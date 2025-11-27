"It’s Like Living Inside a Snow Globe" — White Works Year-Round in This Stockholm Apartment, but It Comes Into Its Own at Christmas

Embracing white has become a bit of a classic Scandinavian design signature, along with the likes of Finn Juhl chairs and Hästens beds. Allowing that cool, Swedish light to bounce off pale walls is a look that has influenced countless designers and decorators the world over and seen a proliferation of different whites on paint color cards.

But for this all-white, period apartment in Stockholm, transformed into a modern home, the color comes into its own during the festive season — a show of the true versatility of the ultimate neutral.

Lisa says that a white sofa is practical — even when you have a dog and kids — as long as you go for wipeable upholstery. (Image credit: Johan Sellén/Living Inside)

"I’ve always loved the sense of calm and light that white brings to a space," says Lisa Abefelt. The paediatric nurse-slash-influencer lives in this apartment, with its 3.4m-high ceilings painted in Farrow & Ball’s All White, stretching above walls finished in Little Greene’s Portland Stone.

"It feels fresh, timeless, and surprisingly practical when done right. With children, it does require a bit of extra thought, but we choose wipeable finishes, machine-washable fabrics, and lots of clever storage to make it work for real life."

Owner Lisa Abefelt even decorates the candelabra — which stays out all year — with white ribbons for Christmas. The home is a masterclass in white room ideas. (Image credit: Johan Sellén/Living Inside)

H&M Home Metal Candle Holder - Silver-Coloured £16 at H&M (US) Okay, so you might not have space for a full-on candelabra — but group a few of these from H&M in different heights and you'll get a similarly jazzy effect.

It also just happens to be the perfect backdrop for a grown-up, chic, yet very festive, Christmas. "When we decorate for the holidays, it feels serene and open, like a blank canvas that changes with the seasons," says Lisa.

"In spring and summer, it feels bright and breezy, and in fall, we add in warmer textures and natural tones to soften the space. It’s incredibly versatile — white works with everything."

This is the space Lisa uses when friends come over. Introducing chrome tableware feels like a more modern and crisp Christmas table decor idea than classically festive gold might have been. (Image credit: Johan Sellén/Living Inside)

When it comes to white Christmas tree ideas, this one has it all, from white ribbons to white tree ornaments, along with the white flowers in white jugs, and white candles in white candelabras.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"At Christmas, white feels magical," she says. "It’s like living inside a snow globe. The light bounces beautifully off the decorations and adds a quiet kind of sparkle."

The checkerboard floor is the only bold use of pattern in an otherwise almost totally white home. (Image credit: Johan Sellén/Living Inside)

Little Greene Portland Stone Absolute Matt Emulsion, 2.5ltrs £59 at littlegreene.com This putty-colored hue from Little Greene is the perfect off-white to balance out the brightness in this cool home.

One of the few colors that does creep in is the odd dash of silver, seen in Lisa’s choice of very on-trend chrome decor, with goblets and candlesticks in the formal dining area.

"Gold can be gorgeous, but chrome keeps things feeling fresh and slightly unexpected, which I like," she says. "It also pairs beautifully with glass, white ceramics, and greenery to create a more modern contrast."

The kitchen-diner is where Lisa does her "more relaxed" entertaining, with immediate family and her closest friends. (Image credit: Johan Sellén/Living Inside)

In fact, the festive table is so important to Lisa that she has two. "The kitchen table is more relaxed — it’s where we have breakfast and do crafts or bake with the kids," she says.

"The dining room is for more formal meals or entertaining. It’s lovely to be able to have both options, depending on the occasion."

Texture is key to bring interest to white schemes — in this child's room, the rug and light deliver. (Image credit: Johan Sellén/Living Inside)

SO'HOME 50cm White Feather Ceiling Shade £23.99 at La Redoute UK Recreate the look of this space with So'Home's White Feather Ceiling Shade with texture and a whole heap of joy.

Dressing them both is one of her favorite festive pastimes. "I start with a mood or color palette, usually white with metallics and a touch of greenery," she says. "For me, every festive table should have candles, something natural, and something personal, like handwritten name tags or little surprises at each setting.

What to avoid? Too much clutter — you want space for the food, conversation, and tableware to breathe."