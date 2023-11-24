I've found 12 under $50 Christmas gifts in Black Friday sales that are *perfect* for the design lover in your life

The only thing worse than shopping in person over the holidays is figuring out what you're going to buy everyone on your list. For some gift recipients, the choice is obvious. But for others, it takes hours and hours of brainstorming to land on an idea you think your friend or sibling will be remotely excited about.

Luckily, however, I consider myself an expert gift-giver. All year long, I am polishing a highly curated list of suggestions for every important person in my life so that by the time Christmas rolls around, my shopping is done in a pinch. And I haven't gotten a bad review yet!

I tell you this not to brag (well, maybe a little bit of a brag), but so you'll believe me when I say that the following 12 home decor items — all of which are discounted in the Black Friday home sales — will please, wow, and impress any of the design lovers in your life. Trust me, I'm a style editor.

12 Black Friday deals on gifts for your favorite design lover