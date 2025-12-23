I don't know if you've noticed, but Ralph Lauren has been everywhere this Christmas. From pop-up coffee stands in major cities like London and NYC to inspired Christmas decor and holiday trends. And, if you ask me, it makes perfect sense.

"The brand's aesthetic taps into something deeply comforting and aspirational at the same time," explains interior designer Nina Liechtenstein. It feels polished without being precious, layered without feeling busy, and grounded in a sense of tradition that never feels forced. And that's exactly why this aesthetic extends far beyond just the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend; the character-rich, elegant design style can be translated into interior design year-round — specifically, when it comes to the iconic Ralph Lauren color palette.

Think reds, creams, navies, and forest greens; classic colors that feel both refined and rich. "When translated into paint colors, this look becomes especially powerful," adds Nina. "It creates interiors that feel calm, collected, and enduring, while still allowing space for richness and personality." Below, I've broken down how to bring the look home.

What Is a Ralph Lauren Paint Color Palette?

You can see the Ralph Lauren colors pop in this room through the paint, materials, and even textures. (Image credit: Joon, A Gabrielle)

A Ralph Lauren color palette is rooted in restraint and confidence. These are colors that do not chase interior design trends or rely on novelty. Instead, they draw from nature, heritage interiors, and classic menswear. There is a reason Ralph Lauren Christmas is popular; it's evergreen with colors that feel familiar yet stylish.

Specifically, this palette feels architectural and considered, with every shade serving a purpose and adding depth. At its core, a Ralph Lauren color palette is built on warm, complex neutrals paired with saturated, modern heritage colors.

So what does this mean? "Creamy whites, soft stone tones, and gentle greiges form the foundation," explains interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "They are never stark or cold."

These base colors create a peaceful backdrop that allows richer shades to shine. From there, "the palette deepens into inky blues, forest greens, tobacco browns, and restrained burgundies," Nina adds. "Each of these colors feels grounded and familiar, yet elevated. It's a palette that works beautifully for neutral spaces that want warmth and sophistication, but also welcomes deeper hues without overwhelming the room."

Ralph Lauren-Inspired Paint Colors

Navy blues and blues with green undertones will be a staple amongst Ralph Lauren paint colors. (Image credit: Rebekah Westover. Design: Cambridge Home Company)

For specific paint shades available from all the best paint brands, there are plenty to choose from. It's about finding the right tone, hues, tints, and shades (yes, there is a difference) to make your space feel warm and cozy, but with a refined heritage feel.

How to Use Ralph Lauren Paint Colors in Interiors

You can lean into the neutral and earthy tones for a Ralph Lauren-inspired space that feels more grounded. (Image credit: Salt Design Company)

You don't have to paint your walls to incorporate Ralph Lauren paint colors in your design scheme. In fact, to pull off this aesthetic, it's all about how you can tie in the colors around the room. Decor makes the space grow into something more dynamic.

When incorporating a Ralph Lauren color palette, the goal is not drama for the sake of it. Instead, "the desired outcome is a space that feels composed, warm, and confident," says Nina. "These colors are meant to support a layered interior filled with texture, natural materials, and meaningful details."

Leather, wood, wool, brass, and stone all come alive against this palette. The mood should feel grounded and welcoming, with a sense of permanence and ease.

Ultimately, "a Ralph Lauren color palette invites you to slow down. It creates rooms that feel lived in rather than styled, spaces that hold up beautifully over time and across seasons," says Nina, giving your bedroom, kitchen, or living room timeless paint colors to elevate the space.

Especially during the holidays, there is something deeply appealing about colors that feel familiar, comforting, and assured. "That is where the enduring appeal of a Ralph Lauren-inspired palette truly lies," says Nina.