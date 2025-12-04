IKEA's Surreal New Collection Looks Like It's Designed for Kids — So Why Am I Eyeing a Furry Chair and Cactus Coat Rack for Myself?

Every home needs something weird; that pop of personality that draws the eye, raises the brow, and begs the question: wait, what is it? For me, it's a true marker of a curated eye — the bravery to forego trends, and challenge what people conventionally understand to be stylish. And although IKEA's newly announced GREJSIMOJS collection may seem like it's designed for kids, it's got plenty of playful pieces I'd pick for my own kid-free home.

In fact, the 33-piece IKEA product range (that's due to drop in February 2026) is designed to spark "play" in people of all ages. “As a designer, playfulness is a lens that makes me believe everything is possible," explains the brand's in-house designer, Marta Krupińska. "Every time someone walked by my desk, the prototypes of my giraffe lamp received a pat on the head, and the storage cat a belly rub. Young or old, there are certain objects that remind us that there is creativity in the everyday.”

We've written about the Jolie-Laide interior trend on Livingetc before; a French term that literally translates to 'pretty-ugly' and captures that quirky, captivating style that surprises, shocks, but definitely delights. Well, the name GREJSIMOS is a Swedish colloquial term meaning "thingamajig," so if you've been looking for a way in, here are the pieces I'm eyeing off from the collection.

IKEA GREJSIMOJS Cover for Children’s Chair Also available in blue, this furry chair cover slips over the brand's iconic MAMMUT kids' chair. IKEA GREJSIMOJS LED Decoration Floor Lighting So smooth and sleek, but still so fun — there's a lot to love about this giraffe-shaped floor lamp. IKEA GREJSIMOJS Clothes Stand Why hang your coat on a simple hook when you could use this life-size cactus stand instead? IKEA GREJSIMOJS Pouffe with Storage Ottoman, storage, footstool... monster? Is there anything this piece can't do (or be)? IKEA GREJSIMOJS Portable Bluetooth Speaker Also available in purple, this playful portable squeaker, sorry, I mean speaker, will be the life of any party. IKEA GREJSIMOJS LED Table Lamp This LED Light is similar to the orb lamps we've been seeing everywhere lately, but oh so different.

Image 1 of 2 Not a fan of the dark? I bet you'll be a fan of this Giraffe-shaped floor light. (Image credit: IKEA) If you make storage fun, maybe putting things away will be too? (Image credit: IKEA)

Other Wonderfully Wacky Decor

Considering IKEA's GREJSIMOJS won't be available to shop until February next year, I've found some equally-playful pieces from other retailers you can shop now.

Not sure where to start when it comes to adding these unusual pieces into your home, in a way that still feels considered and curated? According to the 'One Amazing Thing' theory, all you need is, well... one thing, so find something that makes your heart skip a beat and go from there.

