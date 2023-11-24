I've found 12 under $50 Christmas gifts in Black Friday sales that are *perfect* for the design lover in your life
The name of the Black Friday game is stress-free shopping with this guide to Christmas gifts that are under $50 from Livingetc Style Editor Brigid Kennedy
The only thing worse than shopping in person over the holidays is figuring out what you're going to buy everyone on your list. For some gift recipients, the choice is obvious. But for others, it takes hours and hours of brainstorming to land on an idea you think your friend or sibling will be remotely excited about.
Luckily, however, I consider myself an expert gift-giver. All year long, I am polishing a highly curated list of suggestions for every important person in my life so that by the time Christmas rolls around, my shopping is done in a pinch. And I haven't gotten a bad review yet!
I tell you this not to brag (well, maybe a little bit of a brag), but so you'll believe me when I say that the following 12 home decor items — all of which are discounted in the Black Friday home sales — will please, wow, and impress any of the design lovers in your life. Trust me, I'm a style editor.
12 Black Friday deals on gifts for your favorite design lover
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $16
Was: $20
A disco ball drink opener? The perfect conversation starter for any party. It's shimmery and fun, and chic enough to leave out on your bar cart as a piece of decor.
Price: $61.60
Was: $88 (30% off applied at checkout)
This kitschy strawberry dessert candle had my jaw on the floor (in a good way). It could not be more maximalist and whimsical, but would also somehow work well as a coffee table piece in a more neutral room.
Price: $39.50 for 8
Was: $54.95
No design lover is against fun glassware, and this CB2 coupe cocktail glass is a bestseller. Get your favorite chic host a set of 8 for $15 off.
Price: $36
Was: $27 (25% off applied at checkout)
Pair this olive green cloche with a set of sturdy matches for the ultimate practical yet design-forward gift. Set it on a desk, a counter, or your nightstand.
Price: $28
Was: $35
Trivets can be so ... forgettable. But not this pleated version from Our Place, which takes a blasé but necessary piece of kitchen equipment and turns it into something worth bragging about (and in 3 colors).
Price: $48
Was: $75
I have been debating adding these fluffy green checkerboard towels to my cart for — no joke — weeks. If anyone in my family is reading this, you could do a lot worse than buying me this set from the Brooklinen Black Friday sale.
Price: $18.99
Was: $34.99
If your friend, sibling, or parent loves fresh flowers, a fabulous vase is a perfect gift. This amorphous lilac vessel makes a statement.
Price: $15.40
Was: $22
This textured vase is so structural - and because of its handworn nature it looks a lot more expensive than it now is. Leave empty on a shelf for a perfect minimaluxe display, and shop more Anthropologie Black Friday deals here.
Price: $12
Was: $16
If you can forgive me for including a second set of cocktail glasses on here, I think you'll see why I had to. I'm positively obsessed with these crystal stacked glasses and I know your favorite mixologist will be, too. Just get them two glasses to complete the set.
Price: $15.40 for two
Was: $22
Transport your recipient to a Venetian garden with this handpainted taper candle set, a statement on any dinner table or display.
Price: $49.99
Was: $88
Serve up some charcuterie or fondue with this wooden serving board from Schoolhouse, now nearly 50% off. It's so simple and warming, evocative of a fresh harvest.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
5 color trends that are going out of style in 2024, according to designers - and what to choose instead
We spoke to interior designers and industry insiders about the hottest color swaps to implement right now for on-trend homes in 2024 and beyond
By Tessa Pearson Published
-
This 'room humidifier' Kim Kardashian loves is all I want for Christmas - and it's on sale for Black Friday
This humidifier might just help me sleep better and feel healthier - plus, it's the best looking one I've ever seen
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
This 'room humidifier' Kim Kardashian loves is all I want for Christmas - and it's on sale for Black Friday
This humidifier might just help me sleep better and feel healthier - plus, it's the best looking one I've ever seen
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
Best Christmas decorations on Amazon - 9 stylish options to festoon your home this festive season
We've trawled through the site to find the very best Christmas decorations the retail giant has to offer
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Our Editor Has Picked Today's 15 Best Deals in the Anthropologie Black Friday Sale
The Anthropologie Black Friday sale is on now - a 30% off everything trove on what has proved to be its best ever collection. Our editor makes his selection
By Pip Rich Last updated
-
All the Best Black Friday Deals in 5 minutes - what our editor has in his cart (like the perfect $200 couch)
Our editor is planning to overhaul his entire home decor this week - and these are the pieces currently in his cart (or already out for delivery)
By Pip Rich Published
-
I spent hours scrolling the Black Friday sales - here are the only 10 deals I think it's worth shopping
These are the best things to shop during the Black Friday sales, and our favorite deals to be had so far
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
'I need these for my cabinets' - 12 genius kitchen organizers that will transform your storage, all on sale for Black Friday
I'm ready to up my kitchen organization game - now's the perfect time with all these clever tools available at a discount for Black Friday
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
"I wasn't planning on buying a coffee table but the Black Friday deals are too good" - our editor picks his favorites
These editor-approved coffee tables are the easiest way to completely overhaul your living room - and these Black Friday deals are too good to miss
By Pip Rich Published
-
Oprah's favorite coffee maker is the perfect pick for "persnickety coffee drinkers" - and on sale for Black Friday
Save on this coffee maker, recommended by Oprah Winfrey herself, this Black Friday with the latest deals
By Hugh Metcalf Last updated