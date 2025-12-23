Ralph Lauren Colors Work Well for Christmas, Sure, but Here's Why the Iconic Heritage Brand Actually Has "Enduring Appeal" in Our Interiors
It's the colors you know and love — deep reds, forest greens, creams, and navy blues — but with more specific design
I don't know if you've noticed, but Ralph Lauren has been everywhere this Christmas. From pop-up coffee stands in major cities like London and NYC to inspired Christmas decor and holiday trends. And, if you ask me, it makes perfect sense.
"The brand's aesthetic taps into something deeply comforting and aspirational at the same time," explains interior designer Nina Liechtenstein. It feels polished without being precious, layered without feeling busy, and grounded in a sense of tradition that never feels forced. And that's exactly why this aesthetic extends far beyond just the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend; the character-rich, elegant design style can be translated into interior design year-round — specifically, when it comes to the iconic Ralph Lauren color palette.
Think reds, creams, navies, and forest greens; classic colors that feel both refined and rich. "When translated into paint colors, this look becomes especially powerful," adds Nina. "It creates interiors that feel calm, collected, and enduring, while still allowing space for richness and personality." Below, I've broken down how to bring the look home.
What Is a Ralph Lauren Paint Color Palette?
A Ralph Lauren color palette is rooted in restraint and confidence. These are colors that do not chase interior design trends or rely on novelty. Instead, they draw from nature, heritage interiors, and classic menswear. There is a reason Ralph Lauren Christmas is popular; it's evergreen with colors that feel familiar yet stylish.
Specifically, this palette feels architectural and considered, with every shade serving a purpose and adding depth. At its core, a Ralph Lauren color palette is built on warm, complex neutrals paired with saturated, modern heritage colors.
So what does this mean? "Creamy whites, soft stone tones, and gentle greiges form the foundation," explains interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "They are never stark or cold."
These base colors create a peaceful backdrop that allows richer shades to shine. From there, "the palette deepens into inky blues, forest greens, tobacco browns, and restrained burgundies," Nina adds. "Each of these colors feels grounded and familiar, yet elevated. It's a palette that works beautifully for neutral spaces that want warmth and sophistication, but also welcomes deeper hues without overwhelming the room."
Ralph Lauren-Inspired Paint Colors
For specific paint shades available from all the best paint brands, there are plenty to choose from. It's about finding the right tone, hues, tints, and shades (yes, there is a difference) to make your space feel warm and cozy, but with a refined heritage feel.
First up, Nina says, "Skimming Stone offers a warm, nuanced neutral that works effortlessly as a base throughout a home. Ammonite by Farrow & Ball is another strong choice, slightly cooler but still soft and versatile."
"Green Smoke delivers a moody green with depth and complexity that feels both natural and refined," shares Nina. And for another option, "French Grey by Little Greene leans softly green and feels calm and architectural," she adds.
And you can't talk about Ralph Lauren paint colors without mentioning navy blue. For richer moments, Hale Navy by Benjamin Moore offers a deep confidence that feels classic and tailored, "while Hick's Blue by Little Greene brings a softened blue inspired by nature and traditional interiors," says Nina.
To round of the more saturated tones on the Ralph Lauren paint colors list, we have a deep burgundy red. Divine Damson by Graham & Brown provides a rich, layered pop of color when paired with neutrals.
How to Use Ralph Lauren Paint Colors in Interiors
You don't have to paint your walls to incorporate Ralph Lauren paint colors in your design scheme. In fact, to pull off this aesthetic, it's all about how you can tie in the colors around the room. Decor makes the space grow into something more dynamic.
When incorporating a Ralph Lauren color palette, the goal is not drama for the sake of it. Instead, "the desired outcome is a space that feels composed, warm, and confident," says Nina. "These colors are meant to support a layered interior filled with texture, natural materials, and meaningful details."
Leather, wood, wool, brass, and stone all come alive against this palette. The mood should feel grounded and welcoming, with a sense of permanence and ease.
Ultimately, "a Ralph Lauren color palette invites you to slow down. It creates rooms that feel lived in rather than styled, spaces that hold up beautifully over time and across seasons," says Nina, giving your bedroom, kitchen, or living room timeless paint colors to elevate the space.
Especially during the holidays, there is something deeply appealing about colors that feel familiar, comforting, and assured. "That is where the enduring appeal of a Ralph Lauren-inspired palette truly lies," says Nina.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.