"It’s Like Living Inside a Snow Globe" — White Works Year-Round in This Stockholm Apartment, but It Comes Into Its Own at Christmas
Snowy tones and dashes of silver — the pared-back style of this Scandi abode looks positively festive
Embracing white has become a bit of a classic Scandinavian design signature, along with the likes of Finn Juhl chairs and Hästens beds. Allowing that cool, Swedish light to bounce off pale walls is a look that has influenced countless designers and decorators the world over and seen a proliferation of different whites on paint color cards.
But for this all-white, period apartment in Stockholm, transformed into a modern home, the color comes into its own during the festive season — a show of the true versatility of the ultimate neutral.
"I’ve always loved the sense of calm and light that white brings to a space," says Lisa Abefelt. The paediatric nurse-slash-influencer lives in this apartment, with its 3.4m-high ceilings painted in Farrow & Ball’s All White, stretching above walls finished in Little Greene’s Portland Stone.
"It feels fresh, timeless, and surprisingly practical when done right. With children, it does require a bit of extra thought, but we choose wipeable finishes, machine-washable fabrics, and lots of clever storage to make it work for real life."
It also just happens to be the perfect backdrop for a grown-up, chic, yet very festive, Christmas. "When we decorate for the holidays, it feels serene and open, like a blank canvas that changes with the seasons," says Lisa.
"In spring and summer, it feels bright and breezy, and in fall, we add in warmer textures and natural tones to soften the space. It’s incredibly versatile — white works with everything."
When it comes to white Christmas tree ideas, this one has it all, from white ribbons to white tree ornaments, along with the white flowers in white jugs, and white candles in white candelabras.
"At Christmas, white feels magical," she says. "It’s like living inside a snow globe. The light bounces beautifully off the decorations and adds a quiet kind of sparkle."
This putty-colored hue from Little Greene is the perfect off-white to balance out the brightness in this cool home.
One of the few colors that does creep in is the odd dash of silver, seen in Lisa’s choice of very on-trend chrome decor, with goblets and candlesticks in the formal dining area.
"Gold can be gorgeous, but chrome keeps things feeling fresh and slightly unexpected, which I like," she says. "It also pairs beautifully with glass, white ceramics, and greenery to create a more modern contrast."
In fact, the festive table is so important to Lisa that she has two. "The kitchen table is more relaxed — it’s where we have breakfast and do crafts or bake with the kids," she says.
"The dining room is for more formal meals or entertaining. It’s lovely to be able to have both options, depending on the occasion."
Dressing them both is one of her favorite festive pastimes. "I start with a mood or color palette, usually white with metallics and a touch of greenery," she says. "For me, every festive table should have candles, something natural, and something personal, like handwritten name tags or little surprises at each setting.
What to avoid? Too much clutter — you want space for the food, conversation, and tableware to breathe."
