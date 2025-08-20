15 Back-to-School Buys to Get Your Kid's Work Space Ready and Organized for a New Year
From helpful storage to engaging decor, these picks will make your children want to do their homework
I've blinked, and it's all over. The summer holidays are coming to an end, and it’s time to start thinking about the new school year ahead. Along with lots of nerves and excitement, it also comes with the opportunity to reinvigorate your kid’s bedroom or desk space with some brand new storage, stationery, and accessories that make keeping organized a breeze.
It’s all too easy to forget about your kid's room and simply let them get on with it, but as we all know, the key to being productive is to have a clean and clutter-free space. So, we’ve picked out some of our favorite back-to-school buys that we’re sure you and your child will love. Don’t worry if you don’t have lots of room, a kid’s homework area can be a small setup in any corner of your home with the help of a few key homeware pieces.
Create a homework or drawing space with this compact desk from IKEA. What's great about it is that it is adjustable at three different heights, so it can grow alongside your child. You can also keep cables organized by placing them in the cable holders between the front and back legs, therefore creating a clean and clutter-free working area.
This fun desk lamp from Habitat is available in blue and red to suit your child's room. It is fully portable and you'll get 6-8 hours of light from a full charge. The bendy neck means your child can position the light wherever they need it – a very handy feature!
How cute is this dog themed notebook? If your child is a dog lover, then this piece of stationery couldn't be more perfect. Also, by choosing this product you are supporting responsible management of the world's forests. The Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) is a global, not-for-profit organisation that helps take care of forests and the people and wildlife that call them home.
Help your child get organized for the new school year with this fun sticky desk memo pad. It can live on their desk and will make sure they don't forget when their homework deadlines are. This pad contains 30 sheets and they can be easily torn off once finished with. The bright yellow color is much more fun than plain white.
We're big fans of this handy hanging desk organizer and it's only £2. Hang it on the side of your child's desk so they can store their favourite books, headphones or desk accessories. This also means that things won't be cluttering up the desk itself – bonus!
Encourage your child to use their creativity whilst doing their school work. This peg board has a trendy scalloped edge, so is sure to be a hit with teenagers. 12 individual clips are included, each capable of supporting up to 200g, meaning they can easily hang photos, notes and anything else they wish to have on display.
Perfect for those short on space, this front-facing design lets you make works of art with their favorite books, while the cross bars provide the perfect anchor for hanging extra storage. Reviews are all five stars, with customers noting the color, the fact it can hold books of varying sizes, and that you can mount it close to the ground so your little one can reach.
Made using FSC-certified birch plywood from responsibly managed forests, this contemporary-style desk shelf organizer is a must-have for a clutter-free workspace. Use it to prop up your kids' computer or laptop and store accessories underneath. This lovely piece can also be made in different colors depending on your preference.
We're sure that your little one will love this Robo Vac as much as we do. Don't rely on them to keep their desk clean, invest in this handy little gadget which will do the job for them. It easily vacuums up crumbs and dust and includes a rechargeable battery and USB charging lead.
If you need a little more help than just the basic trimmings to finish off a work-friendly space for your kids, then take a look at these kids study room ideas for more inspiration for how to set up a design-friendly station for homework, crafts, and more.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.