Eve Coupe Cocktail Glass

Price: $39.50 for 8
Was: $54.95

No design lover is against fun glassware, and this CB2 coupe cocktail glass is a bestseller. Get your favorite chic host a set of 8 for $15 off.

glass olive match cloche
Olive Match Cloche

Price: $36
Was: $27 (25% off applied at checkout)

Pair this olive green cloche with a set of sturdy matches for the ultimate practical yet design-forward gift. Set it on a desk, a counter, or your nightstand.

three multicolored trivets
Pleat Trivet

Price: $28
Was: $35

Trivets can be so ... forgettable. But not this pleated version from Our Place, which takes a blasé but necessary piece of kitchen equipment and turns it into something worth bragging about (and in 3 colors).

Green checkerboard towels
Checkerboard Bath Towels

Price: $48
Was: $75

I have been debating adding these fluffy green checkerboard towels to my cart for — no joke — weeks. If anyone in my family is reading this, you could do a lot worse than buying me this set from the Brooklinen Black Friday sale.

Purple wavy vase
Large Glass Vase

Price: $18.99
Was: $34.99

If your friend, sibling, or parent loves fresh flowers, a fabulous vase is a perfect gift. This amorphous lilac vessel makes a statement.

ceramic vase
Flare base ceramic pot

Price: $15.40
Was: $22 

This textured vase is so structural - and because of its handworn nature it looks a lot more expensive than it now is. Leave empty on a shelf for a perfect minimaluxe display, and shop more Anthropologie Black Friday deals here.

Two crystal cocktail glasses
Crystal Stacked Cocktail Glass

Price: $12
Was: $16

If you can forgive me for including a second set of cocktail glasses on here, I think you'll see why I had to. I'm positively obsessed with these crystal stacked glasses and I know your favorite mixologist will be, too. Just get them two glasses to complete the set.

Floral taper candles
Venetian Garden Taper Candles

Price: $15.40 for two
Was: $22

Transport your recipient to a Venetian garden with this handpainted taper candle set, a statement on any dinner table or display.

oak serving board
Oak Serving Board

Price: $49.99
Was: $88

Serve up some charcuterie or fondue with this wooden serving board from Schoolhouse, now nearly 50% off. It's so simple and warming, evocative of a fresh harvest.

white vases
Set of three ceramic vases

Price: $27.19
Was: $33.99 

So this was a pretty good deal before the markdown, but at less than $30 for three vases which all look super expensive, handmade and curated? The Black Friday bargain of the year.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸