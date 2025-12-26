This is why Scandinavian Kitchenware Works So Well: A Stylist's Perspective on Form and Function
A Stylist's curation of Scandinavian kitchenware where everyday function is treated as design.
In the Scandinavian homes I grew up around, kitchenware was never chosen to impress. It was chosen to be used — daily, effortlessly, and for years. The pieces that lived in drawers or sat out on the counter were simple, well-made, and quietly dependable. They didn’t ask for attention, but they earned it through how well they worked.
That philosophy still defines Scandinavian kitchen design today. Shapes are pared back because they need to be. Materials are chosen with longevity in mind. Objects are designed to live out in the open, blending naturally into the rhythm of a space rather than competing with it. There’s a confidence in that restraint — a belief that good design should support everyday life, not interrupt it.
This collection brings that approach into focus. Each piece has been selected for how it functions first, and how it looks as a result. You’ll find honest materials like Cork Trivets, the Bamboo Chopping Board, considered silhouettes, and subtle moments of colour in jugs or mugs that feel intentional rather than decorative. Whether you’re adding depth to a neutral kitchen or building on an existing Scandinavian setup, these are pieces that fit in easily — practical, distinctive, and made to be part of daily life.
If you're looking to bring this approach into your own kitchen — whether it's through a single sculptural piece or a more considered refresh — the Design Lab stylists are here to help. Send us a short brief and we'll curate pieces that work beautifully with the way you live.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.